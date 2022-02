DEPRECATED

This package has been deprecated. The original config is now part of eslint-plugin-vue-libs.

A set of opinionated ESLint (http://eslint.org) rules (all rules included) tailored for Vue internal development.

Usage

npm install --save-dev eslint-config-vue eslint-plugin-vue create a file named .eslintrc in your project:

{ "extends" : "vue" }

License

MIT