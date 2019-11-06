ESLint is a great tool, but people too often abuse it.
Although a linter can be a helpful companion when you are new to a language, it can get in the way once you are more familiar with the language.
Even worse, misguided linter rules can teach a user to fear patterns which aren't problematic in practice.
I got tired of ESLint configs that included annoying rules that would yell at me even though the code would work just fine as written.
I wanted an ESLint config that would stay silent most of the time, but when it spoke up, it would be helpful rather than annoying. Thus,
unobtrusive was born.
unobtrusive was made with the following goals in mind:
eslint-disable comments.
This config assumes the following:
env in your eslint config yourself.
These are the criteria I used to decide which rules to include:
indent).
yoda,
curly, and
dot-notation).
eqeqeq and
class-methods-use-this).
no-console.
console.logs in their codebase.
no-undef.
no-unused-expressions.
Also, in the config itself (
index.js), each rule has a comment above it explaining my thought process behind turning it either on or off. I have included every eslint rule in the config, even if I am setting it to the default value, so that you can understand the reasoning behind the decision.
Install the package
$ npm install eslint-config-unobtrusive
Add it to your eslint config:
.eslintrc
{
"extends": "unobtrusive",
"env": {
"browser": true
}
}
That's it!
The
env config option is required, because eslint-config-unobtrusive includes the
no-undef rule, which warns you when you access a variable that is not defined. In order to know which variables are defined, ESLint looks for variable declarations in the same file and also references a list of known globals. The
env config option is used to configure the list of known globals in your environment.
You can also use the
globals option to add additional names to the list of known globals:
{
"extends": "unobtrusive",
"env": {
"browser": true
},
"globals": {
"jQuery": false,
"selectedColor": true
}
}
The key/value pairs of the
globals option refer to the name of the global and whether it is writable (so
false indicates that the global is read-only).
unobtrusive also comes with some extra configs that you can add to get additional functionality. They follow the same philosophy as
unobtrusive, but aren't enabled by default because they might not work out-of-the-box for every user.
unobtrusive/import
This extra config depends on
eslint-plugin-import and adds rules that warn you when attempting to import or require things that don't exist. It's not included in the base
unobtrusive config because it would flag false positives for users relying on custom import resolution mechanics, like webpack loaders or
NODE_PATH.
Install
unobtrusive first
Install
eslint-plugin-import
$ npm install eslint-plugin-import
Add
unobtrusive/import to your eslint config:
.eslintrc
{
"extends": ["unobtrusive", "unobtrusive/import"],
"env": {
"browser": true
}
}
That's it!
unobtrusive/react
This extra config depends on
eslint-plugin-react and adds React-specific rules that are in line with the
unobtrusive philosophy. It also configures
eslint so that it can parse JSX properly, and fixes some JSX-related false positives and false negatives with
no-unused-vars and
no-undef. It's not included in the base
unobtrusive config because not all users use React.
Install
unobtrusive first
Install
eslint-plugin-react
$ npm install eslint-plugin-react
Add
unobtrusive/react to your eslint config:
.eslintrc
{
"extends": ["unobtrusive", "unobtrusive/react"],
"env": {
"browser": true
}
}
That's it!
unobtrusive/flowtype
This extra config depends on
eslint-plugin-flowtype and
babel-eslint and adds flow-specific rules that are in line with the
unobtrusive philosophy. It also configures
eslint so that it can parse flow types properly, and fixes some type-related false positives and false negatives with
no-unused-vars and
no-undef. It's not included in the base
unobtrusive config because not all users use flow.
Install
unobtrusive first
Install
eslint-plugin-flowtype and
babel-eslint
$ npm install eslint-plugin-flowtype babel-eslint
Add
unobtrusive/flowtype to your eslint config:
.eslintrc
{
"extends": ["unobtrusive", "unobtrusive/flowtype"],
"env": {
"browser": true
}
}
That's it!
NOTE: To use
unobtrusive,
unobtrusive/import,
unobtrusive/react, and
unobtrusive/flowtype together, your eslint config would look like this:
{
"extends": [
"unobtrusive",
"unobtrusive/import",
"unobtrusive/react",
"unobtrusive/flowtype"
],
"env": {
"browser": true
}
}