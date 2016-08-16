Baseline eslint config for StrongLoop projects. A work in progress.

Basic Usage

Add eslint-config-strongloop to devDependencies .

npm install -D eslint-config-strongloop

Create/modify .eslintrc in the project's root to include:

{ "extends" : "strongloop" }

Advanced Usage

It is sometimes desirable to override some of these rules because a team does not want to follow that particular rule for this repository:

{ "extends" : "strongloop" , "rules" : { "comma-dangle" : 0 } }

In cases where these rules are being adopted but the code has many style errors, it might be helpful to turn the worst errors into warnings until the entire repo can be fixed:

{ "extends" : "strongloop" , "rules" : { "comma-dangle" : 1 , } }

Further Reading

© 2015 StrongLoop, Inc.