LoopBack's ESLint shareable configs.
Add
eslint and
eslint-config-loopback to
devDependencies:
npm install -D eslint eslint-config-loopback
In your project root, create/modify
.eslintrc:
{
"extends": "loopback"
}
Then in
package.json, set your run script:
...
"scripts": {
"lint": "eslint ."
},
...
That's it. Try it out by running:
npm run lint
It is recommended to set a
posttest run script to auto lint after
running tests:
...
"scripts": {
"lint": "eslint .",
"test": "mocha",
"posttest": "npm run lint"
},
...
To override a particular rule, use the
rules key:
{
"extends": "loopback",
"rules": {
"comma-dangle": "off"
}
}
While adopting ESLint in existing projects, there may be too many errors to fix
at once. In such cases, it may be desirable to modify the
rule setting
of individual rules:
"off" - Turn the rule off
"warn" - Turn the rule on as a warning (doesn't affect exit code)
"error" - Turn the rule on as an error (exit code is 1 when triggered)