eslint-config-synacor

by synacor
3.0.5 (see all)

Standard eslint rules for all Synacor javascript projects

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

3

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

eslint-config-synacor

npm Build Status Greenkeeper badge FOSSA Status

Standard eslint rules for all Synacor javascript projects

Use these rules in your project

Installation

Add eslint-config-synacor as a development dependency for your project: npm i -D eslint-config-synacor

If you aren't already including eslint with your project, install that as a development dependency as well: npm i -D eslint.

Configuration

package.json

To specify for your entire project to use the global rules, add this as a clause in your package.json file:

"eslintConfig": {
    "extends": "eslint-config-synacor"
},

.eslintrc

Optionally (or in addition to your package.json setup), to specify to use the global rules in all subdirectories of a given directory, you can create a .eslintrc file with the contents

{
    extends: 'eslint-config-synacor'
}

Add/Override Rules For Tests test/.eslintrc

There are a set of overrides/rules for directories that contain unit tests. These are available in the test-rules submodule of the package. You can reference them via estlint-config-synacor/test-rules. So, to apply these as overrides in your tests/ directory, you would create a .eslintrc file in tests/. The contents of that file would look like:

{
    extends: 'eslint-config-synacor/test-rules'
}

Developing

All rule definition files are in src/rules. Edit/create rule files there.

Rules that are meant to be used for an entire project should go in files that are included by src/index.js.

Rules that are only meant to be run/overriden in test directories of a project should be included by src/test-rules.js.

License

FOSSA Status

