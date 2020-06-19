MrDoob Approves?

This is a browser-based tool to check, validate, formatter, lint javascript code.

Initially created for Mr.doob's Code Style™, it can now support multiple code styles.

It has evolved from a modified jscs of jscs by gero3 (for auto-fixing) before the official node-jscs. It is now powered by eslint and code-mirror.

For ESLint Users

npm install --save-dev eslint-config-mdcs

Add this to .eslintrc .

{ "extends" : "mdcs" }

About

This tool helps to check if your code is in Mr.doob's Code Style™ and can help you auto-format it. This is useful if you are making a pull-request to mrdoob's javascript projects like three.js. More about this in this blog post

Releases

5.0 - 26 Apr 2020

Update ESLint to version 6/7

Update ES configuration to ES2020 (includes async syntax)

Remove legacy JSCS support

4.0 - 15 Nov 2016

Powered by ESLint

ES6 code support!

Updated Linting rules

Slight interface tweaks

Some cleanup

### Planned features for version 3

Minimalistic linting engine

JSCS Rule Editing

JSCS library 2 (supporting ES6 with babel)

2.0 - 1 Dec 2015

JSCS library with Autofix (v1.13.1, last official version without Babel)

Updated MDCS rules - space checks

Ability to chose other JSCS presets (crockford, google, jquery, wikimedia etc)

Simpler Autofix Button

1.0 - 12 Jan 2015

Mr.doob's Code Style™ validator

Check as you type

Gutter hinting

JS syntax highlighting using code mirror

Auto-formatting with diff editor

Jump to error

Trailing spaces hinting

Open file

Development

This project uses some of these philosophy

TDDD style - TODO Driven Development.

Open open-source model - Significant contributors gets commit access to github repo

Release early, release often - main branch is gh-pages

Instructions for this project's workflow

You need npm, git, webpack to be able to create a compressed bundle. Clean install:

npm run install

will install webpack with npm install -g webpack and run npm install to update dependencies.

use webpack -p or npm run bundle to create bundles for release.

use webpack --watch or npm run watch if you are testing bundles locally.

Disclaimer

p.s. This project, its name or code was neither approved or endorsed by mrdoob.