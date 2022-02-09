ESLint shareable config for XO
This is for advanced users. You probably want to use XO directly.
See eslint-plugin-unicorn for some additional useful rules.
Use the XO issue tracker instead of this one.
$ npm install --save-dev eslint-config-xo
Add some ESLint config to your
package.json:
{
"name": "my-awesome-project",
"eslintConfig": {
"extends": "xo"
}
}
Or to
.eslintrc:
{
"extends": "xo"
}
Supports parsing ES2015+, but doesn't enforce it by default.
This package also exposes
xo/browser if you're in the browser:
{
"extends": "xo/browser"
}
XO is an ESLint wrapper with great defaults.
Here are some reason why you should use the XO CLI instead of this config:
eslint-plugin-unicorn,
eslint-plugin-import,
eslint-plugin-ava, and more.
$ npm init xo.
indent and
semicolon preferences easily without messing with the rule config.
--open flag)
tl;dr You miss out on a lot by just using this config.