ESLint shareable config for TypeScript to be used with eslint-config-xo
This config assumes your project is ESM.
$ npm install --save-dev eslint-config-xo eslint-config-xo-typescript @typescript-eslint/parser @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin
XO has built-in support for TypeScript, using this package under the hood, so you do not have to configure anything.
Add some ESLint config to your package.json (or
.eslintrc):
{
"name": "my-awesome-project",
"eslintConfig": {
"extends": [
"xo",
"xo-typescript"
]
}
}
Use the
space sub-config if you want 2 space indentation instead of tabs:
{
"name": "my-awesome-project",
"eslintConfig": {
"extends": [
"xo",
"xo-typescript/space"
]
}
}
Note: If your
tsconfig.json is not in the same directory as
package.json, you will have to set the path yourself:
{
"name": "my-awesome-project",
"eslintConfig": {
"extends": [
"xo",
"xo-typescript"
],
"parserOptions": {
"project": "some-path/tsconfig.json"
}
}
}