efp

eslint-formatter-pretty

by Sindre Sorhus
4.1.0

Pretty ESLint formatter

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Downloads/wk

201K

GitHub Stars

381

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

eslint-formatter-pretty

Pretty formatter for ESLint

Highlights

  • Pretty output.
  • Sorts results by severity.
  • Stylizes inline codeblocks in messages.
  • Command-click a rule ID to open its docs.
  • Command-click a header to reveal the first error in your editor. (iTerm-only)

Install

$ npm install --save-dev eslint-formatter-pretty

Usage

XO

Nothing to do. It's the default formatter.

ESLint CLI

$ eslint --format=pretty file.js

grunt-eslint

grunt.initConfig({
    eslint: {
        target: ['file.js'].
        options: {
            format: 'pretty'
        }
    }
});

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-eslint');
grunt.registerTask('default', ['eslint']);

gulp-eslint

const gulp = require('gulp');
const eslint = require('gulp-eslint');

gulp.task('lint', () =>
    gulp.src('file.js')
        .pipe(eslint())
        .pipe(eslint.format('pretty'))
);

eslint-loader (webpack)

module.exports = {
    entry: ['file.js'],
    module: {
        rules: [
            {
                test: /\.js$/,
                exclude: /node_modules/,
                loader: 'eslint-loader',
                options: {
                    formatter: require('eslint-formatter-pretty')
                }
            }
        ]
    }
};

Tips

In iTerm, Command-click the filename header to open the file in your editor.

In terminals with support for hyperlinks, Command-click the rule ID to open its docs.

