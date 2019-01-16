openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

eslint-config-naver

by naver
2.1.0 (see all)

Naver JavaScript Coding Conventions rules for eslint

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

356

GitHub Stars

142

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Naver Javascript Coding Conventions

  • eslint-config-naver는 네이버 자바스크립트 코딩컨벤션을 지원하는 eslint 룰 셋입니다.
  • eslint-config-naver는 eslint-config-airbnb-base 룰셋 기준으로 작성되었습니다.

eslint-config-naver는 2개의 룰 셋을 제공합니다.

  • ES6+ 룰 셋 : naver
  • ES5 룰 셋 : naver/es5

Install

#npm install eslint-config-naver

Usage

ES6+ 룰 셋을 사용하는 경우

// .eslintrc 파일
{
  "extends": "naver",
  "rules": {
    // 프로젝트별 적용할 Rules
  }
}

ES5 룰 셋을 사용하는 경우

// .eslintrc 파일
{
  "extends": "naver/es5",
  "rules": {
    // 프로젝트별 적용할 Rules
  }
}

상세한 내용은 다음의 JavaScript 스타일 가이드를 참조하세요

License

eslint-config-naver is released under the MIT license.

Copyright (c) 2019 NAVER Corp.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT.  IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial