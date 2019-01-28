Populist Style for JavaScript

A (one day) auto-updating style at the mercy of the people, and only the people.

Today it is still a bespoke set of rules. One has to have goals, no? The copy below is unfortunately a bit out of date compared to the latest eslint rules in index.js . They remain because reusing the English copy is very likely even with new and/or slightly different rules.

If you have comments on this or disagree about rules then please reach out to me directly. I want to hear it!

Table of Contents

Basics

Identifiers and Primitives

Statements and Techniques

Compliance Levels

GOOD and BAD

always / must : This is mandatory . Seriously

: This is . Seriously never / must not: Don't ever do this. Seriously.

OK

should : Try to do this. It is encouraged but not strictly enforced.

: do this. It is encouraged but not strictly enforced. should not: Try not to do this. It is discouraged but not prohibited.

Ground Rules

RULE : Always 2-space soft indents (no tabs)

: 2-space soft indents (no tabs) RULE : Always semicolons (with one exception).

: semicolons (with one exception). RULE : Never use comma first

: RULE: Never use () around statements like typeof or delete .

Semicolons

RULE: Semicolons ; must be added at the end of every statement, except when the next character is a closing bracket } . In that case, they may be omitted.

var f = function add ( a, b ) { if (a == b) { return a * 2 } return a + b; };

var f = function add ( a, b ) { return a + b }

Braces

RULE: Braces must be used in all circumstances. They may be used on a single line around simple statements.

if (x) { return true }

if (x) while ( 1 ) i ++; else

if (x) return true ;

if (x) return true ;

RULE : Opening Braces must never be on a line of their own.

: Opening Braces be on a line of their own. Rule: Closing braces must never be followed by a conditional statement

Vertical screen space is precious, and ease of scanning code is more previous.

if (x) { return true ; } else { return false ; }

if (x) { return true ; }

if (x) { return true ; }

if (x) { return true ; } else { return false }

RULE: Closing Braces must always be on a line of their own unless they also start on that line.

This makes it easy to see the end of a function or statement

return callback && callback({ foo : bar });

return callback && callback({ foo : bar });

return callback && callback({ foo : bar });

return callback && callback({ foo : bar });

Naming Conventions

RULE: Avoid single letter names. Be descriptive with your naming.

function q ( ) { } function query ( ) { }

RULE: Use camelCase when naming objects, functions, and instances

var OBJEcttsssss = {}; var this_is_my_object = {}; var this -is-my-object = {}; function c ( ) {}; var u = new user({ name : 'Bob Parr' }); var thisIsMyObject = {}; function thisIsMyFunction ( ) {}; var user = new User({ name : 'Bob Parr' });

RULE: Use PascalCase when naming constructors or classes

function user ( options ) { this .name = options.name; } var bad = new user({ name : 'nope' }); function User ( options ) { this .name = options.name; } var good = new User({ name : 'yup' });

RULE: Use a leading underscore _ when naming private properties

this .__firstName__ = 'Panda' ; this .firstName_ = 'Panda' ; this ._firstName = 'Panda' ;

RULE: Saved references to this (which is a prototypal object) must use self .

function User ( options ) { this .setup(); } User.prototype.setup = function ( ) { var self = this ; setTimeout( function ( ) { self.ready = true }, 1000 ); }; User.prototype.setup = function ( ) { var that = this ; setTimeout( function ( ) { that.ready = true }, 1000 ); };

RULE: Saved references to this (which is an arbitrary scope) should use that .

function ( ) { var self = this ; return function ( ) { console .log(self); }; } function ( ) { var _this = this ; return function ( ) { console .log(_this); }; } function ( ) { var that = this ; return function ( ) { console .log(that); }; }

RULE: Functions should be named. This is helpful for stack traces.

var log = function ( msg ) { console .log(msg); }; var log = function log ( msg ) { console .log(msg); };

Variable declarations

RULE : Variables must always be declared, prior to use.

: Variables always be declared, prior to use. RULE: Variable declarations must appear at the top of functions, and not inside other blocks. The exception is for loops.

Variable declarations are moved up to the top of the function scope anyway, so that's where they belong.

function ( a, b ) { var k; if (a == b) { k = true ; } } for ( var i = 0 ; i < l; i ++) { }

function ( a, b ) { if (a == b) { var k = true ; } }

RULE: Variables must always align when they are declared

This makes it easy to scan what is declared in a single block.

var bazz, foo, bar;

var bazz, foo, bar;

RULE: Declare unassigned variables last.

