This package provides Airbnb's .eslintrc.yml with prettier as an extensible shared config.

If you do not want to install and setup eslint with all configs and plugins.

Install and extend eslint-config-with-prettier it works as create-react-app but for eslint, linting with prettier.

Usage

1. install config

yarn add --dev eslint-config-with-prettier

or

npm install --dev eslint-config-with-prettier

2. extend config

.eslintrc.yml

extends: - eslint-config-with-prettier

.eslintrc.js

module .exports = { extends : [ "eslint-config-with-prettier" ], };

.eslintrc.json

{ "extends" : [ "eslint-config-with-prettier" ] }

You can expect

linting using eslint

extended Airbnb config

pretty printing using prettier on eslint --fix

bash script for additional setup

Tools:

Configs:

Plugins:

adding support to eslint-plugin-dollar-sign

helpful for ES6 code that uses jQuery

extends: - eslint-config-with-prettier plugins: - dollar-sign rules: dollar-sign/dollar-sign: - error - ignoreProperties

.eslintrc.js

module .exports = { extends : [ "eslint-config-with-prettier" ], plugins : [ "dollar-sign" ], rules : { "dollar-sign/dollar-sign" : [ "error" , "ignoreProperties" ], }, };

.eslintrc.json

{ "extends" : [ "eslint-config-with-prettier" ], "plugins" : [ "dollar-sign" ], "rules" : { "dollar-sign/dollar-sign" : [ "error" , "ignoreProperties" ] } }

running setup script

✋!!!on your own risk!!!✋, commit before running the script and control the output using diff in version control.

setup.sh that run gist example

bash ./node_modules/eslint-config-with-prettier/setup.sh

If you do not want to run the bash script you can simply copy files into your project.

This script adds useful files into your project.

.editorconfig http://EditorConfig.org

.babelrc babel-preset-react-app: https://www.npmjs.com/package/babel-preset-react-app babel-plugin-styled-components: https://github.com/styled-components/babel-plugin-styled-components

.eslintignore

.prettierrc

.gitignore using gitignore.io: https://www.gitignore.io/api/archive,macos,linux,windows,node,jetbrains,sublimetext,eclipse,netbeans,visualstudiocode

npm lint and test scripts (scripts will merge into package.json) lint and pretty print test precommit -> lint-staged for javascript: *.js , *.jsx html, styles and other files: html,md,mdx,yaml,json,css,scss,less images: png , jpeg , jpg , gif , svg prepush -> test:coverage and flow:errors



"scripts" : { "test" : "jest" , "test:changed" : "yarn test --onlyChanged --passWithNoTests --silent --runInBand" , "test:watch" : "yarn test --watch" , "test:update" : "yarn test --update" , "test:coverage" : "yarn test --coverage --verbose --silent --runInBand --passWithNoTests" , "lint" : "eslint . --cache" , "lint:fix" : "yarn lint --fix" , "lint:staged" : "eslint --fix --max-warnings=0" , "precommit" : "lint-staged && yarn test:changed" , "prepush" : "yarn test:coverage" , "prettier" : "prettier --write *.{js,jsx,html,md,mdx,yaml,json,css,scss,less}" , }, "husky" : { "hooks" : { "pre-commit" : "yarn precommit" , "pre-push" : "yarn prepush" } }, "lint-staged" : { "linters" : { "*.{js,jsx}" : [ "yarn run lint:staged" , "git add" ], "*.{json,css,scss,less}" : [ "prettier --write" , "git add" ], "*.{png,jpeg,jpg,gif,svg}" : [ "imagemin-lint-staged" , "git add" ] } }

enzyme component testing with settings for jest-serializer-enzyme

.flowconfig

npm flow scripts (scripts will be merged into package.json)