Peerigon coding rules as ESLint config.
Linting and formatting rules are always a balance between
We think that
Our linting rules have been designed with these assumptions in mind.
Recommended configuration in your
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"test:lint": "eslint --max-warnings 0 --cache --ext js,jsx,cjs,mjs,ts,tsx --ignore-path .gitignore .",
"posttest": "npm run test:lint"
}
}
There are presets for the most common setups:
npm i eslint eslint-config-peerigon --save-dev
{
"extends": [
"peerigon/presets/prettier-typescript.js"
],
"env": {
"node": true
},
"root": true
}
npm i eslint eslint-config-peerigon eslint-plugin-react eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y eslint-plugin-react-hooks --save-dev
{
"extends": [
"peerigon/presets/prettier-typescript-react.js"
],
"env": {
"node": true,
"browser": true
},
"root": true
}
npm i eslint eslint-config-peerigon eslint-plugin-node --save-dev
{
"extends": [
"peerigon/presets/prettier-typescript-node.js"
],
"root": true
}
Your
package.json:
{
"type": "module",
"engines": {
"node": ">=14.0.0"
}
}
Our formatting rules have been chosen carefully so that a change of a file is as atomic as possible. This makes it easier to review pull requests because there are no meaningless changes anymore.
Example: I want to change a variable from
let to
const.
// Bad coding style because useless whitespace changes were necessary
-let a = 1,
+let a = 1,
- bbb = 2,
+ cc = 3;
- cc = 3;
+const bbb = 3;
// Good coding style because only the relevant parts need to be changed
let a = 1;
-let bb = 2;
+const bb = 2;
let ccc = 3;
This is also the reason why we prefer dangling commas for multiline arrays, objects and arguments although they look very unfamiliar on first sight (see discussion).
For the purpose of atomic changes, our rules are intentionally strict about formatting which are usually autofixable. You should use an editor configuration where you can apply these autofixes on demand (for instance when saving the file).
We recommend combining these linting rules with Prettier (see below). There's also a recommended configuration for VSCode.
Developers take shortcuts. And that's ok because at the end of the day we have to deliver software within fixed time frames and budgets. Sometimes it's also because we don't know of a better alternative. We call these shortcuts "code smells" and our linting rules will complain about them with a warning.
This means that this code is potentially problematic, but you don't have to fix it right away. You should keep the warning and come back later to refactor it (e.g. during a refactoring sprint). The amount of warnings is also a good indicator for technical debt.
If you think that there is a good reason for deviating from the standard path, disable the warning and put an explanation above that comment why it's ok to disable the rule in that case, like:
// The API returns snakecase properties
/* eslint-disable babel/camelcase */
function fetchUsers() {
// ...
}
We use warnings instead of errors for most code issues since it's visually less distracting. We recommend to use
--max-warnings 0 as part of your test script or within your CI. These warnings can serve as a hint that the code needs to be fixed before it can be merged into the
main branch.
Try to disable as less rules as possible. In most cases it's best to just write
// eslint-disable-next-line [rule-code]
where
[rule-code] is the code that is displayed along the error message. Disabling the next line is usually better because it resists Prettier reformatting.
Sometimes it makes sense to disable a rule within a specifc file. In that case you can put the following snippet at the beginning of the file:
/* eslint-disable [rule-code] */
If you don't agree with a rule, please do not just disable the rule. Often there are good reasons and the current setting is the result of years of experience. It's better to create an issue here to start a discussion about the pros and cons of a rule.
We acknowledge that there are certain rules where there are no actual pros and cons or where there is no clear winner. You just have to decide for one style and stick with it. We also know that some rules make sense in one project, but don't make sense in another project. That's why we also provide a list of accepted custom styles (see also this discussion) which you can pick.
In order to avoid conflicts between Prettier and our rules, you should always add prettier rules at the end of
extends. For example, in a TypeScript + React project you would use the following configuration:
{
"extends": [
"peerigon",
"peerigon/typescript",
"peerigon/styles/prefer-arrow",
"peerigon/react",
// prettier must be at the end
"prettier",
"prettier/react"
],
"root": true,
};
This module already lists eslint-config-prettier as dependency which is why you don't have to install it manually.
