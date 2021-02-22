An ESLint shareable config for projects using Prettier and JavaScript Standard Style as ESLint rules.
These instructions assume that you've already installed ESLint
(
npm install --save-dev eslint).
npm install --save-dev eslint-config-prettier eslint-config-prettier-standard eslint-config-standard eslint-plugin-import eslint-plugin-node eslint-plugin-prettier eslint-plugin-promise prettier-config-standard
npm install --save-dev --save-exact prettier
Install the peer dependencies:
npm install --save-dev eslint-config-standard eslint-plugin-promise eslint-plugin-import eslint-plugin-node
npm install --save-dev eslint-plugin-prettier eslint-config-prettier prettier-config-standard
npm install --save-dev --save-exact prettier
Then install eslint-config-prettier-standard:
npm install --save-dev eslint-config-prettier-standard
eslint-config-prettier-standard has four peer dependencies: eslint-config-prettier, eslint-config-standard, eslint-plugin-prettier, and prettier-config-standard. Some of which have their own peer dependencies.
|Descendant
peerDependency
|depended upon by
|eslint
|everything!
|eslint-plugin-import
|• eslint-config-standard
|eslint-plugin-node
|• eslint-config-standard
|eslint-plugin-promise
|• eslint-config-standard
|prettier
|• eslint-plugin-prettier
Basic Use
Once you've finished installation, add eslint-config-prettier-standard to the "extends" array in your ESLint configuration. Make sure to put it last, so that it gets the chance to override other configs that could conflict with Prettier.
{
"extends": [
"prettier-standard"
]
}
If you are making a custom configuration that absolutely must extend a different configuration between Standard and Prettier, you can extend the base configuration instead.
{
"extends": [
"prettier-standard/eslint-file-base",
"foo",
"bar",
"prettier-standard/end"
]
}
prettier-standard/eslint-file-base is available for those configuring
Prettier through its own configuration files. See "Partial Configurations" for
possible options.
eslint-config-prettier comes with a number of additional configurations. To use them, extend them after "prettier-standard".
{
"extends": [
"prettier-standard",
"prettier/flowtype",
"prettier/react"
]
}
These configurations disable rules provided by their respective plugins that could conflict with Prettier. Configurations like this that are provided by other modules should be placed after "prettier-standard" for consistent and expect behavior.
There are two ways to use this configuration. Each option describes how or where Prettier will be configured.
eslint-file
prettier-standard/eslint-file is the default configuration, and it can be
referenced with just
prettier-standard. It is effectively the same
configuration used by this configuration prior to version 3.
It combines the
prettier-standard/eslint-file-base and
prettier-standard/end
partial configurations to create a complete configuration.
Prettier's configuration will be included in the ESLint configuration.
+ You don't need to worry about a seperate file or property for configuring Prettier
- Extending Prettier options is a little more complex.
- Prettier used for other file types (such as stylesheets or HTML) will need to be configured seperately.
{
"extends": [
"prettier-standard"
// EFFECTIVELY THE SAME AS:
// "prettier-standard/eslint-file"
]
}
prettier-file
prettier-standard/prettier-file combines the
prettier-standard/prettier-file-base and
prettier-standard/end partial
configurations to create a complete configuration.
Prettier is expected to be configured in its own file
+ Extending Prettier options is more simple.
+ Keeps multiple Prettier workflows consistent by configuring it in one location.
- One additional file to setup
// .eslintrc.json
{
"extends": [
"prettier-standard/prettier-file"
]
}
// .prettierrc.json
"prettier-config-standard"
These are provided as a convenience to aid with extending configurations.
prettier-config-standard directly is recommended.
prettier-standard/base.
Sets the
prettier/prettier ESLint rule to "error", reads
prettier-standard/prettierrc, and passes it as the configuration for the
prettier/prettier ESLint rule.
prettier-standard/base.
Sets the
prettier/prettier rule to "error".
Extending ESLint rules works normally, but extending Prettier can range from simple to complex, depending on how many shareable Prettier configurations you are working with and what you are trying to accomplish.
All Prettier options count as a single ESLint
prettier/prettier rule
configuration, so they can not be individually extended.
All of your shareable Prettier configurations need to be imported, extended in the proper order, modified as you desire, and then you export the combined configuration.
The following references may be helpful:
Use of resources in the
lib directory is deprecated. These resources will be
deleted in a future major release.