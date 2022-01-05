Use this for your own ESLint shareable configuration to list current configured rules, all-available rules, unused rules, and plugin rules.
This module is an extended version of eslint-find-new-rules
Simply install locally as a development dependency to your project's package:
npm install --save-dev eslint-find-rules
It is expected to be used as
localutility, as it needs
eslintand the
eslint-pluginsbeing referred by the
eslint-configfile, to be installed. Using it as a
globalutility, will error out, if
eslintand the
eslint-pluginsbeing referred by the
eslint-configfile, are not installed globally.
The intended usage is as an npm script:
{
...
"scripts": {
"eslint-find-option-rules": "eslint-find-rules [option] <file> [flag]"
}
...
}
Then run it with:
$ npm run --silent eslint-find-option-rules (the
--silent is to silence npm output).
available options are -a|--all-available, -c|--current, -d|--deprecated, -p|--plugin, -u|--unused
available flags are -n|--no-error, --no-core, -i/--include deprecated, and --ext .js
By default it will error out only for
-d|--deprecated and
-u|--unused,
however if you do not want the
process to
exit with a
non-zero exit code, use the
-n|--no-error flag along with
-d|--deprecated or
-u|--unused.
By default, core rules will be included in the output of
-a|--all-available,
-c|--current,
-d|--deprecated, and
-u|--unused. If you want to report on plugin rules only, use the
--no-core flag.
By default, deprecated rules will be omitted from the output of
-a|--all-available,
-p|--plugin and
-u|--unused. If you want to report on deprecated rules as well, use the
--include=deprecated or
-i deprecated flag.
By default, rules will be searched for files having
.js extension. If you want to find rules using another extension (
.json for example), use the
--ext .json flag (or
--ext .js --ext .json if you need multiple extensions).
NOTE: Deprecated rules are found by looking at the metadata of the rule definition. All core rules and many plugin rules use this flag to indicate deprecated rules. But if you find a plugin that does not mark their rules as deprecated in the rule metadata, please file a pull request with that project.
This is really handy in an actual config module (like eslint-config-kentcdodds) where you could also do:
// available options are -a|--all-available, -c|--current, -d|--deprecated, -p|--plugin, -u|--unused
eslint-find-rules --option ./index.js
This is resolved, relative to the
process.cwd() which, in the context of
npm scripts is always the location of your
package.json.
You may specify any config format supported by ESLint.
You can also provide an absolute path:
eslint-find-rules --option ~/Developer/eslint-config-kentcdodds/index.js
Please note that any tested ESLint config file must reside below your project's root.
main
It will also default to the
main in your
package.json, so you can omit the
path/to/file argument:
eslint-find-rules --option
required module
var getRuleFinder = require('./eslint-find-rules')
var ruleFinder = getRuleFinder('path/to/eslint-config')
// default to the `main` in your `package.json`
// var ruleFinder = await getRuleFinder()
// get all the current, plugin, available and unused rules
// without referring the extended files or documentation
ruleFinder.getCurrentRules()
ruleFinder.getCurrentRulesDetailed()
ruleFinder.getPluginRules()
ruleFinder.getAllAvailableRules()
ruleFinder.getUnusedRules()
ruleFinder.getDeprecatedRules()
{
...
"scripts": {
"eslint-diff-rules": "eslint-diff-rules <file1> <file2>"
}
...
}
Special thanks to @mgol who created the original script.
MIT