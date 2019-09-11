Our React projects' best practices
This is meant to be a guide to help new developers understand the React code style and best practices we adopt here at Pagar.me.
As this guide is an extension of our JavaScript style guide, we highly recommend reading it before you continue.
The rules described in this repository are also available as a NPM package. To install the package and its dependencies:
$ npm install --save-dev eslint@4.19.1 \
eslint-config-pagarme-react \
stylelint@8.0.0 \
stylelint-config-pagarme-react \
The peer dependencies specified above have hardcoded versions. If you prefer, you can use the command
npm info eslint-config-pagarme-react@latest peerDependenciesto find the exact peer dependencies to install.
To include these rules into your project, create the following config files in your root folder:
.eslintrc
{
"extends": ["pagarme-react"],
"env": {
"browser": true
}
}
.stylelintrc
{
"extends": ["stylelint-config-pagarme-react"]
}
All components (presentation, containers or pages) should always be
defined as a directory, named with pascal casing. The main component file
should be
index.js, main stylesheet
style.css. CSS custom properties
can be kept in
properties.css:
AwesomeCard/
├── index.js
├── properties.css
└── style.css
lib/pages/UserPage or
lib/container/UserContainer
import UserContainer from '...'
-
import { User as UserContainer } from '...'
Your project components should be separated in at least three directories:
Each of these directories have special types of components:
components/
Stateless components. Shouldn't store state. Most components in this directory will be function-based components. Stuff like buttons, inputs, labels and all presentational components goes here. This components can also accept functions as props and dispatch events, but no state should be held inside.
containers/
Container components can store state. Containers are built mostly from the composition of presentational components with some styles to layout them together. Containers can also store internal state and access refs to provide additional logic, but all actions should be accepted as component callbacks.
pages/
Page components can store state, receive route parameters and dispatch Redux actions when applicable. Pages are the highest level of application's components. They represent the application routes and most times are displayed by a router. Pages are also responsible for handling container components callbacks and flowing data into children containers.
props
Bad
const onlyNumbersRegex = /^\d+$/
const validateNumber = message => value => !onlyNumbersRegex.test(value) && message
validateNumber('error message')(1)
Good
const onlyNumbersRegex = /^\d+$/
const getNumberValidation = message => value => !onlyNumbersRegex.test(value) && message
const isNumber = getNumberValidation('error message')
isNumber(1)
Bad
setTimeout(doSomething, 86400000)
Good
const DAY_IN_MILLISECONDS = 86400000
setTimeout(doSomething, DAY_IN_MILLISECONDS)
.test.
setState
It's a small anti-pattern which can cause some problems in the component lifecicle. You can found more arguments about this in this issue
Why? Mixins introduce implicit dependencies, cause name clashes, and cause snowballing complexity. Most use cases for mixins can be accomplished in better ways via components, higher-order components, or utility modules.
Bad
<button type="submit" disabled onClick={() => null} className="aLongSpecificClassName">
Click here
</button>
<button type="submit" className="aLongSpecificClassName">
Click here
</button>
<button className="aLongSpecificClassName">Click here</button>
Good
<button
className="aLongSpecificClassNameWithLasers"
disabled={loading}
onClick={() => null}
type="submit"
>
Click here
</button>
Bad
<div className="example"><span class="highlight">Bad</span> example</div>
Good
<div className="example">
<span className="highlight">Bad</span>
example
</div>
We use CSS modules everywhere. CSS modules are great because they provide scope to CSS and allow us to create compartmentalized styles that don't leak to global scope. Here are our good practices of doing CSS modules:
Keep your code lines under 80 columns wide. This helps when opening multiple splits. Use soft tabs of 2 spaces to save some space! 😛
With CSS modules, camel case makes much more sense:
|GOOD
|
lib/components/Input/index.js
|
lib/components/Input/style.css
|
|
Using ID and tag name at the selector's root makes the rule to be applied globally.
|GOOD
|
lib/components/Item/index.js
|
lib/components/Item/style.css
|
|
|BAD
|
lib/components/Item/index.js
|
lib/components/Item/style.css
|
|
Organize one selector per line, even when placing all of them at the same line doesn't exceed 80 columns.
|GOOD
|BAD
|
|
Sometimes, not to exceed the 80 columns limit, you need to break lines. While at it, be sure to do it right after the colon, and keep at one argument per line.
|GOOD
|BAD
|
|
{
: character
} of rule declarations on a new line
|GOOD
|BAD
|
|
Leaf components shouldn't constrain width or height (unless it makes sense). That said, most components should default to fill the parent:
|GOOD
|
lib/components/Input/index.js
|
lib/components/Input/style.css
|
|
Sometimes we don't want to fill the whole width by default. An example is the button component, which we want to resize itself based on title width.
In this cases, we should allow the parent component to inject styles into the child component's container. The child is responsible for choosing where parent styles are injected.
For merging styles, always use
classnames package. The
rightmost arguments overrides the leftmost ones.
|GOOD
|
lib/components/Button/index.js
|
lib/components/Button/style.css
|
|
All components are self-contained and their final size should never suffer margin leakage! This allows the components to be much more reusable!
|BAD
|GOOD
|
|
When building lists or grids:
margin-left
margin-top
first-child to reset margins
|GOOD
|
lib/containers/Reviews/index.js
|
lib/containers/Reviews/style.css
|
|
CSS modules already provides us scope. We don't need to use nested classes for providing scope isolation. Use nested class selectors for modifying children based on parent class. A use case is when a component is in error or success state:
|BAD
|
lib/components/Button/index.js
|
lib/components/Button/style.css
|
|
|GOOD
|
lib/components/Input/index.js
|
lib/components/Input/style.css
|
|
We encourage the "variabilification". Always define variables to increase reuse and make styles more consistent. The CSS4 specification defines a way to declare native variables. We adopted them as the standard.
To define a variable accessible globally:
|GOOD
|
app/App/variables.css
|
app/components/Button/styles.css
|
|