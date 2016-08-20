This module is for advanced users. You probably want to use
standard-flow instead :)
npm install eslint-config-standard-flow
Shareable configs are designed to work with the
extends feature of
.eslintrc files.
You can learn more about
Shareable Configs on the
official ESLint website.
This Shareable Config adds Flow to the baseline JavaScript Standard Style rules provided in
eslint-config-standard.
Here's how to install everything you need:
npm install eslint-config-standard eslint-config-standard-flow
Then, add this to your .eslintrc file:
{
"extends": ["standard", "standard-flow"]
}
Note: We omitted the
eslint-config- prefix since it is automatically assumed by ESLint.
You can override settings from the shareable config by adding them directly into your
.eslintrc file.
The easiest way to use JavaScript Standard Style with Flow is to use the
standard-flow package. This comes with a global Node command line program (
standard) that you can run or add to your
npm test script to quickly check your style.
For the full listing of rules, editor plugins, FAQs, and more, visit the main JavaScript Standard Style repo.