Typescript ESLint shareable config

Install

npm i -D eslint-config-marine

additionally (if not already in place), you will need @typescript-eslint/parser and @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin

npm i -D @typescript-eslint/parser @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin

Usage

Add the ESLint config to your package.json :

{ "name" : "my-project" , ... "eslintConfig" : { "extends" : "marine" } }

Or to eslintrc.js or eslintrc.json :

{ "extends" : "marine" }

Targets

If you are developing with Javascript consider adding:

{ "extends" : "marine" , "env" : { "browser" : true } }

or use the platform specific configs for Node.js:

{ "extends" : "marine/node" }

or React:

{ "extends" : "marine/react" }

or any other JSX:

{ "extends" : "marine/jsx" }

or Vue.js:

{ "extends" : "marine/vue" }

Using the Vue extended config will require you to additionally install eslint-plugin-vue and babel-eslint

npm i -D babel-eslint eslint-plugin-vue

or Angular:

{ "extends" : "marine/angular" }

Using the Angular extended config will require you to additionally install @angular-eslint/builder , @angular-eslint/eslint-plugin , @angular-eslint/eslint-plugin-template , and @angular-eslint/template-parser

npm i -D @angular-eslint/builder @angular-eslint/eslint-plugin @angular-eslint/eslint-plugin-template @angular-eslint/template-parser

Prettier usage

If you want to apply your own .prettierrc rules with support for disabling the correct rules, just add /prettier before the target name.

Also make sure you install prettier , eslint-plugin-prettier and eslint-config-prettier for this to work.

npm i -D prettier eslint-plugin-prettier eslint-config-prettier

{ "extends" : "marine/prettier" }

{ "extends" : "marine/prettier/node" }

or React:

{ "extends" : "marine/prettier/react" }

or any other JSX:

{ "extends" : "marine/prettier/jsx" }

or Vue.js:

{ "extends" : "marine/prettier/vue" }

or Angular:

{ "extends" : "marine/prettier/angular" }

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Author

eslint-config-marine © iCrawl, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by iCrawl.