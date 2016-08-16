openbase logo
eslint-config-strongloop

by strongloop
2.1.0

Baseline eslint configuration for StrongLoop modules

Popularity

Downloads/wk

56.8K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Artistic-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

eslint-config-strongloop

Baseline eslint config for StrongLoop projects. A work in progress.

Basic Usage

Add eslint-config-strongloop to devDependencies.

$ npm install -D eslint-config-strongloop

Create/modify .eslintrc in the project's root to include:

{
  "extends": "strongloop"
}

Advanced Usage

It is sometimes desirable to override some of these rules because a team does not want to follow that particular rule for this repository:

{
  "extends": "strongloop",
  "rules": {
    "comma-dangle": 0
  }
}

In cases where these rules are being adopted but the code has many style errors, it might be helpful to turn the worst errors into warnings until the entire repo can be fixed:

{
  "extends": "strongloop",
  "rules": {
    "comma-dangle": 1,
  }
}

Further Reading

© 2015 StrongLoop, Inc.

Tutorials

