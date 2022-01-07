eslint-config-kentcdodds ESLint rules for all of my personal projects. Feel free to use these conventions :-)

Installation

This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and should be installed as one of your project's devDependencies :

npm install --save-dev eslint-config-kentcdodds

This library has a required peerDependencies listing for eslint

Usage

Then add the extends to your .eslintrc.js :

module .exports = { extends : 'kentcdodds' , rules : { }, }

Other configs

This config also exposes a few other configs that I use often and pull in as needed.

You can use them standalone:

module .exports = { extends : 'kentcdodds/<config-name>' , }

Or in combination with the base config (recommended)

module .exports = { extends : [ 'kentcdodds' , 'kentcdodds/<config-name>' ], }

Note: Due to this bug you need to have the associated plugins installed to make things work. I recommend adding them as dependencies to your project if you're going to use the config for it.

jest : jest testing framework

: jest testing framework jsx-a11y : eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y for rules regarding accessibility with JSX (eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y)

: eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y for rules regarding accessibility with JSX (eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y) react : React JS library (eslint-plugin-react)

: React JS library (eslint-plugin-react) @typescript-eslint : @typescript-eslint/parser and @typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin.

Things to know

All plugins needed for rules used by these configs are dependencies of this module so you don't have to install anything on your own.

The default config actually is composed of several configurations and you can use those individually. You can use each of these configs yourself if you want to leave my own personal style out of it.

Example of customized config

module .exports = { extends : [ 'kentcdodds/import' , 'kentcdodds/jest' ], rules : { }, }

Issues

Looking to contribute? Look for the Good First Issue label.

🐛 Bugs

Please file an issue for bugs, missing documentation, or unexpected behavior.

💡 Feature Requests

Please file an issue to suggest new features. Vote on feature requests by adding a 👍. This helps maintainers prioritize what to work on.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

LICENSE

MIT