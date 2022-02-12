Typescript ESLint shareable config
npm i -D eslint-config-marine
additionally (if not already in place), you will need
@typescript-eslint/parser and
@typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin
npm i -D @typescript-eslint/parser @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin
Add the ESLint config to your
package.json:
{
"name": "my-project",
...
"eslintConfig": {
"extends": "marine"
}
}
Or to
eslintrc.js or
eslintrc.json:
{
"extends": "marine"
}
If you are developing with Javascript consider adding:
{
"extends": "marine",
"env": {
"browser": true
}
}
or use the platform specific configs for Node.js:
{
"extends": "marine/node"
}
or React:
{
"extends": "marine/react"
}
or any other JSX:
{
"extends": "marine/jsx"
}
or Vue.js:
{
"extends": "marine/vue"
}
Using the Vue extended config will require you to additionally install
eslint-plugin-vue and
babel-eslint
npm i -D babel-eslint eslint-plugin-vue
or Angular:
{
"extends": "marine/angular"
}
Using the Angular extended config will require you to additionally install
@angular-eslint/builder,
@angular-eslint/eslint-plugin,
@angular-eslint/eslint-plugin-template, and
@angular-eslint/template-parser
npm i -D @angular-eslint/builder @angular-eslint/eslint-plugin @angular-eslint/eslint-plugin-template @angular-eslint/template-parser
If you want to apply your own
.prettierrc rules with support for disabling the correct rules, just add
/prettier before the target name.
Also make sure you install
prettier,
eslint-plugin-prettier and
eslint-config-prettier for this to work.
npm i -D prettier eslint-plugin-prettier eslint-config-prettier
{
"extends": "marine/prettier"
}
{
"extends": "marine/prettier/node"
}
or React:
{
"extends": "marine/prettier/react"
}
or any other JSX:
{
"extends": "marine/prettier/jsx"
}
or Vue.js:
{
"extends": "marine/prettier/vue"
}
or Angular:
{
"extends": "marine/prettier/angular"
}
