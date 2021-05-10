openbase logo
Readme

ESLint HTML Reporter

Build Status Coverage Status License Dependencies devDependency Status

HTML Reporter for ESLint. Please report bugs to https://github.com/ratherblue/eslint-html-reporter/issues

Features:

  • Generates an HTML page with a summary of all linted files and their errors
  • Choice between detailed and "lite" output
  • Optional integration with TeamCity's console
  • Shows summary of all errors and warnings so you can easily identify top linting issues

Installation

npm install eslint-html-reporter

Usage

With ESLint CLI:

# Basic - Single file
eslint file.js -f node_modules/eslint-html-reporter/reporter.js -o report.html

# Basic - Recurse current directory
eslint . -f node_modules/eslint-html-reporter/reporter.js -o report.html

# "Lite" (same as Basic, but omits the detailed error messages)
eslint file.js -f node_modules/eslint-html-reporter/reporter-lite.js -o report.html

# TeamCity Basic
eslint file.js -f node_modules/eslint-html-reporter/reporter-team-city.js -o report.html

# TeamCity "Lite"
eslint file.js -f node_modules/eslint-html-reporter/reporter-lite-team-city.js -o report.html

With Gulp ESLint:

var eslint   = require('gulp-eslint');
var reporter = require('eslint-html-reporter');
var path     = require('path');
var fs       = require('fs');

gulp.src(['js/**/*.js'])
  .pipe(eslint())
  .pipe(eslint.format(reporter, function(results) {
      fs.writeFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'report-results.html'), results);
    })
  );

License

MIT

