Pretty formatter for ESLint

Highlights

Pretty output.

Sorts results by severity.

Stylizes inline codeblocks in messages.

Command-click a rule ID to open its docs.

Command-click a header to reveal the first error in your editor. (iTerm-only)

Install

$ npm install

Usage

Nothing to do. It's the default formatter.

ESLint CLI

$ eslint

grunt.initConfig({ eslint : { target : [ 'file.js' ]. options: { format : 'pretty' } } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-eslint' ); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'eslint' ]);

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const eslint = require ( 'gulp-eslint' ); gulp.task( 'lint' , () => gulp.src( 'file.js' ) .pipe(eslint()) .pipe(eslint.format( 'pretty' )) );

module .exports = { entry : [ 'file.js' ], module : { rules : [ { test : /\.js$/ , exclude : /node_modules/ , loader : 'eslint-loader' , options : { formatter : require ( 'eslint-formatter-pretty' ) } } ] } };

Tips

In iTerm, Command -click the filename header to open the file in your editor.