HTML Reporter for ESLint. Please report bugs to https://github.com/ratherblue/eslint-html-reporter/issues
Features:
npm install eslint-html-reporter
# Basic - Single file
eslint file.js -f node_modules/eslint-html-reporter/reporter.js -o report.html
# Basic - Recurse current directory
eslint . -f node_modules/eslint-html-reporter/reporter.js -o report.html
# "Lite" (same as Basic, but omits the detailed error messages)
eslint file.js -f node_modules/eslint-html-reporter/reporter-lite.js -o report.html
# TeamCity Basic
eslint file.js -f node_modules/eslint-html-reporter/reporter-team-city.js -o report.html
# TeamCity "Lite"
eslint file.js -f node_modules/eslint-html-reporter/reporter-lite-team-city.js -o report.html
var eslint = require('gulp-eslint');
var reporter = require('eslint-html-reporter');
var path = require('path');
var fs = require('fs');
gulp.src(['js/**/*.js'])
.pipe(eslint())
.pipe(eslint.format(reporter, function(results) {
fs.writeFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'report-results.html'), results);
})
);