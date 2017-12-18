Koa's ESLint config, based on Standard
This is recommended for Koa packages. It can be used for your own packages if you want, but be aware that Standard is more generic.
Shareable configs are designed to work with the
extends feature of
.eslintrc files.
You can learn more about
Shareable Configs on the
official ESLint website.
To use the Koa shareable config, first run this:
npm install --save-dev eslint-config-koa eslint-config-standard eslint-plugin-standard eslint-plugin-promise eslint-plugin-import eslint-plugin-node
Then, add this to your .eslintrc file:
{
"extends": "koa"
}
Note: We omitted the
eslint-config- prefix since it is automatically assumed by ESLint.
You can override settings from the shareable config by adding them directly into your
.eslintrc file.