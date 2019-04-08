This is a simple Node.js module import resolution plugin for eslint-plugin-import , which supports native Node.js module resolution, module alias/mapping and custom file extensions.

Installation

Prerequisites: Node.js >=4.x and corresponding version of npm.

npm install eslint-plugin-import eslint-import-resolver-alias --save-dev

Usage

Pass this resolver and its parameters to eslint-plugin-import using your eslint config file, .eslintrc or .eslintrc.js .

module .exports = { settings : { 'import/resolver' : { alias : { map : [ [ 'babel-polyfill' , 'babel-polyfill/dist/polyfill.min.js' ], [ 'helper' , './utils/helper' ], [ 'material-ui/DatePicker' , '../custom/DatePicker' ], [ 'material-ui' , 'material-ui-ie10' ] ], extensions : [ '.ts' , '.js' , '.jsx' , '.json' ] } } } };

Note:

The alias config object contains two properties, map and extensions , both of which are array types

and , both of which are array types The item of map array is also array type which contains 2 string The first string represents the alias of module name or path The second string represents the actual module name or path

array is also array type which contains 2 string The map item ['helper', './utils/helper'] means that the modules which match helper or helper/* will be resolved to ./utils/helper or ./utils/helper/* which are located relative to the process current working directory (almost the project root directory). If you just want to resolve helper to ./utils/helper , use ['^helper$', './utils/helper'] instead. See issue #3

item means that the modules which match or will be resolved to or which are located relative to the (almost the project root directory). If you just want to resolve to , use instead. See issue #3 The order of 'material-ui/DatePicker' and 'material-ui' cannot be reversed, otherwise the alias rule 'material-ui/DatePicker' does not work

The default value of extensions property is ['.js', '.json', '.node'] if it is assigned to an empty array or not specified

If the extensions property is not specified, the config object can be simplified to the map array.

module .exports = { settings : { 'import/resolver' : { alias : [ [ 'babel-polyfill' , 'babel-polyfill/dist/polyfill.min.js' ], [ 'helper' , './utils/helper' ], [ 'material-ui/DatePicker' , '../custom/DatePicker' ], [ 'material-ui' , 'material-ui-ie10' ] ] } } };

When the config is not a valid object (such as true ), the resolver falls back to native Node.js module resolution.

module .exports = { settings : { 'import/resolver' : { alias : true } } };

