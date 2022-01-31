This module is for advanced users. You probably want to use
standard instead :)
npm install eslint-config-standard
Shareable configs are designed to work with the
extends feature of
.eslintrc files.
You can learn more about
Shareable Configs on the
official ESLint website.
If you want to set up the config automatically, follow these steps in your project directory:
npx eslint --init
The above steps will automatically set up an ESLint configuration and install the necessary dependencies for you.
If you want to set up the config manually, run the following command:
npm install --save-dev eslint-config-standard eslint-plugin-promise eslint-plugin-import eslint-plugin-n
Then, add this to your
.eslintrc file:
{
"extends": "standard"
}
Note: We omitted the
eslint-config- prefix since it is automatically assumed by ESLint.
You can override settings from the shareable config by adding them directly into your
.eslintrc file.
The easiest way to use JavaScript Standard Style to check your code is to use the
standard package. This comes with a global
Node command line program (
standard) that you can run or add to your
npm test script
to quickly check your style.
Use this in one of your projects? Include one of these badges in your readme to let people know that your code is using the standard style.
[![js-standard-style](https://cdn.rawgit.com/standard/standard/master/badge.svg)](http://standardjs.com)
[![js-standard-style](https://img.shields.io/badge/code%20style-standard-brightgreen.svg)](http://standardjs.com)
For the full listing of rules, editor plugins, FAQs, and more, visit the main JavaScript Standard Style repo.
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.