This is our recommended VSCode configuration using the Prettier extension. Adjust it to the needs of your particular project:
{
"editor.defaultFormatter": "esbenp.prettier-vscode",
"editor.formatOnSave": true,
"editor.codeActionsOnSave": {
"source.fixAll.eslint": true
}
}
If you're using Babel you should set
requireConfigFile: true in your ESLint config. ESLint will then use your
babel.config.json.
{
"parserOptions": { "requireConfigFile": true },
}
Sometimes we're not in full control over the naming conventions in our codebase, for instance if data is coming from a foreign API. While it often is preferable to transform property names into camelCase, it might not be practical. In these situations you can disable the check for properties like this:
const options = require("eslint-config-peerigon/options.js");
module.exports = {
/* ... */
rules: {
// The API uses snake_case as properties
camelcase: [
"warn",
{
...options["camelcase"],
properties: "never",
},
],
},
};
In TypeScript projects:
const options = require("eslint-config-peerigon/options.js");
module.exports = {
/* ... */
rules: {
// The API uses snake_case as properties
"@typescript-eslint/naming-convention": [
"warn",
options["@typescript-eslint/naming-convention"].ignoreProperties,
...options["@typescript-eslint/naming-convention"].defaultRules,
],
},
};
peerigon
Base rules for every project. You should always add these rules.
npm i eslint eslint-config-peerigon --save-dev
These rules assume a modern project with full ES2015 support, including ES modules. For specific environments like Node.js or old JS engines, see below. The base rules do not define an
env, so you might want to do that for yourself to enable specific globals.
Add an
.eslintrc.json to the project's root folder:
{
"extends": [
// Base rules for every project
"peerigon",
"prettier" // add this at the end of 'extends' if you're using Prettier
],
// Do not search for further eslint configs in upper directories
"root": true,
// If you're using Babel, you should set requireConfigFile: true
// ESLint will then use your babel.config.json.
// "parserOptions": { "requireConfigFile": true },
}
The base rules use the
eslint-plugin-import to resolve imports. Although it's possible to define custom resolvers, it's highly discouraged to deviate from the common Node/webpack resolving algorithm. Other tools like linters and intellisense don't work reliably when you change the resolver.
peerigon/node
Important: Requires
eslint-plugin-node.
npm i eslint-plugin-node --save-dev
{
"extends": [
"peerigon",
"peerigon/node",
"prettier" // add this if you're using Prettier
],
// Setting env.node = true is not necessary, this is already done by peerigon/node
"root": true
}
eslint-plugin-node uses the "engines" field and the "type" field in your
package.json to check for compatibility issues. We recommend the following configuration:
{
"type": "module",
"engines": {
"node": ">=14.0.0"
}
}
peerigon/react
Important: Requires
eslint-plugin-react,
eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y and
eslint-plugin-react-hooks as project dependency.
npm i eslint-plugin-react eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y eslint-plugin-react-hooks --save-dev
Rules for React development, including accessibility rules. These rules are also applicable in other JSX environments, like Preact:
{
"extends": [
"peerigon",
"peerigon/react",
"prettier", // add this and...
"prettier/react" // ...this if you're using Prettier
],
"root": true
}
We recommend using
peerigon/styles/react-jsx-no-literals if you're using i18n in your project.
You can use
peerigon/styles/react-jsx-no-bind if you're using
memo and
shouldComponentUpdate a lot.
peerigon/typescript
Rules for TypeScript.
⚠️ Attention: These rules require your
tsconfig.json. Specify the path in
parserOptions.project (see also here for more information). The path should be relative to the folder where
eslint is executed.
{
"extends": [
"peerigon",
"peerigon/typescript",
// Arrow functions are preferred with TypeScript
// See https://github.com/peerigon/eslint-config-peerigon/issues/23#issuecomment-472614432
"peerigon/styles/prefer-arrow",
"prettier", // add this if you're using Prettier
],
"root": true,
}
You need to add
--ext js,jsx,cjs,mjs,ts,tsx to the
test:lint script:
{
"scripts": {
"test:lint": "eslint --max-warnings 0 --cache --ext js,jsx,cjs,mjs,ts,tsx --ignore-path .gitignore ."
}
}
We recommend using
peerigon/styles/prefer-arrow because arrow functions (or function expressions in general) can leverage TypeScript's contextual typing.
