eslint-config-keystone

by keystonejs
3.0.0 (see all)

⚠️ Archived - Legacy Shareable ESLint Config for Keystone's Coding Standards

Readme

⚠️ Archived

This repository is archived and is no longer maintained.

For the latest Keystone release please visit the Keystone website.


eslint-config-keystone

Shareable ESLint Config for Coding Standards used in KeystoneJS

Note that as of 3.0.0 this package no longer includes the eslint-react plugin or react specific rules, to make it more suitable for projects that don't use React.

If you are using React in your project, please see eslint-config-keystone-react

Installation

Install eslint-config-keystone as a dev dependency:

npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-config-keystone

Then add an .eslintrc file to your project that extends the keystone config:

{
  "extends": [
     "keystone"
  ]
}

You can do this from the OS X terminal by running this line in your project folder:

echo -e '{\n  "extends": [\n    "keystone"\n  ]\n}' >> .eslintrc

Additional configuration can be added to .eslintrc that extends or overrides the keystone defaults.

License

MIT. Copyright (c) 2016 Jed Watson.

