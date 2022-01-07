ESLint rules for all of my personal projects. Feel free to use these conventions :-)
This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and
should be installed as one of your project's
devDependencies:
npm install --save-dev eslint-config-kentcdodds
This library has a required
peerDependencies listing for
eslint
Then add the extends to your
.eslintrc.js:
module.exports = {
extends: 'kentcdodds',
rules: {
// your overrides
},
}
This config also exposes a few other configs that I use often and pull in as needed.
You can use them standalone:
module.exports = {
extends: 'kentcdodds/<config-name>',
}
Or in combination with the base config (recommended)
module.exports = {
extends: ['kentcdodds', 'kentcdodds/<config-name>'],
}
Note: Due to this bug you need to have the associated plugins installed to make things work. I recommend adding them as dependencies to your project if you're going to use the config for it.
jest: jest testing framework
jsx-a11y:
eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y
for rules regarding accessibility with JSX (eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y)
react: React JS library
(eslint-plugin-react)
@typescript-eslint:
@typescript-eslint/parser
and
@typescript-eslint/eslint-plugin.
module.exports = {
extends: ['kentcdodds/import', 'kentcdodds/jest'],
rules: {
/* custom rules */
},
}
Looking to contribute? Look for the Good First Issue label.
Please file an issue for bugs, missing documentation, or unexpected behavior.
Please file an issue to suggest new features. Vote on feature requests by adding a 👍. This helps maintainers prioritize what to work on.
Thanks goes to these people (emoji key):
|
Kent C. Dodds
💻 📖 🚇
|
Jonathan Haines
💻
|
Zack Yang
💻
|
Mohamed Oun
💻
|
Alexander Nanberg
💻
|
Hu Chen
💻
|
Weyert de Boer
💻
|
Marko Vujanic
💻
|
Michaël De Boey
💻 📖 🔧
|
Justin Dorfman
📖
|
Nikolay Stoynov
📖
|
Andrew Mason
📖
|
Ben Monro
💻
|
Silviu Alexandru Avram
📖
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
MIT