ESLint sharable config for strict linting.

Rules

Every rule is documented, justified, and has examples within the rules folder. If you feel like a rule is wrong, take a read of this file, or refer others to it!

Installation

Install this config package and ESLint:

$ npm install --save-dev eslint-config-strict

If you're using npm < v3 you'll also need to install all of the dependencies of this project:

$ npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-filenames

If you use React, also have a look at the eslint-config-strict-react plugin.

Usage

This set of configs is meant to be extended on a per-project basis as necessary using ESLint's shareable configs feature.

To start, you probably want to use pick either strict/es6 or strict/es5 (note: strict can be used as an alias for strict/es6 ). You can then layer additional rulesets on top using eslint, the additive rules are:

This package includes the following configurations:

strict/mocha (adds env.mocha true, assert , expect , must and should are added as globals, and func-names , padded-blocks and max-nested-callbacks rules are explicitly turned off)

(adds true, , , and are added as globals, and , and rules are explicitly turned off) strict/browser (simply sets env.browser to true)

(simply sets to true) strict/d3 (relaxes strict identifier rules, allowing for identifiers like d3 , d , dx , dy )

(relaxes strict identifier rules, allowing for identifiers like , , , ) strict/babel (for use with the eslint-plugin-babel plugin)

How to use

Simply define your .eslintrc (or add a eslintConfig object to package.json ) like so:

{ "extends" : [ "strict" ] }

Add any additional plugins you want, for example:

{ "extends" : [ "strict" , "strict/browser" ] }

Also, you can define a test/.eslintrc to override the projects main one:

{ "extends" : [ "strict" , "strict/browser" , "strict/mocha" ] }

If your project is a front-end project and you're not transpiling ES6 code, you might have an .eslintrc that looks like this:

{ "extends" : [ "strict/es5" , "strict/browser" ] }

Feel free to define additional globals or rules, or override them as you see fit:

{ "extends" : [ "strict" ], "globals" : { "blarg" : true }, "rules" : { "eol-last" : 0 } }

For more details about how shareable configs work, see the ESLint documentation.