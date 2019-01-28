openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ecw

eslint-config-with-prettier

by Marcel Mokoš
6.0.0 (see all)

Eslint config with prettier

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

665

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

eslint-config-with-prettier

npm version styled with prettier Build Status dependency devDep Known Vulnerabilities

This package provides Airbnb's .eslintrc.yml with prettier as an extensible shared config.

  • If you do not want to install and setup eslint with all configs and plugins.
  • Install and extend eslint-config-with-prettier it works as create-react-app but for eslint, linting with prettier.

Usage

1. install config

yarn add --dev eslint-config-with-prettier

or

npm install --dev eslint-config-with-prettier

2. extend config

  • .eslintrc.yml
extends:
  - eslint-config-with-prettier
  • .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
  extends: ["eslint-config-with-prettier"],
};
  • .eslintrc.json
{
  "extends": ["eslint-config-with-prettier"]
}

You can expect

  • linting using eslint
  • extended Airbnb config
  • pretty printing using prettier on eslint --fix
  • bash script for additional setup

Tools:

Configs:

Plugins:

adding support to eslint-plugin-dollar-sign

  • helpful for ES6 code that uses jQuery
extends:
  - eslint-config-with-prettier
plugins:
  # https://github.com/erikdesjardins/eslint-plugin-dollar-sign
  - dollar-sign
rules:
  # Require dollar sign for some variables that holds jQuery objects
  dollar-sign/dollar-sign:
    - error
    - ignoreProperties
  • .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
  extends: ["eslint-config-with-prettier"],
  plugins: ["dollar-sign"],
  rules: {
    "dollar-sign/dollar-sign": ["error", "ignoreProperties"],
  },
};
  • .eslintrc.json
{
  "extends": ["eslint-config-with-prettier"],
  "plugins": ["dollar-sign"],
  "rules": {
    "dollar-sign/dollar-sign": ["error", "ignoreProperties"]
  }
}

running setup script

✋!!!on your own risk!!!✋, commit before running the script and control the output using diff in version control.

setup.sh that run gist example

bash ./node_modules/eslint-config-with-prettier/setup.sh

If you do not want to run the bash script you can simply copy files into your project.

This script adds useful files into your project.

"scripts": {
  "test": "jest",
  "test:changed": "yarn test --onlyChanged --passWithNoTests --silent --runInBand",
  "test:watch": "yarn test --watch",
  "test:update": "yarn test --update",
  "test:coverage": "yarn test --coverage --verbose --silent --runInBand --passWithNoTests",
  "lint": "eslint . --cache",
  "lint:fix": "yarn lint --fix",
  "lint:staged": "eslint --fix --max-warnings=0",
  "precommit": "lint-staged && yarn test:changed",
  "prepush": "yarn test:coverage",
  "prettier": "prettier --write *.{js,jsx,html,md,mdx,yaml,json,css,scss,less}",
},
"husky": {
  "hooks": {
    "pre-commit": "yarn precommit",
    "pre-push": "yarn prepush"
  }
},
"lint-staged": {
  "linters": {
    "*.{js,jsx}": [
      "yarn run lint:staged",
      "git add"
    ],
    "*.{json,css,scss,less}": [
      "prettier --write",
      "git add"
    ],
    "*.{png,jpeg,jpg,gif,svg}": [
      "imagemin-lint-staged",
      "git add"
    ]
  }
}

"scripts": {
  "flow:setup": "yarn && flow-typed install",
  "flow:update": "flow-typed update",
  "flow": "flow",
  "flow:errors": "flow --show-all-errors",
  "flow:coverage": "flow coverage ./src/index.js --color && flow-coverage-report -i src/**/*.js -x src/**/*.test.js -x src/**/*.spec.js -t html",
  "prepush": "yarn test:coverage && yarn run flow:errors"
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial