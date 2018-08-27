openbase logo
ecm

eslint-config-mourner

by Vladimir Agafonkin
3.0.0 (see all)

A strict ESLint config for my JavaScript projects

npm
GitHub
Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.8K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

eslint-config-mourner

A great ESLint config with sensible defaults that I use in all my JavaScript projects.

It is meant to be strict, enforcing as many useful rules and conventions as possible to keep the code clean, elegant and consistent across projects.

The rules are easy to follow, so this is a good starting place for new projects, while being easy to disable on a case by case basis for existing projects if you want to enforce and fix them gradually or have justified exceptions.

Install

To use it in your project, run:

npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-config-mourner

Then add a following .eslintrc file in the repo root:

{
  "extends": "mourner"
}

Finally, add eslint to a package.json script:

"scripts": {
  "lint": "eslint index.js test/test*.js",
  "pretest": "npm run lint"
}

Now run npm run lint and enjoy thousands of errors! :)

Automatic fixes

To make things easier, you can run eslint with --fix option that automatically fixes all simple errors like indentation and quotes for you.

Overrides

Some of the rules may be too strict for your project, but you can easily override any rules or options like this:

{
  "extends": "eslint-config-mourner",
  "rules": {
    "space-before-function-paren": 0,
    "indent": [2, 2]
  },
  "env": {
    "mocha": true
  }
}

