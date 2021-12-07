openbase logo
eslint-config-twilio

by twilio-labs
2.0.0 (see all)

Twilio's shareable ESLint config

Readme

const TwilioStyle = () => {

Status Version Downloads License All Contributors

All thoughts, issues, and pull requests are welcome!

Twilio's approach to JavaScript styling. It combines both the ESLint rules and Prettier to create an opinionated set of styling and linting rules to use with your JavaScript and TypeScript projects.

Note: There is also a Twilio Style CLI to help projects onboard.

Guides

This monorepo contains styling guide for:

Plugins and Extensions

These guides include the following plugins and extensions:

Usage

Please refer to the guides above for usage of each guide you want.

Contributing

Check out CONTRIBUTING for more information on how to contribute to this project.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Alice Cai
💻 📖 🤔 👀
Kousha Talebian
💻 📖 🤔 👀
Ryan Kennedy
🤔
Dirk Lemstra
💻 🐛
Dominik Kundel
🤔
Van Nguyen
💻 🤔 🐛
Andrea Sonny
💻 🤔 🐛

Phil Nash
📖

License

Twilio Style is licensed under MIT.

};

