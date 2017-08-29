openbase logo
eslint-config-standard-preact

by Zouhir ⚡️
1.1.6 (see all)

JavaScript Standard Style Preact/JSX support - ESLint Shareable Config

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

952

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Standard Preact - ESLint Shareable Config

Greenkeeper badge travis npm downloads

An ESLint Shareable Config for Preact/JSX support in JavaScript Standard Style.

Install

npm install eslint-config-standard-preact

Usage

Shareable configs are designed to work with the extends feature of .eslintrc files. You can learn more about Shareable Configs on the official ESLint website.

This Shareable Config adds React and JSX to the baseline JavaScript Standard Style rules provided in eslint-config-standard.

Here's how to install everything you need:
npm install --save-dev eslint-config-standard eslint-config-standard-preact eslint-plugin-promise eslint-plugin-react eslint-plugin-standard eslint-plugin-import eslint-plugin-node

Then, add this to your .eslintrc file:

{
  "extends": ["standard", "standard-preact"]
}

Note: We omitted the eslint-config- prefix since it is automatically assumed by ESLint.

New Linting Features

{/* class property name is now allowed in JSX as well as className */}
<div class='container' /> ✅

export default class App extends Component {
  handleRoute = e => { // ✅ You can assign to an ES6 class method
    this.currentUrl = e.url;
  }
}

// no need to have React linter and then this line in every file
/** @jsx h */ 🗑

Override Settings

You can override settings from the shareable config by adding them directly into your .eslintrc file.

Looking for something easier than this?

The easiest way to use JavaScript Standard Style to check your code is to use the standard package. This comes with a global Node command line program (standard) that you can run or add to your npm test script to quickly check your style.

Badge

Use this in one of your projects? Include one of these badges in your readme to let people know that your code is using the standard style.

js-standard-style

[![js-standard-style](https://cdn.rawgit.com/feross/standard/master/badge.svg)](https://github.com/feross/standard)

js-standard-style

[![js-standard-style](https://img.shields.io/badge/code%20style-standard-brightgreen.svg)](https://github.com/feross/standard)

Learn more

For the full listing of rules, editor plugins, FAQs, and more, visit the main JavaScript Standard Style repo.

Credit

This module is a fork of feross/eslint-config-standard-react

License

MIT