This is helpful when later on you might need to assign a variable depending on one of the previous assigned variables.

var i, len, dragonball, items = getItems(), goSportsTeam = true ; var i, items = getItems(), dragonball, goSportsTeam = true , len; var items = getItems(), goSportsTeam = true , dragonball, length, i;

RULE: Variables should always be declared in decreasing length.

This also makes it easier to scan what is declared in a single block (trust me).

var reallyLongVar, shorterVar, fooBar, foo;

var fooBar, shorterVar, foo, reallyLongVar;

RULE : Variable assignments must come before declarations.

: Variable assignments come before declarations. RULE: Variable assignments should align when convenient depending on additional length.

This also makes it easier to scan what is declared in a single block (trust me).

var reallyLongVar = 10e3 , shorterVar = 5e2 , fooBar = 'foobar' , foo;

var reallyLongVar = 10e3 , shorterVar = 5e2 , fooBar = 'foobar' , foo;

var foo, reallyLongVar = 10e3 , shorterVar = 5e2 , fooBar = 'foobar' ;

RULE: Multi-line object literals must be assigned outside of multi-line variable declaration blocks.

It's what god would have wanted.

var obj = { list : [], expired : false }, bazz = 100 , foo, bar;

var bazz = 100 , foo, bar, obj; obj = { list : [], expired : false };

var obj = { list : [], expired : false }, bazz = 100 , foo, bar;

var bazz = 100 , foo, bar, obj = { list : [], expired : false };

RULE: Assignment depending on multi-line functions or multiple functions must be assigned outside of multi-line variable declaration blocks.

var memo = list.filter( function ( i ) { return i < 10 }), bazz = 100 , foo, bar;

var bazz = 100 , memo, foo, bar; memo = list.filter( function ( i ) { return i < 10 ; }).filter( Boolean );

var memo = list.filter( function ( i ) { return i < 10 }), bazz = 100 , foo, bar;

var bazz = 100 , foo, bar, memo = list.filter( function ( i ) { return i < 10 ; }).filter( Boolean );

var bazz = 100 , foo, bar, memo = list.filter( function ( i ) { return i < 10 }) .filter( Boolean );

Objects

RULE: Single line object must have a trailing space after { and a leading space before } .

var foo = { bar : 1 };

return { bar : 1 };

var foo = { bar : 1 };

return { bar : 1 };

RULE: Properties in objects must be followed by a :

var foo = { bar : 1 };

var foo = { bar : 1 , bazz : 1 };

var foo = { bar : 1 };

var foo = { bar : 1 , bazz : 1 };

var foo = { bar : 1 , bazz : 1 };

RULE: Multi-line assignment statements inside an object literal are encouraged.

Reduces the number of variables managed and object creation is cheap.

return { foos : list.filter( function ( i ) { return i.type === 'foo' ; }), bars : list.filter( function ( i ) { return i.type === 'bar' ; }) }

RULE: Use the literal syntax for object creation.

var item = new Object (); var item = {};

Using reserved words is fine as it is valid Javascript.

var superman = { class : 'superhero' , default : { clark : 'kent' }, private : true };

Arrays

RULE: Use the literal syntax for array creation

var items = new Array (); var items = [];

RULE: If you don't know array length use Array#push.

var someStack = []; someStack[someStack.length] = 'abracadabra' ; someStack.push( 'abracadabra' );

RULE: When you need to copy an array use Array#slice. jsPerf

var len = items.length, itemsCopy = [], i; for (i = 0 ; i < len; i++) { itemsCopy[i] = items[i]; } itemsCopy = items.slice();

Strings

RULE: Use single quotes '' for strings

var name = "Bob Parr" ; var name = 'Bob Parr' ; var fullName = "Bob " + this .lastName; var fullName = 'Bob ' + this .lastName;

RULE: Strings longer than 80 characters should be written across multiple lines using string concatenation.

