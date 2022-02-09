ESLint shareable config for TypeScript to be used with eslint-config-xo

This config assumes your project is ESM.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev eslint-config-xo eslint-config-xo-typescript -eslint/parser -eslint/eslint-plugin

Use with XO

XO has built-in support for TypeScript, using this package under the hood, so you do not have to configure anything.

Standalone Usage

Add some ESLint config to your package.json (or .eslintrc ):

{ "name" : "my-awesome-project" , "eslintConfig" : { "extends" : [ "xo" , "xo-typescript" ] } }

Use the space sub-config if you want 2 space indentation instead of tabs:

{ "name" : "my-awesome-project" , "eslintConfig" : { "extends" : [ "xo" , "xo-typescript/space" ] } }

Note: If your tsconfig.json is not in the same directory as package.json , you will have to set the path yourself:

{ "name" : "my-awesome-project" , "eslintConfig" : { "extends" : [ "xo" , "xo-typescript" ], "parserOptions" : { "project" : "some-path/tsconfig.json" } } }

Related