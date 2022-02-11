openbase logo
eslint-config-standard-with-typescript

by standard
21.0.1 (see all)

An extension of eslint-config-standard, made for TypeScript.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

97.9K

GitHub Stars

418

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Build Status JavaScript Style Guide Releases

eslint-config-standard-with-typescript

An ESLint shareable config for TypeScript that is based on eslint-config-standard and has TypeScript specific rules from @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin.

Usage

npm@<7 does not automatically install peerDependencies, so if that's what you're using, install them manually. Here is an example, but use it only for reference, because your decisions regarding version ranges and range specifiers may vary.

npm install --save-dev \
  typescript@^4 \
  eslint@^7.12.1 \
  eslint-plugin-promise@^5.0.0 \
  eslint-plugin-import@^2.22.1 \
  eslint-plugin-node@^11.1.0 \
  @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin@^4.0.1 \
  eslint-config-standard-with-typescript@latest

Yes, this is a large number of packages. This is due to a known limitation in ESLint.

This list of dependencies is:

Here is an example .eslintrc.js:

module.exports = {
  extends: 'standard-with-typescript',
  parserOptions: {
    project: './tsconfig.json'
  }
}

Note: Please read some important instructions regarding the project option here.

There are some more parserOptions you may care about.

If you're using ESLint v6 make sure you read about the --ext command line option.

Example command line usage for ESLint v6:

$ npx eslint --ext .js,.ts .

Example command line usage for ESLint v7:

$ npx eslint .

