ESLint Formatter featuring Git Author, Date, and Hash

Table of Contents

🌩 Installation

npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-formatter-git-log

🕹 Usage

To use the default configuration, set ESLint's --format option to git-log as follows:

eslint --format git-log './src/**/*.js'

👀 Examples

Full Report

By default, a report of every Error or Warning in the Codebase is displayed:

Personalised Reports

When an emailRegExp is provided such as /you@yours.com/ , a report is shown that relates only to changes you yourself have made.

Create a file in your project which follows the structure below. const gitLogFormatter = require ( "eslint-formatter-git-log" ); module .exports = gitLogFormatter.withConfig({ emailRegExp : /you@yours.com/ }); Set ESLint's --format option to your customised version instead of git-log : eslint --format ./path/to/your/custom-formatter.js './src/**/*.js'

Contributor Reports

To extend personalised reports to your Team, the Git Committer Email is needed.

An optional helper is available at gitLogFormatter.getUserEmail() which reads git config user.email and feeds it through git check-mailmap .

const gitLogFormatter = require ( "eslint-formatter-git-log" ); module .exports = gitLogFormatter.withConfig({ emailRegExp : new RegExp (gitLogFormatter.getUserEmail()) });

Alternatively, if your Team each have their $GIT_COMMITTER_EMAIL Environment Variable exported and reachable, then the following is enough.

const gitLogFormatter = require ( "eslint-formatter-git-log" ); module .exports = gitLogFormatter.withConfig({ emailRegExp : new RegExp (process.env.GIT_COMMITTER_EMAIL) });

References

⚖️ Configuration

This example lists every available option with its corresponding default value. You don't need to provide a value for every configuration item, just the ones you want to change.

const chalk = require ( "chalk" ); const gitLogFormatter = require ( "eslint-formatter-git-log" ); module .exports = gitLogFormatter.withConfig({ emailRegExp : undefined , gutter : " " , label : { error : "error" , warning : "warning" , banner : "REPORT COMPLETE" , totalFiles : "Files" , totalAssignees : "Assignees" , totalWarningsByEmail : `Warnings assigned to %s` , totalErrorsByEmail : `Errors assigned to %s` , totalWarnings : "Warnings" , totalErrors : "Errors" }, locationColumnWidth : 8 , style : { error : chalk.red, filePath : chalk.underline, warning : chalk.yellow, location : chalk.dim, rule : chalk.dim, commit : chalk.magenta, date : chalk.greenBright, email : chalk.blueBright } });

🙋🏽‍♂️ Getting Help

Get help with issues by creating a Bug Report or discuss ideas by opening a Feature Request.

👀 Other Projects

If you find my Open Source projects useful, please share them ❤️

eslint-plugin-move-files

Move and rename files while keeping imports up to date

Move and rename files while keeping imports up to date eslint-plugin-prefer-arrow-functions

Convert functions to arrow functions

Convert functions to arrow functions ImageOptim-CLI

Automates ImageOptim, ImageAlpha, and JPEGmini for Mac to make batch optimisation of images part of your automated build process.

Automates ImageOptim, ImageAlpha, and JPEGmini for Mac to make batch optimisation of images part of your automated build process. Jasmine-Matchers

Write Beautiful Specs with Custom Matchers

Write Beautiful Specs with Custom Matchers karma-benchmark

Run Benchmark.js over multiple Browsers, with CI compatible output

Run Benchmark.js over multiple Browsers, with CI compatible output self-help

Interactive Q&A Guides for Web and the Command Line

Interactive Q&A Guides for Web and the Command Line syncpack

Manage multiple package.json files, such as in Lerna Monorepos and Yarn Workspaces

🤓 Author

I'm Jamie Mason from Leeds in England, I began Web Design and Development in 1999 and have been Contracting and offering Consultancy as Fold Left Ltd since 2012. Who I've worked with includes Sky Sports, Sky Bet, Sky Poker, The Premier League, William Hill, Shell, Betfair, and Football Clubs including Leeds United, Spurs, West Ham, Arsenal, and more.