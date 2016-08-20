openbase logo
eslint-config-standard-flow

by Irakli Gozalishvili
1.0.1 (see all)

ESLint Shareable Config for Flow support in JavaScript Standard Style

Popularity

Downloads/wk

662

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Standard Flow - ESLint Shareable Config

travis npm downloads

An ESLint Shareable Config for Flow support in JavaScript Standard Style

This module is for advanced users. You probably want to use standard-flow instead :)

js-standard-style

Install

npm install eslint-config-standard-flow

Usage

Shareable configs are designed to work with the extends feature of .eslintrc files. You can learn more about Shareable Configs on the official ESLint website.

This Shareable Config adds Flow to the baseline JavaScript Standard Style rules provided in eslint-config-standard.

Here's how to install everything you need:

npm install eslint-config-standard eslint-config-standard-flow

Then, add this to your .eslintrc file:

{
  "extends": ["standard", "standard-flow"]
}

Note: We omitted the eslint-config- prefix since it is automatically assumed by ESLint.

You can override settings from the shareable config by adding them directly into your .eslintrc file.

Looking for something easier than this?

The easiest way to use JavaScript Standard Style with Flow is to use the standard-flow package. This comes with a global Node command line program (standard) that you can run or add to your npm test script to quickly check your style.

Badge

Use this in one of your projects? Include one of these badges in your readme to let people know that your code is using the standard style.

js-standard-style

[![js-standard-style](https://cdn.rawgit.com/feross/standard/master/badge.svg)](http://standardjs.com)

js-standard-style

[![js-standard-style](https://img.shields.io/badge/code%20style-standard-brightgreen.svg)](http://standardjs.com)

Learn more

For the full listing of rules, editor plugins, FAQs, and more, visit the main JavaScript Standard Style repo.

