This is a browser-based tool to check, validate, formatter, lint javascript code.
Initially created for Mr.doob's Code Style™, it can now support multiple code styles.
It has evolved from a modified jscs of jscs by gero3 (for auto-fixing) before the official node-jscs. It is now powered by eslint and code-mirror.
npm install --save-dev eslint-config-mdcs
Add this to
.eslintrc.
{
"extends": "mdcs"
}
This tool helps to check if your code is in Mr.doob's Code Style™ and can help you auto-format it. This is useful if you are making a pull-request to mrdoob's javascript projects like three.js. More about this in this blog post
### Planned features for version 3
This project uses some of these philosophy
You need npm, git, webpack to be able to create a compressed bundle. Clean install:
npm run install
will install webpack with
npm install -g webpack and run
npm install to update dependencies.
use
webpack -p or
npm run bundle to create bundles for release.
use
webpack --watch or
npm run watch if you are testing bundles locally.
p.s. This project, its name or code was neither approved or endorsed by mrdoob.