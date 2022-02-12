Development Packages for Salesforce

ATTENTION: This project has been archived. All of the packages have been moved into their own repository. The links below have been updated to point to the new source. Introduction

This repository contains packages that help with development and configuration of Salesforce typescript projects.

Getting Started

If you are interested in contributing, please take a look at the CONTRIBUTING guide.

If you are interested in building these packages locally, please take a look at the DEVELOPING doc.

Packages

Currently, we have the following packages:

@salesforce/dev-config - Common configuration files



See the code at forcedotcom/dev-config.

eslint-config-salesforce - Salesforce eslint config for javascript



See the code at forcedotcom/eslint-config-salesforce.

eslint-config-salesforce-license - Salesforce eslint config for license headers



See the code at forcedotcom/eslint-config-salesforce-license.

eslint-config-salesforce-typescript - Salesforce eslint config for typescript



See the code at forcedotcom/eslint-config-salesforce-typescript.

@salesforce/prettier-config - Salesforce prettier config



See the code at forcedotcom/prettier-config.

@salesforce/dev-scripts - Common dev scripts, such as clean, compile, lint, test, and more



See the code at forcedotcom/dev-scripts.

@salesforce/ts-types - Common typescript types and helpers



See the code at forcedotcom/ts-types.

Read the API docs.

@salesforce/kit - Common utility methods and designed patterns



See the code at forcedotcom/kit.

Read the API docs.

@salesforce/ts-sinon - TypeScript-friendly helpers for testing with Sinon



See the code at forcedotcom/ts-sinon.

Read the API docs.

@salesforce/lazy-require - CommonJS require interceptor that lazily loads packages via proxy



See the code at forcedotcom/lazy-require.

Read the API docs.

@salesforce/require-analytics - Generates simple runtime module loading diagnostic analytics