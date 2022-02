A babel-plugin-module-resolver resolver for eslint-plugin-import

Installation

npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-import eslint-import-resolver-babel-module

Usage

Inside your .eslintrc file, pass this resolver to eslint-plugin-import :

"settings" : { "import/resolver" : { "babel-module" : {} } }

And see babel-plugin-module-resolver to know how to configure your aliases.

Example

{ "extends" : "airbnb" , "rules" : { "comma-dangle" : 0 }, "settings" : { "import/resolver" : { "babel-module" : {} } } }

Directory Imports

Some babel plugins like babel-plugin-import-directory or babel-plugin-wildcard allow to import directories (i.e. each file inside a directory) as an object. In order to support this, you can activate the allowExistingDirectories option as follows:

"settings": { "import/resolver": { "babel-module": { allowExistingDirectories: true } } }

Now when you import a directory like this, the ESLint plugin won't complain and recognize the existing directory:

import * as Items from './dir' ;

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.