a simple Node behavior import resolution plugin for eslint-plugin-import, supporting module alias

364K

GitHub Stars

148

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

This is a simple Node.js module import resolution plugin for eslint-plugin-import, which supports native Node.js module resolution, module alias/mapping and custom file extensions.

Installation

Prerequisites: Node.js >=4.x and corresponding version of npm.

npm install eslint-plugin-import eslint-import-resolver-alias --save-dev

Usage

Pass this resolver and its parameters to eslint-plugin-import using your eslint config file, .eslintrc or .eslintrc.js.

// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
  settings: {
    'import/resolver': {
      alias: {
        map: [
          ['babel-polyfill', 'babel-polyfill/dist/polyfill.min.js'],
          ['helper', './utils/helper'],
          ['material-ui/DatePicker', '../custom/DatePicker'],
          ['material-ui', 'material-ui-ie10']
        ],
        extensions: ['.ts', '.js', '.jsx', '.json']
      }
    }
  }
};

Note:

  • The alias config object contains two properties, map and extensions, both of which are array types
  • The item of map array is also array type which contains 2 string
    • The first string represents the alias of module name or path
    • The second string represents the actual module name or path
  • The map item ['helper', './utils/helper'] means that the modules which match helper or helper/* will be resolved to ./utils/helper or ./utils/helper/* which are located relative to the process current working directory (almost the project root directory). If you just want to resolve helper to ./utils/helper, use ['^helper$', './utils/helper'] instead. See issue #3
  • The order of 'material-ui/DatePicker' and 'material-ui' cannot be reversed, otherwise the alias rule 'material-ui/DatePicker' does not work
  • The default value of extensions property is ['.js', '.json', '.node'] if it is assigned to an empty array or not specified

If the extensions property is not specified, the config object can be simplified to the map array.

// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
  settings: {
    'import/resolver': {
      alias: [
        ['babel-polyfill', 'babel-polyfill/dist/polyfill.min.js'],
        ['helper', './utils/helper'],
        ['material-ui/DatePicker', '../custom/DatePicker'],
        ['material-ui', 'material-ui-ie10']
      ]
    }
  }
};

When the config is not a valid object (such as true), the resolver falls back to native Node.js module resolution.

// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
  settings: {
    'import/resolver': {
      alias: true
    }
  }
};

CHANGELOG

References

  • eslint-plugin-import/no-extraneous-dependencies
  • eslint-plugin-import/no-unresolved
  • eslint-module-utils/resolve
  • resolve
  • eslint-import-resolver-node

