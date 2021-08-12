Squash bugs before shipping them with TypeScript and ESLint!
ESLint config focused on maximizing type safety
npm install --save-dev @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin eslint-plugin-sonarjs eslint-config-typestrict
👉 If you still use TSLint please use typestrict@1
In your
.eslintrc.json:
{
"extends": "typestrict"
// ... add here your own rules
}
Unfortunately, you need to install plugins that we depend on manually:
@typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin,
eslint-plugin-sonarjs
Remember to use
strict compiler setting in
tsconfig.json!
All rules in this config are focused on catching bugs in your code and be as not annoying as possible. They don't care about your code style or formatting.
TypeStrict combines rules from various rule sets: typescript-eslint,
sonarJS,
"check-parameters" and
{"ignore-pattern": "^_" })
{"argsIgnorePattern": "^_"}
Do you have idea for new rule to be added? You don't agree with one of rules included? Feel free to create issue / PR.
Logo by @codeandcats.
MIT by Krzysztof Kaczor