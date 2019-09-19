ESLint Formatter featuring Git Author, Date, and Hash
npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-formatter-git-log
To use the default configuration, set ESLint's
--format option to
git-log as follows:
eslint --format git-log './src/**/*.js'
By default, a report of every Error or Warning in the Codebase is displayed:
When an
emailRegExp is provided such as
/you@yours.com/, a report is shown that relates only to changes you yourself have made.
Create a file in your project which follows the structure below.
const gitLogFormatter = require("eslint-formatter-git-log");
module.exports = gitLogFormatter.withConfig({
emailRegExp: /you@yours.com/
});
Set ESLint's
--format option to your customised version instead of
git-log:
eslint --format ./path/to/your/custom-formatter.js './src/**/*.js'
To extend personalised reports to your Team, the Git Committer Email is needed.
gitLogFormatter.getUserEmail()
An optional helper is available at
gitLogFormatter.getUserEmail() which reads
git config user.email and feeds it through
git check-mailmap.
const gitLogFormatter = require("eslint-formatter-git-log");
module.exports = gitLogFormatter.withConfig({
emailRegExp: new RegExp(gitLogFormatter.getUserEmail())
});
$GIT_COMMITTER_EMAIL
Alternatively, if your Team each have their
$GIT_COMMITTER_EMAIL Environment Variable exported and reachable, then the following is enough.
const gitLogFormatter = require("eslint-formatter-git-log");
module.exports = gitLogFormatter.withConfig({
emailRegExp: new RegExp(process.env.GIT_COMMITTER_EMAIL)
});
user.email
git config
git check-mailmap
$GIT_COMMITTER_EMAIL
This example lists every available option with its corresponding default value. You don't need to provide a value for every configuration item, just the ones you want to change.
const chalk = require("chalk");
const gitLogFormatter = require("eslint-formatter-git-log");
module.exports = gitLogFormatter.withConfig({
// If set, only show result when Author Email matches this pattern
emailRegExp: undefined,
// Whitespace to insert between items when formatting
gutter: " ",
// Translations for plain text used when formatting
label: {
error: "error",
warning: "warning",
banner: "REPORT COMPLETE",
totalFiles: "Files",
totalAssignees: "Assignees",
totalWarningsByEmail: `Warnings assigned to %s`,
totalErrorsByEmail: `Errors assigned to %s`,
totalWarnings: "Warnings",
totalErrors: "Errors"
},
// Increase if you have files with 1000s of lines
locationColumnWidth: 8,
// Which methods of https://github.com/chalk/chalk to use when formatting
style: {
// eg. "error"
error: chalk.red,
// eg. "/Users/guybrush/Dev/grogrates/src/index.js"
filePath: chalk.underline,
// eg. "warning"
warning: chalk.yellow,
// eg. "161:12"
location: chalk.dim,
// eg. "no-process-exit"
rule: chalk.dim,
// eg. "bda304e570"
commit: chalk.magenta,
// eg. "(1 year, 2 months ago)"
date: chalk.greenBright,
// eg. "<guybrush@threepwood.grog>"
email: chalk.blueBright
}
});
Get help with issues by creating a Bug Report or discuss ideas by opening a Feature Request.
If you find my Open Source projects useful, please share them ❤️
I'm Jamie Mason from Leeds in England, I began Web Design and Development in 1999 and have been Contracting and offering Consultancy as Fold Left Ltd since 2012. Who I've worked with includes Sky Sports, Sky Bet, Sky Poker, The Premier League, William Hill, Shell, Betfair, and Football Clubs including Leeds United, Spurs, West Ham, Arsenal, and more.