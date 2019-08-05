A Detailed HTML reporter for ESLINT based on the code written by Julian Laval for eslint's default HTML reporter and inspired by Sven Piller's eslint-formatter-markdown and mochajs's HTML coverage report.

Features

Total count of problems on linted files(counting both errors and warnings)

Tables with top 5 warnings and errors in the linted files.

List of top 5 files with the most problems.

View of source code with issues for files with issues.

Summary of issues per file

Links to the rule descriptions for all default eslint rules, as well as angular and lodash rules.

Ability to filter file list to just error or warning files.

Keyboard accessible.

Can return either multiple files or a single file as the result. (This feature is in BETA).

Example

Click here to view an example report.

Click here to view an example success report.

Installation

npm install eslint-detailed-reporter --save-dev

Usage

eslint file.js -f node_modules/eslint-detailed-reporter/lib/detailed.js -o report.html eslint . -f node_modules/eslint-detailed-reporter/lib/detailed.js -o report.html eslint . -f node_modules/eslint-detailed-reporter/lib/detailed-multi.js -o report.html

module .exports = function ( grunt ) { 'use strict' ; require ( 'load-grunt-tasks' )(grunt); grunt.initConfig({ eslint : { options : { outputFile : 'example/example-report.html' , format : require ( 'eslint-detailed-reporter' ) }, target : [ 'test/**/*.js' ] } }); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'eslint' ]); };

If you want to use the new multi file feature, you must use the full path to the detailed-multi file in the format section and add --outputDirectory= to the command line.

var eslint = require ( 'gulp-eslint' ), reporter = require ( 'eslint-detailed-reporter' ), path = require ( 'path' ), fs = require ( 'fs' ); gulp.src([ 'js/**/*.js' ]) .pipe(eslint()) .pipe(eslint.format(reporter, function ( results ) { fs.writeFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'report-results.html' ), results); }) );

Dependencies

lodash: Lodash modular utilities.

Dev Dependencies

eslint: An AST-based pattern checker for JavaScript.

eslint-config-angular: ESLint shareable config for Angular plugin.

eslint-plugin-angular: ESLint rules for your angular project with checks for best-practices, conventions or potential errors.

eslint-plugin-lodash: Lodash-specific linting rules for ESLint.

grunt: The JavaScript Task Runner.

grunt-cli: The Grunt command line interface.

grunt-eslint: Validate files with ESLint.

load-grunt-tasks: Load multiple grunt tasks using globbing patterns.

Contributing

Feel free to contribute!

Fork this repo and run the following commands to get started:

npm install npm install -g grunt-cli npm test

After that, just open a pull request and I will review it when I can!

For more detailed contributing instructions checkout out our contributing documentation!

Release History

See CHANGELOG

License

MIT © Marcelo S. Portugal