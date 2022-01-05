Use this for your own ESLint shareable configuration to list current configured rules, all-available rules, unused rules, and plugin rules.

Acknowledgment

This module is an extended version of eslint-find-new-rules

Installation

Simply install locally as a development dependency to your project's package:

npm install --save-dev eslint-find-rules

Usage

It is expected to be used as local utility, as it needs eslint and the eslint-plugins being referred by the eslint-config file, to be installed. Using it as a global utility, will error out, if eslint and the eslint-plugins being referred by the eslint-config file, are not installed globally.

The intended usage is as an npm script:

{ ... "scripts" : { "eslint-find-option-rules" : "eslint-find-rules [option] <file> [flag]" } ... }

Then run it with: $ npm run --silent eslint-find-option-rules (the --silent is to silence npm output).

available options are -a|--all-available, -c|--current, -d|--deprecated, -p|--plugin, -u|--unused available flags are -n|-- no - error , -- no -core, -i/--include deprecated, and --ext .js

By default it will error out only for -d|--deprecated and -u|--unused , however if you do not want the process to exit with a non-zero exit code, use the -n|--no-error flag along with -d|--deprecated or -u|--unused .

By default, core rules will be included in the output of -a|--all-available , -c|--current , -d|--deprecated , and -u|--unused . If you want to report on plugin rules only, use the --no-core flag.

By default, deprecated rules will be omitted from the output of -a|--all-available , -p|--plugin and -u|--unused . If you want to report on deprecated rules as well, use the --include=deprecated or -i deprecated flag.

By default, rules will be searched for files having .js extension. If you want to find rules using another extension ( .json for example), use the --ext .json flag (or --ext .js --ext .json if you need multiple extensions).

NOTE: Deprecated rules are found by looking at the metadata of the rule definition. All core rules and many plugin rules use this flag to indicate deprecated rules. But if you find a plugin that does not mark their rules as deprecated in the rule metadata, please file a pull request with that project.

Specify a file

This is really handy in an actual config module (like eslint-config-kentcdodds) where you could also do:

eslint-find-rules --option ./index .js

This is resolved, relative to the process.cwd() which, in the context of npm scripts is always the location of your package.json .

You may specify any config format supported by ESLint.

Absolute Path

You can also provide an absolute path:

eslint-find-rules --option ~ /Developer/ eslint-config-kentcdodds/index.js

Please note that any tested ESLint config file must reside below your project's root.

Default to main

It will also default to the main in your package.json , so you can omit the path/to/file argument:

eslint-find-rules

As a require d module

var getRuleFinder = require ( './eslint-find-rules' ) var ruleFinder = getRuleFinder( 'path/to/eslint-config' ) ruleFinder.getCurrentRules() ruleFinder.getCurrentRulesDetailed() ruleFinder.getPluginRules() ruleFinder.getAllAvailableRules() ruleFinder.getUnusedRules() ruleFinder.getDeprecatedRules()

Log the difference between two config files

{ ... "scripts" : { "eslint-diff-rules" : "eslint-diff-rules <file1> <file2>" } ... }

LICENSE

MIT