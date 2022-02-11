An ESLint shareable config for TypeScript that is based on eslint-config-standard and has TypeScript specific rules from @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin.
npm@<7 does not automatically install
peerDependencies,
so if that's what you're using, install them manually.
Here is an example, but use it only for reference,
because your decisions regarding version ranges and range specifiers may vary.
npm install --save-dev \
typescript@^4 \
eslint@^7.12.1 \
eslint-plugin-promise@^5.0.0 \
eslint-plugin-import@^2.22.1 \
eslint-plugin-node@^11.1.0 \
@typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin@^4.0.1 \
eslint-config-standard-with-typescript@latest
Yes, this is a large number of packages. This is due to a known limitation in ESLint.
This list of dependencies is:
Here is an example
.eslintrc.js:
module.exports = {
extends: 'standard-with-typescript',
parserOptions: {
project: './tsconfig.json'
}
}
Note: Please read some important instructions regarding the
project option here.
There are some more
parserOptions you may care about.
If you're using ESLint v6 make sure you read about the
--ext command line option.
Example command line usage for ESLint v6:
$ npx eslint --ext .js,.ts .
Example command line usage for ESLint v7:
$ npx eslint .