If your
tsconfig.json is not next to your
package.json, you might need to specify
parserOptions.project:
{
"parserOptions": {
"project": "./src/tsconfig.json"
}
}
Do you see an error that looks like this?
Parsing error: "parserOptions.project" has been set for @typescript-eslint/parser.
The file does not match your project config: ...
The file must be included in at least one of the projects provided
This is a sign that ESLint is trying to lint a file that is not included by your
tsconfig.json. You need to adjust either
parserOptions.project or
include of the referenced
tsconfig.json.
peerigon/jsdoc
Important: Requires
eslint-plugin-jsdoc as project dependency.
npm i eslint-plugin-jsdoc --save-dev
Makes sure that JSDoc annotations are written in a standard-compliant and uniform way.
{
"extends": [
"peerigon",
"peerigon/jsdoc"
],
"root": true
}
peerigon/flowtype
Important: Requires
babel-eslint and
eslint-plugin-flowtype as project dependency.
npm i babel-eslint eslint-plugin-flowtype --save-dev
Rules for Flowtype.
{
"extends": [
"peerigon",
"peerigon/flowtype",
"prettier", // add this and...
"prettier/flowtype" // ...this if you're using Prettier
],
"root": true
}
peerigon/es5
Special rules for older projects:
{
"extends": [
// Base rules with full ES2015 support
"peerigon",
// Legacy rules for older projects
"peerigon/es5"
],
"root": true
}
The following rules enable specific writing styles. Use them as you prefer.
peerigon/styles/prefer-arrow
Enforces arrow function expressions instead of function declarations (see #23). Regular functions are still allowed as methods in objects or classes.
"extends": [
"peerigon",
"peerigon/styles/prefer-arrow"
],
peerigon/styles/no-default-export
Forbids usage of
export default. When using default exports, it becomes harder to name classes or functions consistently throughout the codebase since every module can pick its own name for the imported thing. Nicholas C. Zakas, the creator of ESLint, wrote an article with more compelling arguments why he stopped using
export default.
"extends": [
"peerigon",
"peerigon/styles/no-default-export"
],
Please note: This rule is disabled in
.jsx and
.tsx files because React components are usually exported via
export default.
React.lazy even expects the lazy loaded component to be exported as
default.
peerigon/styles/no-null
Important: Requires
eslint-plugin-no-null as project dependency.
npm i eslint-plugin-no-null --save-dev
Forbids the usage of
null. In a codebase it's often better to use a single non-value to represent the absence of a value. With the rise of default parameters and destructuring defaults, JavaScript developed a clear tendency towards
undefined. This issue summarizes the arguments (and trade-offs) of null vs. undefined.
"extends": [
"peerigon",
"peerigon/styles/no-null"
],
Please note: If you use this rule, you will probably still need a single
null value which you can refer to whenever you need to use
null because of third-party code:
// eslint-disable-next-line no-null/no-null
export const NULL = null;
peerigon/styles/prefer-interface
Important: Use it in combination with
peerigon/typescript.
"extends": [
"peerigon",
"peerigon/typescript",
"peerigon/styles/prefer-interface"
],
peerigon/styles/react-jsx-no-bind
Important: Use it in combination with
peerigon/react.
Depending on the way you write your components, it might be not ok to create functions during
render(). Use it if you're using things like
React.memo() or
shouldComponentUpdate a lot.
"extends": [
"peerigon",
"peerigon/react",
"peerigon/styles/react-jsx-no-bind"
],
peerigon/styles/react-jsx-no-literals
Important: Use it in combination with
peerigon/react.
Use this style if you're using i18n. It prevents people from putting raw strings in components.
"extends": [
"peerigon",
"peerigon/react",
"peerigon/styles/react-jsx-no-literals"
],
It disallows this:
const Hello = <div>test</div>;
As an escape hatch, this is still allowed:
const Hello = <div>{"test"}</div>;
peerigon/styles/prefer-array-shorthand
Important: Use it in combination with
peerigon/typescript.
Enforces typescript arrays to use the shorthand array-style instead of the generic style.
"extends": [
"peerigon",
"peerigon/typescript",
"peerigon/styles/prefer-array-shorthand"
],
It enforces this:
const foo: string[] = [];
instead of
const foo: Array<string> = [];
Unlicense