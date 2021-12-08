These are my settings for ESLint and Prettier
You might like them - or you might not. Don't worry you can always change them.
You can use eslint globally and/or locally per project.
It's usually best to install this locally once per project, that way you can have project specific settings as well as sync those settings with others working on your project via git.
I also install globally so that any project or rogue JS file I write will have linting and formatting applied without having to go through the setup. You might disagree and that is okay, just don't do it then 😃.
If you don't already have a
package.json file, create one with
npm init.
Then we need to install everything needed by the config:
npx install-peerdeps --dev eslint-config-wesbos
You can see in your package.json there are now a big list of devDependencies.
Create a
.eslintrc file in the root of your project's directory (it should live where package.json does). Your
.eslintrc file should look like this:
{
"extends": [ "wesbos" ]
}
For TypeScript projects, use
wesbos/typescript.
{
"extends": [ "wesbos/typescript" ]
}
TypeScript users will also need a
tsconfig.json file in their project. An empty object (
{}) will do if this is a new project.
Tip: You can alternatively put this object in your
package.json under the property
"eslintConfig":. This makes one less file in your project.
"scripts": {
"lint": "eslint .",
"lint:fix": "eslint . --fix"
},
npm run lint and fix all fixable issues with
npm run lint:fix. You probably want your editor to do this though.
If you'd like to overwrite eslint or prettier settings, you can add the rules in your
.eslintrc file. The ESLint rules go directly under
"rules" while prettier options go under
"prettier/prettier". Note that prettier rules overwrite anything in my config (trailing comma, and single quote), so you'll need to include those as well.
{
"extends": [
"wesbos"
],
"rules": {
"no-console": 2,
"prettier/prettier": [
"error",
{
"trailingComma": "es5",
"singleQuote": true,
"printWidth": 120,
"tabWidth": 8,
}
]
}
}
You should read this entire thing. Serious!
Once you have done one, or both, of the above installs. You probably want your editor to lint and fix for you. Here are the instructions for VS Code:
Code/File →
Preferences →
Settings. It's easier to enter these settings while editing the
settings.json file, so click the Open (Open Settings) icon in the top right corner:
// These are all my auto-save configs
"editor.formatOnSave": true,
// turn it off for JS and JSX, we will do this via eslint
"[javascript]": {
"editor.formatOnSave": false
},
"[javascriptreact]": {
"editor.formatOnSave": false
},
// show eslint icon at bottom toolbar
"eslint.alwaysShowStatus": true,
// tell the ESLint plugin to run on save
"editor.codeActionsOnSave": {
"source.fixAll": true
}
After attempting to lint your file for the first time, you may need to click on 'ESLint' in the bottom right and select 'Allow Everywhere' in the alert window.
Finally you'll usually need to restart VS code. They say you don't need to, but it's never worked for me until I restart.
npx install-peerdeps --dev eslint-config-wesbos
package.json and replace
"extends": "react-app" with
"extends": "wesbos"
npx install-peerdeps --dev eslint-config-wesbos
.prettierrc file, delete it.
Local / Per Project Install steps above
Can someone add this?
If you have previously configured ESLint to run via a File Watcher, turn that off.
The following steps are for a typical Node / ESLint global installtion. If you have a customized setup, refer to JetBrains docs for more ESLint Configuration Options.
js,ts,jsx,tsx.
{**/*,*}.{yml,css,sass,md}
Same instructions as above, just make sure you extend
wesbos/typescript instead of just
wesbos.
It should just work, but if they aren't showing up in your package.json, try
npx install-peerdeps --dev eslint-config-wesbos -Y
If you experience issues with ESLint not formatting the code or you receive a
Parsing error: Cannot find module '@babel/preset-react error message then you need to check that you opened the folder where you installed and configured ESLint directly in VS Code. The correct folder to open will be the one where you installed the
eslint-config-wesbos npm package and where you created the
.eslintrc file.
Opening a parent folder or child folder in your code editor will cause ESLint to fail in finding the ESLint npm packages and the formatting won't work.
your-username
|
projects
|
beginner-javascript # <- Open this folder directly in your code editor
.eslintrc
package.json
node_modules/
exercises/
playground/