Naver Javascript Coding Conventions

eslint-config-naver는 네이버 자바스크립트 코딩컨벤션을 지원하는 eslint 룰 셋입니다.

eslint-config-naver는 eslint-config-airbnb-base 룰셋 기준으로 작성되었습니다.

eslint-config-naver는 2개의 룰 셋을 제공합니다. ES6+ 룰 셋 : naver

ES5 룰 셋 : naver/es5

Install

Usage

ES6+ 룰 셋을 사용하는 경우

{ "extends" : "naver" , "rules" : { } }

ES5 룰 셋을 사용하는 경우

{ "extends" : "naver/es5" , "rules" : { } }

Naver JavaScript Style Guilde

상세한 내용은 다음의 JavaScript 스타일 가이드를 참조하세요

License

eslint-config-naver is released under the MIT license.