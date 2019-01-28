A (one day) auto-updating style at the mercy of the people, and only the people.
Today it is still a bespoke set of rules. One has to have goals, no? The copy
below is unfortunately a bit out of date compared to the latest
eslint rules
in
index.js. They remain because reusing the English copy is very likely
even with new and/or slightly different rules.
If you have comments on this or disagree about rules then please reach out to me directly. I want to hear it!
Basics
Identifiers and Primitives
Statements and Techniques
() around statements like
typeof or
delete.
; must be added at the end of every statement, except when the next character is a closing bracket
}. In that case, they may be omitted.
//
// GOOD
//
var f = function add(a, b) {
if (a == b) { return a * 2 } // No `;` here.
return a + b;
};
//
// BAD
//
var f = function add (a, b) {
return a + b
}
//
// GOOD
//
if (x) { return true }
//
// BAD
//
if (x)
while (1)
i ++;
else
//...
//
// BAD
//
if (x) return true;
//
// BAD
//
if (x)
return true;
Vertical screen space is precious, and ease of scanning code is more previous.
//
// GOOD
//
if (x) {
return true;
}
else {
return false;
}
//
// BAD
//
if (x)
{
return true;
}
//
// BAD
//
if (x) {
return true; }
//
// BAD
//
if (x) {
return true;
} else {
return false
}
This makes it easy to see the end of a function or statement
//
// GOOD
//
return callback && callback({ foo: bar });
//
// GOOD
//
return callback && callback({
foo: bar
});
//
// BAD
//
return callback && callback({
foo: bar });
//
// BAD
//
return callback && callback({ foo: bar
});
//
// BAD
//
function q() {
// ...stuff...
}
//
// GOOD
//
function query() {
// ..stuff..
}
//
// BAD
//
var OBJEcttsssss = {};
var this_is_my_object = {};
var this-is-my-object = {};
function c() {};
var u = new user({
name: 'Bob Parr'
});
//
// GOOD
//
var thisIsMyObject = {};
function thisIsMyFunction() {};
var user = new User({
name: 'Bob Parr'
});
// BAD
function user(options) {
this.name = options.name;
}
var bad = new user({
name: 'nope'
});
// GOOD
function User(options) {
this.name = options.name;
}
var good = new User({
name: 'yup'
});
_ when naming private properties
// BAD
this.__firstName__ = 'Panda';
this.firstName_ = 'Panda';
// GOOD
this._firstName = 'Panda';
this (which is a prototypal object) must use
self.
function User (options) {
this.setup();
}
//
// GOOD
//
User.prototype.setup = function () {
var self = this;
setTimeout(function () {
self.ready = true
}, 1000);
};
//
// BAD
//
User.prototype.setup = function () {
var that = this;
setTimeout(function () {
that.ready = true
}, 1000);
};
this (which is an arbitrary scope) should use
that.
//
// BAD
//
function () {
var self = this;
return function() {
console.log(self);
};
}
//
// BAD
//
function () {
var _this = this;
return function() {
console.log(_this);
};
}
//
// GOOD
//
function () {
var that = this;
return function() {
console.log(that);
};
}
//
// OK
//
var log = function(msg) {
console.log(msg);
};
//
// GOOD
//
var log = function log(msg) {
console.log(msg);
};
Variable declarations are moved up to the top of the function scope anyway, so that's where they belong.
//
// GOOD
//
function (a, b) {
var k;
if (a == b) {
k = true;
}
//...
}
for (var i = 0; i < l; i ++) {
//...
}
//
// BAD
//
function (a, b) {
if (a == b) {
var k = true;
}
//...
}
This makes it easy to scan what is declared in a single block.
//
// GOOD
//
var bazz,
foo,
bar;
//
// BAD
//
var bazz,
foo,
bar;
This is helpful when later on you might need to assign a variable depending on one of the previous assigned variables.
//
// BAD
//
var i, len, dragonball,
items = getItems(),
goSportsTeam = true;
//
// BAD
//
var i, items = getItems(),
dragonball,
goSportsTeam = true,
len;
//
// GOOD
//
var items = getItems(),
goSportsTeam = true,
dragonball,
length,
i;
This also makes it easier to scan what is declared in a single block (trust me).
//
// GOOD
//
var reallyLongVar,
shorterVar,
fooBar,
foo;
//
// BAD
//
var fooBar,
shorterVar,
foo,
reallyLongVar;
This also makes it easier to scan what is declared in a single block (trust me).
//
// GOOD
//
var reallyLongVar = 10e3,
shorterVar = 5e2,
fooBar = 'foobar',
foo;
//
// OK
//
var reallyLongVar = 10e3,
shorterVar = 5e2,
fooBar = 'foobar',
foo;
//
// BAD
//
var foo,
reallyLongVar = 10e3,
shorterVar = 5e2,
fooBar = 'foobar';
It's what god would have wanted.
//
// GOOD
//
var obj = { list: [], expired: false },
bazz = 100,
foo,
bar;
//
// GOOD
//
var bazz = 100,
foo,
bar,
obj;
obj = {
list: [],
expired: false
};
//
// BAD
//
var obj = {
list: [],
expired: false
},
bazz = 100,
foo,
bar;
//
// BAD
//
var bazz = 100,
foo,
bar,
obj = {
list: [],
expired: false
};
//
// GOOD
//
var memo = list.filter(function (i) { return i < 10 }),
bazz = 100,
foo,
bar;
//
// GOOD
//
var bazz = 100,
memo,
foo,
bar;
memo = list.filter(function (i) {
return i < 10;
}).filter(Boolean);
//
// BAD
//
var memo = list.filter(function (i) {
return i < 10
}),
bazz = 100,
foo,
bar;
//
// BAD
//
var bazz = 100,
foo,
bar,
memo = list.filter(function (i) {
return i < 10;
}).filter(Boolean);
//
// BAD
//
var bazz = 100,
foo,
bar,
memo = list.filter(function (i) { return i < 10 })
.filter(Boolean);
{ and a leading space before
}.
//
// BAD
//
var foo = {bar: 1};
//
// BAD
//
return {bar: 1};
//
// GOOD
//
var foo = { bar: 1 };
//
// GOOD
//
return { bar: 1 };
:
//
// BAD
//
var foo = { bar:1 };
//
// BAD
//
var foo = {
bar : 1,
bazz : 1
};
//
// GOOD
//
var foo = { bar: 1 };
//
// GOOD
//
var foo = {
bar: 1,
bazz: 1
};
//
// GOOD
//
var foo = {
bar: 1,
bazz: 1
};
Reduces the number of variables managed and object creation is cheap.
//
// GOOD
//
return {
foos: list.filter(function (i) {
return i.type === 'foo';
}),
bars: list.filter(function (i) {
return i.type === 'bar';
})
}
//
// BAD
//
var item = new Object();
//
// GOOD
//
var item = {};
//
// OK
//
var superman = {
class: 'superhero',
default: { clark: 'kent' },
private: true
};
//
// BAD
//
var items = new Array();
// GOOD
var items = [];
var someStack = [];
//
// BAD
//
someStack[someStack.length] = 'abracadabra';
//
// GOOD
//
someStack.push('abracadabra');
var len = items.length,
itemsCopy = [],
i;
//
// BAD
//
for (i = 0; i < len; i++) {
itemsCopy[i] = items[i];
}
//
// GOOD
//
itemsCopy = items.slice();
'' for strings
//
// BAD
//
var name = "Bob Parr";
//
// GOOD
//
var name = 'Bob Parr';
//
// BAD
//
var fullName = "Bob " + this.lastName;
//
// GOOD
//
var fullName = 'Bob ' + this.lastName;
If overused, long strings with concatenation could impact performance. jsPerf & Discussion
//
// BAD
//
var errorMessage = 'This is a super long error that was thrown because of Batman. When you stop to think about how Batman had anything to do with this, you would get nowhere fast.';
//
// BAD
//
var errorMessage = 'This is a super long error that \
was thrown because of Batman. \
When you stop to think about \
how Batman had anything to do \
with this, you would get nowhere \
fast.';
//
// GOOD
//
var errorMessage = 'This is a super long error that ' +
'was thrown because of Batman.' +
'When you stop to think about ' +
'how Batman had anything to do ' +
'with this, you would get nowhere ' +
'fast.';
//
// GOOD
//
var errorMessage = [
'This is a super long error that ',
'was thrown because of Batman.',
'When you stop to think about',
'how Batman had anything to do',
'with this, you would get nowhere'
'fast.'