If overused, long strings with concatenation could impact performance. jsPerf & Discussion

var errorMessage = 'This is a super long error that was thrown because of Batman. When you stop to think about how Batman had anything to do with this, you would get nowhere fast.' ; var errorMessage = 'This is a super long error that \ was thrown because of Batman. \ When you stop to think about \ how Batman had anything to do \ with this, you would get nowhere \ fast.' ; var errorMessage = 'This is a super long error that ' + 'was thrown because of Batman.' + 'When you stop to think about ' + 'how Batman had anything to do ' + 'with this, you would get nowhere ' + 'fast.' ; var errorMessage = [ 'This is a super long error that ' , 'was thrown because of Batman.' , 'When you stop to think about' , 'how Batman had anything to do' , 'with this, you would get nowhere' 'fast.' ].join( ' ' );

RULE: When programatically building up a string, use Array#join instead of string concatenation. Mostly for IE: jsPerf.

var items, messages, length, i; messages = [{ state : 'success' , message : 'This one worked.' }, { state : 'success' , message : 'This one worked as well.' }, { state : 'error' , message : 'This one did not work.' }]; length = messages.length; function inbox ( messages ) { items = '<ul>' ; for (i = 0 ; i < length; i++) { items += '<li>' + messages[i].message + '</li>' ; } return items + '</ul>' ; } function inbox ( messages ) { items = []; for (i = 0 ; i < length; i++) { items[i] = messages[i].message; } return '<ul><li>' + items.join( '</li><li>' ) + '</li></ul>' ; }

RULE : You should not use JSDoc.

: You use JSDoc. RULE : Block comments should only be used in file headers.

: Block comments be used in file headers. RULE : You should not use single-line block comments

: You use single-line block comments RULE: Put an emptyline before a comment.

Having appropriate space in your code comments makes writing complex code easier to read. It's the "almost literate coding" approach.

REMARK: JSDoc should be considered deprecated. When time is available to improve the docco -style comments we have historically used we will replace it all together.

GOOD

var a = 0 ; if (!a) { console .log( 'Makes your code easier to read.' ); console .log( 'What are you running out of bytes?' ); }

OK

var a = 0 ; if (!a) { console .log( 'make your code harder to read' ); console .log( 'seriously.' ); }

RULE : Use // FIXME: to annotate problems.

: Use to annotate problems. RULE : Use // TODO: to annotate solutions to problems.

: Use to annotate solutions to problems. RULE : Use // REMARK: to annotate possible annotations or open implementation questions (which are not obvious problems).

: Use to annotate possible annotations or open implementation questions (which are not obvious problems). RULE: Sign these comments with your Github username.

GOOD

function Calculator ( ) { total = 0 ; return this ; }

function Calculator ( ) { this .total = 0 ; return this ; }

BAD

function Calculator ( ) { total = 0 ; return this ; }

function Calculator ( ) { this .total = 0 ; return this ; }

Constructors

RULE: Assign methods to the prototype object. You must never overwrite the prototype with a new object completely.

Overwriting the prototype makes inheritance impossible: by resetting the prototype you'll overwrite the base!

function Jedi ( ) { console .log( 'new jedi' ); } Jedi.prototype = { fight : function fight ( ) { console .log( 'fighting' ); }, block : function block ( ) { console .log( 'blocking' ); } }; Jedi.prototype.fight = function fight ( ) { console .log( 'fighting' ); }; Jedi.prototype.block = function block ( ) { console .log( 'blocking' ); };

RULE: Methods can return this to help with method chaining.

Jedi.prototype.jump = function ( ) { this .jumping = true ; return true ; }; Jedi.prototype.setHeight = function ( height ) { this .height = height; }; var luke = new Jedi(); luke.jump(); luke.setHeight( 20 ) Jedi.prototype.jump = function ( ) { this .jumping = true ; return this ; }; Jedi.prototype.setHeight = function ( height ) { this .height = height; return this ; }; var luke = new Jedi(); luke.jump() .setHeight( 20 );

RULE: It's okay to write a custom toString() method, just make sure it works successfully and causes no side effects.

function Jedi ( options ) { options || (options = {}); this .name = options.name || 'no name' ; } Jedi.prototype.getName = function getName ( ) { return this .name; }; Jedi.prototype.toString = function toString ( ) { return 'Jedi - ' + this .getName(); };

RULE: Control-flow statements, such as if , while and for must have a space between the keyword and the left parenthesis.

They aren't functions, and thus better distinguished like this.

if (a) { return true ; }

if (a) { return true ; }

RULE: Eager returns must be preferred over if else blocks.

