Install

This module is for advanced users. You probably want to use standard instead :)

npm install eslint-config-standard-jsx

Usage

Shareable configs are designed to work with the extends feature of .eslintrc files. You can learn more about Shareable Configs on the official ESLint website.

This Shareable Config adds extra JSX style rules to the baseline JavaScript Standard Style rules provided in eslint-config-standard . It doesn't assume that you're using React, so other virtual DOM libraries like virtual-dom and deku are supported.

Even though this config is JSX only (no React), it makes use of eslint-plugin-react for its generic JSX rules.

(If you want React-specific rules too, consider using eslint-config-standard-react instead.)

Here's how to install everything you need:

npm install --save-dev eslint-config-standard eslint-config-standard-jsx eslint-plugin-promise eslint-plugin-import eslint-plugin-node eslint-plugin-react

Then, add this to your .eslintrc file:

{ "extends" : [ "standard" , "standard-jsx" ] }

Note: We omitted the eslint-config- prefix since it is automatically assumed by ESLint.

You can override settings from the shareable config by adding them directly into your .eslintrc file.

Looking for something easier than this?

The easiest way to use JavaScript Standard Style to check your code is to use the standard package. This comes with a global Node command line program ( standard ) that you can run or add to your npm test script to quickly check your style.

Badge

Use this in one of your projects? Include one of these badges in your readme to let people know that your code is using the standard style.

[ ![js-standard-style ]( https://cdn.rawgit.com/feross/standard/master/badge.svg )]( http://standardjs.com )

[ ![js-standard-style ]( https://img.shields.io/badge/code%20style-standard-brightgreen.svg )]( http://standardjs.com )

Learn more

For the full listing of rules, editor plugins, FAQs, and more, visit the main JavaScript Standard Style repo.

License

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.