An ESLint Shareable Config to find errors, typos and potentially dangerous code.
You'll first need to install ESLint:
$ npm install eslint --save-dev
Note: You may install ESLint globally using the
-g flag.
Next, install
eslint-config-pedant:
$ npm install eslint-config-pedant --save-dev
Note: If you installed ESLint globally (using the
-g flag) then you must also install
eslint-config-pedant globally.
A globally-installed instance of ESLint can only use globally-installed ESLint plugins. A locally-installed ESLint can make use of both locally- and globally- installed ESLint plugins.
Shareable configs are designed to work with the
extends feature of
.eslintrc files. You can learn more about Shareable Config on the official ESLint website.
Add this to your
.eslintrc.json file:
{
"extends": "pedant"
}
Note: We omitted the
eslint-config- prefix since it is automatically assumed by ESLint.
You can override settings from the shareable config by adding them directly into your
.eslintrc.json file.
By default rules are suitable for
ECMAScript 2015 or higher.
For
ECMAScript 2015 or higher, your config file should look like this:
{
"extends": "pedant",
"parserOptions": {
"ecmaVersion": 6
}
}
If you are not using
ECMAScript 2015, you can choose the config for
ECMAScript 5:
{
"extends": "pedant/es5"
}
Or config for
ECMAScript 3:
{
"extends": "pedant/es3"
}
Most likely this config will suite you, because it contains only those rules which are necessary to find errors, typos and potentially dangerous code.
To make sure that this config is right for you:
This config intentionally does not limit your choice of code style.
If you want to check code style of your code you can add stylistic rules to your config in your project.
Also, you can create your own Shareable Config or use one of the existing.
The
eslint-config-pedant follows semantic versioning and ESLint's Semantic Versioning Policy.
However, due to the nature of ESLint, it's not always clear when a minor or major version bump occurs. To help clarify this for everyone, ESLint defined the following semantic versioning policy:
According to our policy, any minor update may report more errors than the previous release (ex: from a bug fix). As such, we recommend using the tilde (
~) in
package.json e.g.
"eslint-config-pedant": "~1.0.0" to guarantee the results of your builds.
MIT © Andrew Abramov