Eager returns simplifies most control-flow, especially more complex and high-level control-flow.

if (foo) { callback( null , 'foo' ); } else { callback( null , 'bar' ); }

if (foo) { return callback( null , 'foo' ); } callback( null , 'bar' );

Functions

RULE: Anonymous functions must have a space between the function keyword and the left parenthesis.

To emphasise the lack of identifier and differentiate them with named functions.

function ( a, b ) {}

function ( a, b ) {}

RULE : Named functions must not have a space between the function name and the left parenthesis.

: Named functions have a space between the function name and the left parenthesis. RULE: Function calls must not have a space between the function name and the left parenthesis.

function add ( a, b ) {}

function add ( a, b ) {}

Conditionals

RULE : Multi-line conditional statements must be properly indented.

: Multi-line conditional statements be properly indented. RULE : Newlines in multi-line conditional statements must be be followed by a boolean operator or ( .

: Newlines in multi-line conditional statements be be followed by a boolean operator or . RULE: Conditional should not contain complex logic.

if (something === 'foo' && (somethingElse === 'bar' && ohYeahThisToo === 'bazz' )) { return false ; }

if (something === 'foo' && (somethingElse === 'bar' && ohYeahThisToo === 'bazz' )) { return false ; }

if (something === 'foo' && (somethingElse === 'bar' && ohYeahThisToo === 'bazz' ) { return false ; }

if (list.filter( function ( i ) { return i.ok }).length > 5 ) { return false ; }

Type Casting & Coercion

RULE: Perform type coercion at the beginning of the statement.

var totalScore = this .reviewScore + '' ; var totalScore = '' + this .reviewScore; var totalScore = '' + this .reviewScore + ' total score' ; var totalScore = this .reviewScore + ' total score' ;

RULE: Use parseInt for Numbers and always with a radix for type casting.

If for whatever reason you are doing something wild and parseInt is your bottleneck and need to use Bitshift for performance reasons, leave a comment explaining why and what you're doing.

Numbers

var inputValue = '4' ; var val = +inputValue; var val = new Number (inputValue); var val = inputValue >> 0 ; var val = parseInt (inputValue); var val = Number (inputValue); var val = parseInt (inputValue, 10 ); var val = inputValue >> 0 ;

Booleans

var age = 0 ; var hasAge = new Boolean (age); var hasAge = Boolean (age); var hasAge = !!age;

Ternary operators

RULE: Ternary operators are OK, but must never be combined.

More than one and it's spaghetti.

var i = 2 , x = i > 5 ? i : 0 ;

var i = 2 , j = 3 , x = i > 5 ? j > 4 ? j : i : 0 ;

RULE: Multi-line Ternary operators are OK, but must be single line statements..

return foo ? foo + 1 : bar;

return foo ? foo + 1 : bar;

return foo ? function ( ) { return foo + 1 } : bar;

return err ? callback(err) : callback();

return foo ? foo + 1 : bar;

return foo ? foo + 1 : bar;

return foo ? function ( wtf ) { return foo + 1 ; } : bar;

RULE: Ternary operators combined with return should be preferred over if (err) { return } blocks.

if (err) { return callback(err); } callback();

return err ? callback(err) : callback();

Errors

RULE: You must always throw or return an error. A string is not an Error.

If you want more descriptive Errors, use errs.

throw new Error ( 'I have a call-stack and other good things.' );

callback( new Error ( 'I have a call-stack and other good things.' ));

throw 'I have no call-stack no interesting properties.' ;

callback( 'I have no call-stack no interesting properties.' );

throw { message : 'I have no call-stack no interesting properties.' };

callback({ message : 'I have no call-stack no interesting properties.' });

Exports

RULE: If you are exporting something, it should be exported on the same line as the declaration.

Makes it easier to understand what the exports are immediately in the same context.

var Foo = exports.Foo = function ( ) { };

var Foo = function ( ) { }; exports.Foo = Foo;

Async Programming

RULE : You must not use promises.

: You use promises. RULE: You must use async.

Just use async. If you love promises then sorry; this decision is final and not up for debate â€¦ ever.

var async = require ( 'async' );

var Q = require ( 'q' );

RULE: A given function must not have more than three callback functions.

Rule of three. What? It works in fairy tales.

INSERT CODE EXAMPLES HERE

RULE: Named functions should be preferred over anonymous inline functions.

