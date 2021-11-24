⚠️ Archived This repository is archived and is no longer maintained. For the latest Keystone release please visit the Keystone website.

Shareable ESLint Config for Coding Standards used in KeystoneJS

Note that as of 3.0.0 this package no longer includes the eslint-react plugin or react specific rules, to make it more suitable for projects that don't use React.

If you are using React in your project, please see eslint-config-keystone-react

Installation

Install eslint-config-keystone as a dev dependency:

npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-config-keystone

Then add an .eslintrc file to your project that extends the keystone config:

{ "extends" : [ "keystone" ] }

You can do this from the OS X terminal by running this line in your project folder:

echo -e '{ \ n "extends": [ \ n "keystone" \ n ] \ n }' >> .eslintrc

Additional configuration can be added to .eslintrc that extends or overrides the keystone defaults.

License

MIT. Copyright (c) 2016 Jed Watson.