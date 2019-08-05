A Detailed HTML reporter for ESLINT based on the code written by Julian Laval for eslint's default HTML reporter and inspired by Sven Piller's eslint-formatter-markdown and mochajs's HTML coverage report.
Click here to view an example report.
Click here to view an example success report.
npm install eslint-detailed-reporter --save-dev
# Single file
eslint file.js -f node_modules/eslint-detailed-reporter/lib/detailed.js -o report.html
# Recurse current directory
eslint . -f node_modules/eslint-detailed-reporter/lib/detailed.js -o report.html
# Recurse current directory with multiple files as the result
eslint . -f node_modules/eslint-detailed-reporter/lib/detailed-multi.js -o report.html
module.exports = function(grunt) {
'use strict';
require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt);
grunt.initConfig({
eslint: {
options: {
outputFile: 'example/example-report.html',
format: require('eslint-detailed-reporter')
},
target: ['test/**/*.js']
}
});
grunt.registerTask('default', ['eslint']);
};
var eslint = require('gulp-eslint'),
reporter = require('eslint-detailed-reporter'),
path = require('path'),
fs = require('fs');
gulp.src(['js/**/*.js'])
.pipe(eslint())
.pipe(eslint.format(reporter, function(results) {
fs.writeFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'report-results.html'), results);
})
);
Feel free to contribute!
Fork this repo and run the following commands to get started:
npm install
npm install -g grunt-cli
npm test
After that, just open a pull request and I will review it when I can!
For more detailed contributing instructions checkout out our contributing documentation!
See CHANGELOG
MIT © Marcelo S. Portugal