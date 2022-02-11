openbase logo
eslint-formatter-rdjson

by reviewdog
1.0.5 (see all)

Run eslint with reviewdog

Documentation
Downloads/wk

10.2K

GitHub Stars

143

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

GitHub Action: Run eslint with reviewdog

Docker Image CI depup release GitHub release (latest SemVer) action-bumpr supported

This action runs eslint with reviewdog on pull requests to improve code review experience.

github-pr-check sample eslint reviewdog rdjson demo

Inputs

github_token

Required. Default is ${{ github.token }}.

level

Optional. Report level for reviewdog [info,warning,error]. It's same as -level flag of reviewdog.

reporter

Reporter of reviewdog command [github-pr-check,github-check,github-pr-review]. Default is github-pr-review. It's same as -reporter flag of reviewdog.

github-pr-review can use Markdown and add a link to rule page in reviewdog reports.

filter_mode

Optional. Filtering mode for the reviewdog command [added,diff_context,file,nofilter]. Default is added.

fail_on_error

Optional. Exit code for reviewdog when errors are found [true,false] Default is false.

reviewdog_flags

Optional. Additional reviewdog flags

eslint_flags

Optional. Flags and args of eslint command. Default: '.'

workdir

Optional. The directory from which to look for and run eslint. Default '.'

node_options

Optional. The NODE_OPTIONS environment variable to use with eslint. Default is ''.

Example usage

You also need to install eslint.

# Example
$ npm install eslint -D

You can create eslint config and this action uses that config too.

.github/workflows/reviewdog.yml

name: reviewdog
on: [pull_request]
jobs:
  eslint:
    name: runner / eslint
    runs-on: ubuntu-latest
    steps:
      - uses: actions/checkout@v2
      - uses: reviewdog/action-eslint@v1
        with:
          reporter: github-pr-review # Change reporter.
          eslint_flags: 'src/'

You can also set up node and eslint manually like below.

name: reviewdog
on: [pull_request]
jobs:
  eslint:
    name: runner / eslint
    runs-on: ubuntu-latest
    steps:
      - uses: actions/checkout@v2
      - uses: actions/setup-node@v2
        with:
          node-version: '14'
      - run: yarn install
      - uses: reviewdog/action-eslint@v1
        with:
          reporter: github-check
          eslint_flags: 'src/'

