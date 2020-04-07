Standard eslint rules for all Synacor javascript projects
Add eslint-config-synacor as a development dependency for your project:
npm i -D eslint-config-synacor
If you aren't already including eslint with your project, install that as a development dependency as well:
npm i -D eslint.
package.json
To specify for your entire project to use the global rules, add this as a clause in your
package.json file:
"eslintConfig": {
"extends": "eslint-config-synacor"
},
.eslintrc
Optionally (or in addition to your package.json setup), to specify to use the global rules in all subdirectories of a given directory, you can create a
.eslintrc file with the contents
{
extends: 'eslint-config-synacor'
}
test/.eslintrc
There are a set of overrides/rules for directories that contain unit tests. These are available in the
test-rules submodule of the package. You can reference them via
estlint-config-synacor/test-rules. So, to apply these as overrides in your
tests/ directory, you would create a
.eslintrc file in
tests/. The contents of that file would look like:
{
extends: 'eslint-config-synacor/test-rules'
}
All rule definition files are in
src/rules. Edit/create rule files there.
Rules that are meant to be used for an entire project should go in files that are included by
src/index.js.
Rules that are only meant to be run/overriden in test directories of a project should be included by
src/test-rules.js.