Koa's ESLint config, based on Standard

This is recommended for Koa packages. It can be used for your own packages if you want, but be aware that Standard is more generic.

Usage

Shareable configs are designed to work with the extends feature of .eslintrc files. You can learn more about Shareable Configs on the official ESLint website.

To use the Koa shareable config, first run this:

npm install --save-dev eslint-config-koa eslint-config-standard eslint-plugin-standard eslint-plugin-promise eslint-plugin-import eslint-plugin-node

Then, add this to your .eslintrc file:

{ "extends" : "koa" }

Note: We omitted the eslint-config- prefix since it is automatically assumed by ESLint.