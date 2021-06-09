This repository has been archived as read-only

We recommend looking at https://github.com/mozilla/eslint-plugin-no-unsanitized if you are interested in xss-prevention techniques.

ScanJS Rules through ESLint.

If you want to get something like ScanJS using ESLint. This is the config file.

Install

npm -g install * cp -v .eslintrc ~/.scanjs-eslintrc

Running

cd project-to-scan/ eslint --no-eslintrc -c ~/.scanjs-eslintrc .

Usage within IntelliJ IDEs (WebStorm, PyCharm etc.)