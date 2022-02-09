npm install --save-dev eslint-config-wikimedia
Then, configure ESLint with one or more
.eslintrc.json files as appropriate.
Below are some potential recommended uses:
This config allows ES5 code and browser native functions. It will complain about ES6+ code and language features.
It also automatically applies the Vue plugin and Vue-specific rules to
.vue files.
.eslintrc.json:
{
"extends": "wikimedia/client-es5"
}
If you want to allow ES6 code and browser native functions as well, you can use
wikimedia/client-es6 instead.
This config adds the jQuery
$ global, and additional rules preventing the use of jQuery features which are deprecated, have performance issues, or have simple ES5 alternatives.
.eslintrc.json:
{
"extends": [
"wikimedia/client-es5",
"wikimedia/jquery"
]
}
Code that runs in MediaWiki can use this config. It enforces rules that are specific to the MediaWiki codebase (core and extensions), such as correct documentation of
mw.message usage, and prohibiting self-closing tags in Vue templates.
.eslintrc.json:
{
"extends": [
"wikimedia/client-es5",
"wikimedia/mediawiki"
]
}
You can extend the above config by also adding a second
.eslintrc.json file in your tests directory:
tests/qunit/.eslintrc.json:
{
"extends": [
"../../.eslintrc.json",
"wikimedia/qunit"
]
}
The following config will the Mocha environment and some Mocha related rules:
tests/mocha/.eslintrc.json:
{
"root": true,
"extends": [
"wikimedia/server",
"wikimedia/mocha"
]
}
The following config will enable WDIO globals, as well as the Mocha and server configs:
tests/selenium/.eslintrc.json:
{
"root": true,
"extends": [
"wikimedia/selenium"
]
}
This config allows ES2018 code and Node native functions (i.e., Node 10.x). It will complain about ES2019+ code and language features.
.eslintrc.json:
{
"extends": "wikimedia/server"
}
The
wikimedia/server config consists of
wikimedia,
wikimedia/node and
wikimedia/language/es2018. To use later versions of ES, for example ES2019, you can use the following config:
.eslintrc.json:
{
"extends": [
"wikimedia",
"wikimedia/node",
"wikimedia/language/es2019"
]
}
Please note that the basic project configuration does not specify any language or environmental defaults, and is unlikely to be suitable. However, if you wish to target clients with ES3 language support, or earlier versions of Node, this is a good place from which to start.
.eslintrc.json:
{
"extends": "wikimedia"
}
Major changes should be discussed on mediawiki.org or on the Wikitech mailing list beforehand.
Same approach as in ESLint, see https://github.com/eslint/eslint#user-content-semantic-versioning-policy.