].join(' ');
var items,
messages,
length,
i;
messages = [{
state: 'success',
message: 'This one worked.'
}, {
state: 'success',
message: 'This one worked as well.'
}, {
state: 'error',
message: 'This one did not work.'
}];
length = messages.length;
//
// BAD
//
function inbox(messages) {
items = '<ul>';
for (i = 0; i < length; i++) {
items += '<li>' + messages[i].message + '</li>';
}
return items + '</ul>';
}
//
// GOOD
//
function inbox(messages) {
items = [];
for (i = 0; i < length; i++) {
items[i] = messages[i].message;
}
return '<ul><li>' + items.join('</li><li>') + '</li></ul>';
}
Having appropriate space in your code comments makes writing complex code easier to read. It's the "almost literate coding" approach.
docco-style comments we have historically used we will replace it all together.
/*
* a-js-file.js: This is some file
*
* (C) 2013 Whomever
* MIT LICENSE
*
*/
//
// ### function myFunction (a, b, c)
// #### @a {string} A variable
// #### @b {boolean} Another variable
// #### @c {object|Array} An object or an array
//
// This is the description to my function.
//
//
// Adding additional padding in your code comments
//
var a = 0;
//
// Along with additional whitespace
//
if (!a) {
console.log('Makes your code easier to read.');
console.log('What are you running out of bytes?');
}
// One line comments
var a = 0;
// and no whitespace
if (!a) {
console.log('make your code harder to read');
console.log('seriously.');
}
/*
* I'm using block comments anywhere but the file header.
*/
// FIXME: to annotate problems.
// TODO: to annotate solutions to problems.
// REMARK: to annotate possible annotations or open implementation questions (which are not obvious problems).
function Calculator() {
// FIXME (index zero): shouldn't use a global here
total = 0;
return this;
}
function Calculator() {
// TODO (indexzero): total should be configurable by an options param
this.total = 0;
return this;
}
function Calculator() {
// shouldn't use a global here
total = 0;
return this;
}
function Calculator() {
// TODO: total should be configurable by an options param
this.total = 0;
return this;
}
Overwriting the prototype makes inheritance impossible: by resetting the prototype you'll overwrite the base!
function Jedi() {
console.log('new jedi');
}
//
// BAD
//
Jedi.prototype = {
fight: function fight() {
console.log('fighting');
},
block: function block() {
console.log('blocking');
}
};
//
// GOOD
//
Jedi.prototype.fight = function fight() {
console.log('fighting');
};
Jedi.prototype.block = function block() {
console.log('blocking');
};
this to help with method chaining.
//
// OK
//
Jedi.prototype.jump = function() {
this.jumping = true;
return true;
};
Jedi.prototype.setHeight = function(height) {
this.height = height;
};
var luke = new Jedi();
luke.jump(); // => true
luke.setHeight(20) // => undefined
//
// GOOD
//
Jedi.prototype.jump = function() {
this.jumping = true;
return this;
};
Jedi.prototype.setHeight = function(height) {
this.height = height;
return this;
};
var luke = new Jedi();
luke.jump()
.setHeight(20);
function Jedi(options) {
options || (options = {});
this.name = options.name || 'no name';
}
Jedi.prototype.getName = function getName() {
return this.name;
};
Jedi.prototype.toString = function toString() {
return 'Jedi - ' + this.getName();
};
if,
while and
for must have a space between the keyword and the left parenthesis.
They aren't functions, and thus better distinguished like this.
//
// GOOD
//
if (a) {
return true;
}
//
// BAD
//
if(a) {
return true;
}
if else blocks.
Eager returns simplifies most control-flow, especially more complex and high-level control-flow.
//
// BAD
//
if (foo) {
callback(null, 'foo');
}
else {
callback(null, 'bar');
}
//
// GOOD
//
if (foo) {
return callback(null, 'foo');
}
callback(null, 'bar');
function keyword and the left parenthesis.
To emphasise the lack of identifier and differentiate them with named functions.
