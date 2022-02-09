ESLint shareable config for XO

This is for advanced users. You probably want to use XO directly.

See eslint-plugin-unicorn for some additional useful rules.

Use the XO issue tracker instead of this one.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

Add some ESLint config to your package.json :

{ "name" : "my-awesome-project" , "eslintConfig" : { "extends" : "xo" } }

Or to .eslintrc :

{ "extends" : "xo" }

Supports parsing ES2015+, but doesn't enforce it by default.

This package also exposes xo/browser if you're in the browser:

{ "extends" : "xo/browser" }

Use the XO CLI instead

XO is an ESLint wrapper with great defaults.

Here are some reason why you should use the XO CLI instead of this config:

XO comes bundled with this config.

Beautiful output.

Bundles many useful plugins, like eslint-plugin-unicorn , eslint-plugin-import , eslint-plugin-ava , and more.

, , , and more. No need to specify file paths to lint. It will lint all JS files except commonly ignored paths.

Super simple to add XO to a project with $ npm init xo .

. Specify indent and semicolon preferences easily without messing with the rule config.

and preferences easily without messing with the rule config. Config/rule overrides per files/globs.

Can open all files with errors at the correct line in your editor. (See the --open flag)

flag) The editor plugins are IMHO better than the ESLint ones. (Subjective)

tl;dr You miss out on a lot by just using this config.

