One Semicolon for the Dark Lord on his dark throne

An ESLint Shareable Config for JavaScript Standard Style with semicolons sprinkled on top.

Install

This module is for advanced users. You probably want to use semistandard instead :)

npm install eslint-config-semistandard

Usage

This is just eslint-config-standard with semicolons set as required rather than banned. For further details, see eslint-config-standard.

Learn more

For the full listing of rules, editor plugins, FAQs, and more, visit the main JavaScript Standard Style repo.

License

ISC