GitHub Action: Run eslint with reviewdog

This action runs eslint with reviewdog on pull requests to improve code review experience.

Inputs

Required. Default is ${{ github.token }} .

level

Optional. Report level for reviewdog [info,warning,error]. It's same as -level flag of reviewdog.

reporter

Reporter of reviewdog command [github-pr-check,github-check,github-pr-review]. Default is github-pr-review. It's same as -reporter flag of reviewdog.

github-pr-review can use Markdown and add a link to rule page in reviewdog reports.

Optional. Filtering mode for the reviewdog command [added,diff_context,file,nofilter]. Default is added.

Optional. Exit code for reviewdog when errors are found [true,false] Default is false .

Optional. Additional reviewdog flags

Optional. Flags and args of eslint command. Default: '.'

workdir

Optional. The directory from which to look for and run eslint. Default '.'

Optional. The NODE_OPTIONS environment variable to use with eslint. Default is ''.

Example usage

You also need to install eslint.

Example npm install eslint -D

You can create eslint config and this action uses that config too.

name: reviewdog on: [pull_request] jobs: eslint: name: runner / eslint runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v2 - uses: reviewdog/action-eslint@v1 with: reporter: github-pr-review eslint_flags: 'src/'

You can also set up node and eslint manually like below.