//
// GOOD
//
function (a, b) {}
//
// BAD
//
function(a, b) {}
//
// GOOD
//
function add(a, b) {}
//
// BAD
//
function add (a, b) {}
(.
//
// GOOD
//
if (something === 'foo' && (somethingElse === 'bar'
&& ohYeahThisToo === 'bazz')) {
return false;
}
//
// BAD
//
if (something === 'foo' && (somethingElse === 'bar' &&
ohYeahThisToo === 'bazz')) {
return false;
}
//
// BAD
//
if (something === 'foo' && (somethingElse === 'bar' &&
ohYeahThisToo === 'bazz') {
return false;
}
//
// OK
//
if (list.filter(function (i) { return i.ok }).length > 5) {
return false;
}
// => this.reviewScore = 9;
//
// BAD
//
var totalScore = this.reviewScore + '';
//
// GOOD
//
var totalScore = '' + this.reviewScore;
//
// BAD
//
var totalScore = '' + this.reviewScore + ' total score';
//
// GOOD
//
var totalScore = this.reviewScore + ' total score';
parseInt for Numbers and always with a radix for type casting.
If for whatever reason you are doing something wild and
parseIntis your bottleneck and need to use Bitshift for performance reasons, leave a comment explaining why and what you're doing.
Numbers
var inputValue = '4';
//
// OK
//
var val = +inputValue;
//
// BAD
//
var val = new Number(inputValue);
//
// BAD
//
var val = inputValue >> 0;
//
// BAD
//
var val = parseInt(inputValue);
//
// GOOD
//
var val = Number(inputValue);
//
// GOOD
//
var val = parseInt(inputValue, 10);
//
// GOOD
//
//
// parseInt was the reason my code was slow.
// Bitshifting the String to coerce it to a
// Number made it a lot faster.
//
var val = inputValue >> 0;
Booleans
var age = 0;
//
// BAD
//
var hasAge = new Boolean(age);
//
// GOOD
//
var hasAge = Boolean(age);
//
// GOOD
//
var hasAge = !!age;
More than one and it's spaghetti.
//
// GOOD
//
var i = 2,
x = i > 5 ? i : 0;
//
// BAD
//
var i = 2,
j = 3,
x = i > 5 ? j > 4 ? j : i : 0;
//
// GOOD
//
return foo
? foo + 1
: bar;
//
// GOOD
//
return foo ? foo + 1 : bar;
//
// GOOD
//
return foo
? function () { return foo + 1 }
: bar;
//
// GOOD
//
return err
? callback(err)
: callback();
//
// BAD
//
return foo ?
foo + 1 :
bar;
//
// BAD
//
return foo
? foo + 1 :
bar;
//
// BAD
//
return foo
? function (wtf) {
return foo + 1; // No multi-line return values!
}
: bar;
return should be preferred over
if (err) { return } blocks.
//
// OK
//
if (err) {
return callback(err);
}
callback();
//
// GOOD
//
return err
? callback(err)
: callback();
If you want more descriptive Errors, use errs.
//
// GOOD
//
throw new Error('I have a call-stack and other good things.');
//
// GOOD
//
callback(new Error('I have a call-stack and other good things.'));
//
// BAD
//
throw 'I have no call-stack no interesting properties.';
//
// BAD
//
callback('I have no call-stack no interesting properties.');
//
// BAD
//
throw { message: 'I have no call-stack no interesting properties.' };
//
// BAD
//
callback({
message: 'I have no call-stack no interesting properties.'
});
Makes it easier to understand what the exports are immediately in the same context.
//
// GOOD
//
var Foo = exports.Foo = function () {
//...
};
//
// BAD
//
var Foo = function () {
//...
};
//
// Lots of other code changing my mental context
// by the time I see Foo again I forgot what it was.
//
exports.Foo = Foo;
Just use async. If you love promises then sorry; this decision is final and not up for debate â€¦ ever.
//
// GOOD
//
var async = require('async');
//
// BAD
//
var Q = require('q');
Rule of three. What? It works in fairy tales.
The following files include software modified from
eslint-config-godaddy with attribution under MIT
© GoDaddy Operating Company 2016
index.js
bin/eslint-autofix.js
Modifications © Charlie Robbins 2017