An ESLint shareable config for TypeScript that is based on eslint-config-standard and has TypeScript specific rules from @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin.

Usage

npm@<7 does not automatically install peerDependencies , so if that's what you're using, install them manually. Here is an example, but use it only for reference, because your decisions regarding version ranges and range specifiers may vary.

npm install --save-dev \ typescript@^4 \ eslint@^7.12.1 \ eslint-plugin-promise@^5.0.0 \ eslint-plugin-import@^2.22.1 \ eslint-plugin-node@^11.1.0 \ @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin@^4.0.1 \ eslint-config-standard-with-typescript@latest

Yes, this is a large number of packages. This is due to a known limitation in ESLint.

This list of dependencies is:

TypeScript, which you may already have installed

ESLint

3 Peer dependencies of eslint-config-standard

@typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin; ESLint rules for TypeScript.

This package

Here is an example .eslintrc.js :

module .exports = { extends : 'standard-with-typescript' , parserOptions : { project : './tsconfig.json' } }

Note: Please read some important instructions regarding the project option here.

There are some more parserOptions you may care about.

If you're using ESLint v6 make sure you read about the --ext command line option.

Example command line usage for ESLint v6:

$ npx eslint --ext .js , .ts .

Example command line usage for ESLint v7: