openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ecs

eslint-config-scanjs

by Frederik Braun
1.0.0-beta4 (see all)

umbrella config to achieve scanjs-like functionality through eslint

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

580

GitHub Stars

91

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

This repository has been archived as read-only

We recommend looking at https://github.com/mozilla/eslint-plugin-no-unsanitized if you are interested in xss-prevention techniques.

ScanJS Rules through ESLint.

If you want to get something like ScanJS using ESLint. This is the config file.

Install

npm -g install
* cp -v .eslintrc ~/.scanjs-eslintrc

Running

cd project-to-scan/
eslint --no-eslintrc -c ~/.scanjs-eslintrc .

Usage within IntelliJ IDEs (WebStorm, PyCharm etc.)

  1. Open the Settings dialog and navigate to Languages & Frameworks → JavaScript → Code Quality Tools → ESLint.
  2. Enable ESLint and make sure your settings match your installation: Use a globally installed eslint package, the installer will place this in /usr/lib/node_modules/eslint or usr/local/lib/node_modules/eslint.
  3. Supply the config path ~/.scanjs-eslintrc
  4. Reset the default rules, by providing extra eslint options, so we only use the provided config. This disables the default eslint rules, which check for coding style, not security: --no-eslintrc -c ~/.scanjs-eslintrc .

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial