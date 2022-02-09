openbase logo
eslint-config-xo-typescript

by xojs
0.47.1 (see all)

ESLint shareable config for TypeScript to be used with eslint-config-xo

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

35.6K

GitHub Stars

120

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

eslint-config-xo-typescript

ESLint shareable config for TypeScript to be used with eslint-config-xo

This config assumes your project is ESM.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev eslint-config-xo eslint-config-xo-typescript @typescript-eslint/parser @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin

Use with XO

XO has built-in support for TypeScript, using this package under the hood, so you do not have to configure anything.

Standalone Usage

Add some ESLint config to your package.json (or .eslintrc):

{
    "name": "my-awesome-project",
    "eslintConfig": {
        "extends": [
            "xo",
            "xo-typescript"
        ]
    }
}

Use the space sub-config if you want 2 space indentation instead of tabs:

{
    "name": "my-awesome-project",
    "eslintConfig": {
        "extends": [
            "xo",
            "xo-typescript/space"
        ]
    }
}

Note: If your tsconfig.json is not in the same directory as package.json, you will have to set the path yourself:

{
    "name": "my-awesome-project",
    "eslintConfig": {
        "extends": [
            "xo",
            "xo-typescript"
        ],
        "parserOptions": {
            "project": "some-path/tsconfig.json"
        }
    }
}

