eir

eslint-import-resolver-custom-alias

by LaySent
1.3.0 (see all)

Plugin for eslint-plugin-import to use custom alias

Overview

Readme

This plugin will help you configure eslint-plugin-import to allow customized alias and extensions.

Installation

To install this plugin, run:

npm install --dev eslint-import-resolver-custom-alias

or

yarn add --dev eslint-import-resolver-custom-alias

Configuration

{
  "settings": {
    "import/resolver": {
      "eslint-import-resolver-custom-alias": {
        "alias": {
          "src": "./src"
        },
        "extensions": [".js", ".jsx"],
        "packages": [
          "packages/*"
        ]
      }
    }
  }
}

Here, alias is a key-value pair, where key represents the alias, and value represents it's actual path. Relative path is allowed for value. When used, it's relative to project root, where command line is running. (i.e. root path will be process.cwd())

extensions is an array of possible suffix. If not provided, default value will be [".js"].

packages is an optional configuration. When using lerna to manage packages and use eslint at root folder, packages lets the resolver know where each package folder exist. This way, when resolving alias, relative path will be resolved based on current package, instead of root folder.

Consider the file as an example:

import * as utils from '@/utils';

Suppose the above file locates at ./packages/subfolder/src/components/button.jsx and command is running at root folder (i.e. ./). If the resolver is configured the following way:

{
  "settings": {
    "import/resolver": {
      "eslint-import-resolver-custom-alias": {
        "alias": {
          "@": "./src"
        },
        "extensions": [".js", ".jsx"],
      }
    }
  }
}

Resolver will tries to find file at ./src/utils folder. However, with packages configured:

{
  "settings": {
    "import/resolver": {
      "eslint-import-resolver-custom-alias": {
        "alias": {
          "@": "./src"
        },
        "extensions": [".js", ".jsx"],
        "packages": [
          "packages/*"
        ]
      }
    }
  }
}

Resolver will try to find it at ./packages/subfolder/src/utils folder instead.

One special alias is empty string "". If configured, the resolver will try to add prefix in front of the path before resolving. For example, with following configuration

{
  "settings": {
    "import/resolver": {
      "eslint-import-resolver-custom-alias": {
        "alias": {
          "": "./src"
        },
        "extensions": [".js", ".jsx"],
        "packages": [
          "packages/*"
        ]
      }
    }
  }
}

The resolver will try to find the following import at path ./packages/subfolder/src/utils/helper.

import * as helper from 'utils/helper';

