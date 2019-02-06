Pagar.me JavaScript Style Guide

Our style guide is based on Airbnb's. Differences between them are described below.

Installing

The rules described in this repository are also available as a eslint config package. To install the package and its dependencies:

npm install --save-dev eslint@5.3.0 \ eslint-plugin-import@2.16.0 \ eslint-config-pagarme-base

The peer dependencies specified above have hardcoded versions. If you prefer you can use the command npm info eslint-config-airbnb-base@latest peerDependencies to find the exact peer dependencies to install.

To include in the project, create an .eslintrc file with at least the following contents:

{ "extends" : [ "pagarme-base" ] }

Rules

Semicolons

Do not use semicolons.

Space before function paren

Wrong:

function transaction ( amount ) { }

Right:

function transaction ( amount ) { }

Linebreaks inside function parentheses

Wrong:

transaction(amount, installments)

Right:

transaction( amount, installments )

Comma dangle always on multiline except on functions

Wrong:

const array = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ,]

Right:

const array = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]

Wrong:

const array = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]

Right:

const array = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , ]

Wrong:

const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 }

Right:

const obj = { a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 , }

Dangling comma may cause weird errors when used on functions, you should avoid it.

Wrong:

Object .assign( {}, b, c, )

Right:

Object .assign( {}, b, c )

Maximum Line Length

Avoid having lines of code that are longer than 80 characters (including whitespace).

Maximum params in function definition

A function should have no more than 3 parameters. Consider using an options object parameter if you need to pass in more values to a function.

Multiple Empty Lines

Disallow the use of 2+ empty lines in the middle of the code.

Wrong:

const a = 'This is a test' console .log(a)

Right: