ESLint HTML Reporter

HTML Reporter for ESLint. Please report bugs to https://github.com/ratherblue/eslint-html-reporter/issues

Features:

Generates an HTML page with a summary of all linted files and their errors

Choice between detailed and "lite" output

Optional integration with TeamCity's console

Shows summary of all errors and warnings so you can easily identify top linting issues

Installation

npm install eslint-html-reporter

Usage

eslint file.js -f node_modules/eslint-html-reporter/reporter.js -o report.html eslint . -f node_modules/eslint-html-reporter/reporter.js -o report.html eslint file.js -f node_modules/eslint-html-reporter/reporter-lite.js -o report.html eslint file.js -f node_modules/eslint-html-reporter/reporter-team-city.js -o report.html eslint file.js -f node_modules/eslint-html-reporter/reporter-lite-team-city.js -o report.html

var eslint = require ( 'gulp-eslint' ); var reporter = require ( 'eslint-html-reporter' ); var path = require ( 'path' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); gulp.src([ 'js/**/*.js' ]) .pipe(eslint()) .pipe(eslint.format(reporter, function ( results ) { fs.writeFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'report-results.html' ), results); }) );

License

MIT