This is a simple Node.js module import resolution plugin for
eslint-plugin-import, which supports native Node.js module resolution, module alias/mapping and custom file extensions.
Prerequisites: Node.js >=4.x and corresponding version of npm.
npm install eslint-plugin-import eslint-import-resolver-alias --save-dev
Pass this resolver and its parameters to
eslint-plugin-import using your
eslint config file,
.eslintrc or
.eslintrc.js.
// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
settings: {
'import/resolver': {
alias: {
map: [
['babel-polyfill', 'babel-polyfill/dist/polyfill.min.js'],
['helper', './utils/helper'],
['material-ui/DatePicker', '../custom/DatePicker'],
['material-ui', 'material-ui-ie10']
],
extensions: ['.ts', '.js', '.jsx', '.json']
}
}
}
};
Note:
map and
extensions, both of which are array types
map array is also array type which contains 2 string
map item
['helper', './utils/helper'] means that the modules which match
helper or
helper/* will be resolved to
./utils/helper or
./utils/helper/* which are located relative to the
process current working directory (almost the project root directory). If you just want to resolve
helper to
./utils/helper, use
['^helper$', './utils/helper'] instead. See issue #3
extensions property is
['.js', '.json', '.node'] if it is assigned to an empty array or not specified
If the
extensions property is not specified, the config object can be simplified to the
map array.
// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
settings: {
'import/resolver': {
alias: [
['babel-polyfill', 'babel-polyfill/dist/polyfill.min.js'],
['helper', './utils/helper'],
['material-ui/DatePicker', '../custom/DatePicker'],
['material-ui', 'material-ui-ie10']
]
}
}
};
When the config is not a valid object (such as
true), the resolver falls back to native Node.js module resolution.
// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
settings: {
'import/resolver': {
alias: true
}
}
};