ecp

eslint-config-prettier-standard

by Nick Petruzzelli
4.0.1 (see all)

An ESLint shareable config for projects using 'Prettier' and 'JavaScript Standard Style' as ESLint rules.

Readme

eslint-config-prettier-standard

An ESLint shareable config for projects using Prettier and JavaScript Standard Style as ESLint rules.

Installation

These instructions assume that you've already installed ESLint (npm install --save-dev eslint).

Two Line Installation

npm install --save-dev eslint-config-prettier eslint-config-prettier-standard eslint-config-standard eslint-plugin-import eslint-plugin-node eslint-plugin-prettier eslint-plugin-promise prettier-config-standard
npm install --save-dev --save-exact prettier

Line By Line Installation

Install the peer dependencies:

npm install --save-dev eslint-config-standard eslint-plugin-promise eslint-plugin-import eslint-plugin-node
npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-prettier eslint-config-prettier prettier-config-standard
npm install --save-dev --save-exact prettier

Then install eslint-config-prettier-standard:

npm install --save-dev eslint-config-prettier-standard
Peer Dependencies

eslint-config-prettier-standard has four peer dependencies: eslint-config-prettier, eslint-config-standard, eslint-plugin-prettier, and prettier-config-standard. Some of which have their own peer dependencies.

Descendant peerDependencydepended upon by
eslinteverything!
eslint-plugin-import• eslint-config-standard
eslint-plugin-node• eslint-config-standard
eslint-plugin-promise• eslint-config-standard
prettier• eslint-plugin-prettier

Usage

Basic Use

Once you've finished installation, add eslint-config-prettier-standard to the "extends" array in your ESLint configuration. Make sure to put it last, so that it gets the chance to override other configs that could conflict with Prettier.

{
  "extends": [
    "prettier-standard"
  ]
}
Advanced Use

Extending The Base Configuration.

If you are making a custom configuration that absolutely must extend a different configuration between Standard and Prettier, you can extend the base configuration instead.

{
  "extends": [
    "prettier-standard/eslint-file-base",
    "foo",
    "bar",
    "prettier-standard/end"
  ]
}

prettier-standard/eslint-file-base is available for those configuring Prettier through its own configuration files. See "Partial Configurations" for possible options.

Other Prettier Configurations

eslint-config-prettier comes with a number of additional configurations. To use them, extend them after "prettier-standard".

{
  "extends": [
    "prettier-standard",
    "prettier/flowtype",
    "prettier/react"
  ]
}

These configurations disable rules provided by their respective plugins that could conflict with Prettier. Configurations like this that are provided by other modules should be placed after "prettier-standard" for consistent and expect behavior.

Available Configurations

There are two ways to use this configuration. Each option describes how or where Prettier will be configured.

eslint-file

prettier-standard/eslint-file is the default configuration, and it can be referenced with just prettier-standard. It is effectively the same configuration used by this configuration prior to version 3.

It combines the prettier-standard/eslint-file-base and prettier-standard/end partial configurations to create a complete configuration.

    Prettier's configuration will be included in the ESLint configuration.
+   You don't need to worry about a seperate file or property for configuring Prettier
-   Extending Prettier options is a little more complex.
-   Prettier used for other file types (such as stylesheets or HTML) will need to be configured seperately.

{
  "extends": [
    "prettier-standard"
    
    // EFFECTIVELY THE SAME AS:
    // "prettier-standard/eslint-file"
  ]
}

prettier-file

prettier-standard/prettier-file combines the prettier-standard/prettier-file-base and prettier-standard/end partial configurations to create a complete configuration.

    Prettier is expected to be configured in its own file
+   Extending Prettier options is more simple.
+   Keeps multiple Prettier workflows consistent by configuring it in one location.
-   One additional file to setup
  • See Prettier's documentation on the Configuration File to learn more.
  • We expose a reference to the Prettier configuration for ease of modification. See "partial configurations" for more information.
// .eslintrc.json
{
  "extends": [
    "prettier-standard/prettier-file"
  ]
}

// .prettierrc.json
"prettier-config-standard"

Why Configure Prettier In A Seperate File?

  • To make tooling in build systems and IDEs more consistent and to make Prettier options easier to extend.
  • Prettier is used for more than just JavaScript. Configuring it once in a standard location and letting the tools find it makes maintainence easier and reduces confusion. It doesn't make sense to maintain a configuration for ESLint, then again for Stylelint, and again for whatever other language you may be using Prettier with.

Partial Configurations

These are provided as a convenience to aid with extending configurations.

  • eslint-config-prettier-standard/prettierrc: The Prettier configuration as an object. Since this won't be used in the context of ESLint's "extends", the complete module name must be used. This partial configuration is provided for anyone who absolutely must be certain that they are using the same version of the Prettier config that this ESLint config can resolve and consume. In most cases, importing prettier-config-standard directly is recommended.
  • prettier-standard/base: Extends the JavaScript Standard Style shareable config and includes the Prettier plugin.
  • prettier-standard/end: This kicks of the last of the shareable configs you should be using. Disables conflicting ESLint rules (Including those from the JavaScript Standard Style plugin) by extending the Prettier shareable configs.
  • prettier-standard/eslint-file-base: Extends prettier-standard/base. Sets the prettier/prettier ESLint rule to "error", reads prettier-standard/prettierrc, and passes it as the configuration for the prettier/prettier ESLint rule.
  • prettier-standard/prettier-file-base: Extends prettier-standard/base. Sets the prettier/prettier rule to "error".

Extending The Configuration

Extending ESLint rules works normally, but extending Prettier can range from simple to complex, depending on how many shareable Prettier configurations you are working with and what you are trying to accomplish.

All Prettier options count as a single ESLint prettier/prettier rule configuration, so they can not be individually extended.

All of your shareable Prettier configurations need to be imported, extended in the proper order, modified as you desire, and then you export the combined configuration.

The following references may be helpful:

Deprecated

Use of resources in the lib directory is deprecated. These resources will be deleted in a future major release.

"BSD-3-Clause" License

