openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
efg

eslint-formatter-git-log

by Jamie Mason
0.5.3 (see all)

ESLint Formatter featuring Git Author, Date, and Hash

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.6K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

eslint-formatter-git-log

ESLint Formatter featuring Git Author, Date, and Hash

NPM version NPM downloads Build Status Maintainability

Table of Contents

🌩 Installation

npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-formatter-git-log

🕹 Usage

To use the default configuration, set ESLint's --format option to git-log as follows:

eslint --format git-log './src/**/*.js'

👀 Examples

Full Report

By default, a report of every Error or Warning in the Codebase is displayed:

screenshot

Personalised Reports

When an emailRegExp is provided such as /you@yours.com/, a report is shown that relates only to changes you yourself have made.

  1. Create a file in your project which follows the structure below.

    const gitLogFormatter = require("eslint-formatter-git-log");

module.exports = gitLogFormatter.withConfig({
  emailRegExp: /you@yours.com/
});

  2. Set ESLint's --format option to your customised version instead of git-log:

    eslint --format ./path/to/your/custom-formatter.js './src/**/*.js'

screenshot

Contributor Reports

To extend personalised reports to your Team, the Git Committer Email is needed.

gitLogFormatter.getUserEmail()

An optional helper is available at gitLogFormatter.getUserEmail() which reads git config user.email and feeds it through git check-mailmap.

const gitLogFormatter = require("eslint-formatter-git-log");

module.exports = gitLogFormatter.withConfig({
  emailRegExp: new RegExp(gitLogFormatter.getUserEmail())
});

$GIT_COMMITTER_EMAIL

Alternatively, if your Team each have their $GIT_COMMITTER_EMAIL Environment Variable exported and reachable, then the following is enough.

const gitLogFormatter = require("eslint-formatter-git-log");

module.exports = gitLogFormatter.withConfig({
  emailRegExp: new RegExp(process.env.GIT_COMMITTER_EMAIL)
});

References

⚖️ Configuration

This example lists every available option with its corresponding default value. You don't need to provide a value for every configuration item, just the ones you want to change.

const chalk = require("chalk");
const gitLogFormatter = require("eslint-formatter-git-log");

module.exports = gitLogFormatter.withConfig({
  // If set, only show result when Author Email matches this pattern
  emailRegExp: undefined,
  // Whitespace to insert between items when formatting
  gutter: "  ",
  // Translations for plain text used when formatting
  label: {
    error: "error",
    warning: "warning",
    banner: "REPORT COMPLETE",
    totalFiles: "Files",
    totalAssignees: "Assignees",
    totalWarningsByEmail: `Warnings assigned to %s`,
    totalErrorsByEmail: `Errors assigned to %s`,
    totalWarnings: "Warnings",
    totalErrors: "Errors"
  },
  // Increase if you have files with 1000s of lines
  locationColumnWidth: 8,
  // Which methods of https://github.com/chalk/chalk to use when formatting
  style: {
    // eg. "error"
    error: chalk.red,
    // eg. "/Users/guybrush/Dev/grogrates/src/index.js"
    filePath: chalk.underline,
    // eg. "warning"
    warning: chalk.yellow,
    // eg. "161:12"
    location: chalk.dim,
    // eg. "no-process-exit"
    rule: chalk.dim,
    // eg. "bda304e570"
    commit: chalk.magenta,
    // eg. "(1 year, 2 months ago)"
    date: chalk.greenBright,
    // eg. "<guybrush@threepwood.grog>"
    email: chalk.blueBright
  }
});

🙋🏽‍♂️ Getting Help

Get help with issues by creating a Bug Report or discuss ideas by opening a Feature Request.

👀 Other Projects

If you find my Open Source projects useful, please share them ❤️

🤓 Author

I'm Jamie Mason from Leeds in England, I began Web Design and Development in 1999 and have been Contracting and offering Consultancy as Fold Left Ltd since 2012. Who I've worked with includes Sky Sports, Sky Bet, Sky Poker, The Premier League, William Hill, Shell, Betfair, and Football Clubs including Leeds United, Spurs, West Ham, Arsenal, and more.

Follow JamieMason on GitHub      Follow fold_left on Twitter

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial