An unopinionated baseline ESLint configuration for Preact and Preact CLI codebases.

It helps you avoid bugs, and lets you know when there's a more optimal way to do things.

✅ What's included: sensible defaults for modern JS, JSX, Preact, Jest and Mocha.

⛔️ What's not included: no stylistic or subjective rules are provided.

Installation

Install eslint and this config:

npm i -D eslint eslint-config-preact

Now in your package.json :