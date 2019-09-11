Compassionate Linting ( eslint-formatter-compassion )

A tool for customizing messages and adding context links in ESLint. Let your contributors know why a rule is turned on, and what they can do to fix their code.

Compassion is a more active form of empathy.

– April Wensel

ESLint is a fantastic tool that lets us write better, more maintainable code. Unfortunately, when contributors get feedback from a linter, it usually comes across about as friendly as

You did something wrong. Here 's a token to Google around for.

That's frustrating! Especially when your contributor doesn't know exactly what the rule is trying to enforce or, more importantly, why the project has it enabled.

We can do better, by sharing insight into our project's values and providing additional context right at the moment linting errors appear. This fosters a more aligned, less contentious development environment.

eslint-formatter-compassion helps provide this alignment by letting you add contextual links to your own style guide (or any of the guides provided by this package) and modify existing lint error messages to fit your organization's needs. Leave linting code up to ESLint, but when it comes time to communicate with human engineers, grab the reins and set some better context.

Usage

Quickstart

eslint-formatter-compassion provides several out-of-the-box ESLint formatters that use all the general guide data available. Getting started is as easy as telling ESLint which formatter to use.

yarn add -D eslint-formatter-compassion eslint ./ -f './node_modules/eslint-formatter-compassion/formatters/pre-baked-with-all-guides/stylish'

Project Components

This package provides three major component types:

Guides Guides optionally provide better messages or contextual links for linting failures. You can make your own to add your own context.

Formatters Process the output of ESLint into something human readable a guide, to help augment their output.

Prebaked All-in-one ESLint formatters With all our supported guides. Just pick one of the pre-built, ESLint-compatible formatters from eslint-formatter-compassion/formatters/pre-baked-with-all-guides/<formatter type>



You can roll your own formatter using eslint-formatter-compassion as a base, or use one of the pre-built formatters of your choice.

Guides

Guides are the data source for augmenting eslint output. They can provide replacement messages as well as multiple context links. A sample guide for modifying ESLint's built-in semi rule would look something like this:

module .exports = { name : 'myguide' , schema : 1 , rules : { semi : { message : 'Automatic semicolon insertion is hard to grok, so we use semicolons in JS.' , context : [ 'http://bit.ly/semiplease' ] } } };

If you'd like to use your own guide content, please see the section below on rolling your own formatter.

Compassionate Formatters

Compassionate Formatters are very similar to ESLint's formatters, with the exception that they take in an array of Guides, and augment their output with those Guides' data. Because they take an additional agument, Compassionate Formatters not compatible with ESLint right out of the box. If you'd like an easy start, see the Quick-Start section, which uses the pre-built, ESLint-compatible versions of these formatters. If you'd like to make your own or use custom guide information, see the section below on making your own custom formatter.

Pre-built Formatters

There are several pre-built format styles (based off of popular eslint-provided formatters) which can be found in eslint-formatter-compassion/formatters/pre-baked-with-all-guides/<formatName> and are immediately usable with ESLint.

Currently, we have:

codeframe Providing the maximum context for a linting error. Based on ESLint's codeframe formatter. eslint-formatter-compassion/formatters/pre-baked-with-all-guides/codeframe

Providing the maximum context for a linting error. stylish Providing a more compact view. Based on ESLint's stylish formatter. eslint-formatter-compassion/formatters/pre-baked-with-all-guides/stylish

Providing a more compact view. visualstudio For use in IDE tooltips. Based on ESLint's visualstudio formatter. eslint-formatter-compassion/formatters/pre-baked-with-all-guides/visualstudio

For use in IDE tooltips.

Each pre-built solution includes every available guide.

eslint ./ -f './node_modules/eslint-formatter-compassion/formatters/pre-baked-with-all-guides/stylish'

Customizing Formatters

If you'd like to add your own context links or message customization, you can add compose an eslint-compatible formatter using the libraries and data provided by eslint-formatter-compassion .

const airbnb = require ( 'eslint-formatter-compassion/guides/airbnb' ); const eslint = require ( 'eslint-formatter-compassion/guides/eslint' ); const importGuide = require ( 'eslint-formatter-compassion/guides/import' ); const jsxA11y = require ( 'eslint-formatter-compassion/guides/jsx-a11y' ); const react = require ( 'eslint-formatter-compassion/guides/react' ); const formatter = require ( 'eslint-formatter-compassion/formatters/codeframe' ); const myGuide = { name : 'myguide' , schema : 1 , rules : { semi : { message : 'Automatic semicolon insertion is hard to grok, so we choose to use semicolons in JS.' , context : [ 'http://bit.ly/semiplease' ] } } }; const guides = [eslint, importGuide, jsxA11y, react, airbnb, myGuide]; module .exports = eslintResults => formatter(eslintResults, guides);

With the above file saved as ./my-formatter.js in your project, you can run eslint with your custom compassionate formatter like this: