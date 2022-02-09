openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

eslint-config-xo

by xojs
0.39.0 (see all)

ESLint shareable config for XO

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

239K

GitHub Stars

219

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

eslint-config-xo

ESLint shareable config for XO

This is for advanced users. You probably want to use XO directly.

See eslint-plugin-unicorn for some additional useful rules.

Use the XO issue tracker instead of this one.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev eslint-config-xo

Usage

Add some ESLint config to your package.json:

{
    "name": "my-awesome-project",
    "eslintConfig": {
        "extends": "xo"
    }
}

Or to .eslintrc:

{
    "extends": "xo"
}

Supports parsing ES2015+, but doesn't enforce it by default.

This package also exposes xo/browser if you're in the browser:

{
    "extends": "xo/browser"
}

Use the XO CLI instead

XO is an ESLint wrapper with great defaults.

Here are some reason why you should use the XO CLI instead of this config:

tl;dr You miss out on a lot by just using this config.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial