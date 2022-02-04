openbase logo
eslint-config-import

by import-js
0.13.0 (see all)

ESLint plugin with rules that help validate proper imports.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.4K

GitHub Stars

3.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

316

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

eslint-plugin-import

github actions travis-ci coverage win32 build status npm npm downloads

This plugin intends to support linting of ES2015+ (ES6+) import/export syntax, and prevent issues with misspelling of file paths and import names. All the goodness that the ES2015+ static module syntax intends to provide, marked up in your editor.

IF YOU ARE USING THIS WITH SUBLIME: see the bottom section for important info.

Rules

Static analysis

Helpful warnings

Module systems

Style guide

eslint-plugin-import for enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.

The maintainers of eslint-plugin-import and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.

Installation

npm install eslint-plugin-import -g

or if you manage ESLint as a dev dependency:

# inside your project's working tree
npm install eslint-plugin-import --save-dev

All rules are off by default. However, you may configure them manually in your .eslintrc.(yml|json|js), or extend one of the canned configs:

---
extends:
  - eslint:recommended
  - plugin:import/recommended
  # alternatively, 'recommended' is the combination of these two rule sets:
  - plugin:import/errors
  - plugin:import/warnings

# or configure manually:
plugins:
  - import

rules:
  import/no-unresolved: [2, {commonjs: true, amd: true}]
  import/named: 2
  import/namespace: 2
  import/default: 2
  import/export: 2
  # etc...

TypeScript

You may use the following shortcut or assemble your own config using the granular settings described below.

Make sure you have installed @typescript-eslint/parser which is used in the following configuration. Unfortunately NPM does not allow to list optional peer dependencies.

extends:
  - eslint:recommended
  - plugin:import/recommended
  - plugin:import/typescript # this line does the trick

You will also need to install and configure the TypeScript resolver: eslint-import-resolver-typescript.

Resolvers

With the advent of module bundlers and the current state of modules and module syntax specs, it's not always obvious where import x from 'module' should look to find the file behind module.

Up through v0.10ish, this plugin has directly used substack's resolve plugin, which implements Node's import behavior. This works pretty well in most cases.

However, webpack allows a number of things in import module source strings that Node does not, such as loaders (import 'file!./whatever') and a number of aliasing schemes, such as externals: mapping a module id to a global name at runtime (allowing some modules to be included more traditionally via script tags).

In the interest of supporting both of these, v0.11 introduces resolvers.

Currently Node and webpack resolution have been implemented, but the resolvers are just npm packages, so third party packages are supported (and encouraged!).

You can reference resolvers in several ways (in order of precedence):

  • as a conventional eslint-import-resolver name, like eslint-import-resolver-foo:
# .eslintrc.yml
settings:
  # uses 'eslint-import-resolver-foo':
  import/resolver: foo

// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
  settings: {
    'import/resolver': {
      foo: { someConfig: value }
    }
  }
}
  • with a full npm module name, like my-awesome-npm-module:
# .eslintrc.yml
settings:
  import/resolver: 'my-awesome-npm-module'

// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
  settings: {
    'import/resolver': {
      'my-awesome-npm-module': { someConfig: value }
    }
  }
}
  • with a filesystem path to resolver, defined in this example as a computed property name:
// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
  settings: {
    'import/resolver': {
      [path.resolve('../../../my-resolver')]: { someConfig: value }
    }
  }
}

Relative paths will be resolved relative to the source's nearest package.json or the process's current working directory if no package.json is found.

If you are interesting in writing a resolver, see the spec for more details.

Settings

You may set the following settings in your .eslintrc:

import/extensions

A list of file extensions that will be parsed as modules and inspected for exports.

This defaults to ['.js'], unless you are using the react shared config, in which case it is specified as ['.js', '.jsx'].

"settings": {
  "import/extensions": [
    ".js",
    ".jsx"
  ]
}

If you require more granular extension definitions, you can use:

"settings": {
  "import/resolver": {
    "node": {
      "extensions": [
        ".js",
        ".jsx"
      ]
    }
  }
}

Note that this is different from (and likely a subset of) any import/resolver extensions settings, which may include .json, .coffee, etc. which will still factor into the no-unresolved rule.

Also, the following import/ignore patterns will overrule this list.

import/ignore

A list of regex strings that, if matched by a path, will not report the matching module if no exports are found. In practice, this means rules other than no-unresolved will not report on any imports with (absolute filesystem) paths matching this pattern.

no-unresolved has its own ignore setting.

settings:
  import/ignore:
    - \.coffee$          # fraught with parse errors
    - \.(scss|less|css)$ # can't parse unprocessed CSS modules, either

import/core-modules

An array of additional modules to consider as "core" modules--modules that should be considered resolved but have no path on the filesystem. Your resolver may already define some of these (for example, the Node resolver knows about fs and path), so you need not redefine those.

For example, Electron exposes an electron module:

import 'electron'  // without extra config, will be flagged as unresolved!

that would otherwise be unresolved. To avoid this, you may provide electron as a core module:

# .eslintrc.yml
settings:
  import/core-modules: [ electron ]

In Electron's specific case, there is a shared config named electron that specifies this for you.

Contribution of more such shared configs for other platforms are welcome!

import/external-module-folders

An array of folders. Resolved modules only from those folders will be considered as "external". By default - ["node_modules"]. Makes sense if you have configured your path or webpack to handle your internal paths differently and want to consider modules from some folders, for example bower_components or jspm_modules, as "external".

This option is also useful in a monorepo setup: list here all directories that contain monorepo's packages and they will be treated as external ones no matter which resolver is used.

If you are using yarn PnP as your package manager, add the .yarn folder and all your installed dependencies will be considered as external, instead of internal.

Each item in this array is either a folder's name, its subpath, or its absolute prefix path:

  • jspm_modules will match any file or folder named jspm_modules or which has a direct or non-direct parent named jspm_modules, e.g. /home/me/project/jspm_modules or /home/me/project/jspm_modules/some-pkg/index.js.

  • packages/core will match any path that contains these two segments, for example /home/me/project/packages/core/src/utils.js.

  • /home/me/project/packages will only match files and directories inside this directory, and the directory itself.

Please note that incomplete names are not allowed here so components won't match bower_components and packages/ui won't match packages/ui-utils (but will match packages/ui/utils).

import/parsers

A map from parsers to file extension arrays. If a file extension is matched, the dependency parser will require and use the map key as the parser instead of the configured ESLint parser. This is useful if you're inter-op-ing with TypeScript directly using webpack, for example:

# .eslintrc.yml
settings:
  import/parsers:
    @typescript-eslint/parser: [ .ts, .tsx ]

In this case, @typescript-eslint/parser must be installed and require-able from the running eslint module's location (i.e., install it as a peer of ESLint).

This is currently only tested with @typescript-eslint/parser (and its predecessor, typescript-eslint-parser) but should theoretically work with any moderately ESTree-compliant parser.

It's difficult to say how well various plugin features will be supported, too, depending on how far down the rabbit hole goes. Submit an issue if you find strange behavior beyond here, but steel your heart against the likely outcome of closing with wontfix.

import/resolver

See resolvers.

import/cache

Settings for cache behavior. Memoization is used at various levels to avoid the copious amount of fs.statSync/module parse calls required to correctly report errors.

For normal eslint console runs, the cache lifetime is irrelevant, as we can strongly assume that files should not be changing during the lifetime of the linter process (and thus, the cache in memory)

For long-lasting processes, like eslint_d or eslint-loader, however, it's important that there be some notion of staleness.

If you never use eslint_d or eslint-loader, you may set the cache lifetime to Infinity and everything should be fine:

# .eslintrc.yml
settings:
  import/cache:
    lifetime:   # or Infinity

Otherwise, set some integer, and cache entries will be evicted after that many seconds have elapsed:

# .eslintrc.yml
settings:
  import/cache:
    lifetime: 5  # 30 is the default

import/internal-regex

A regex for packages should be treated as internal. Useful when you are utilizing a monorepo setup or developing a set of packages that depend on each other.

By default, any package referenced from import/external-module-folders will be considered as "external", including packages in a monorepo like yarn workspace or lerna environment. If you want to mark these packages as "internal" this will be useful.

For example, if your packages in a monorepo are all in @scope, you can configure import/internal-regex like this

# .eslintrc.yml
settings:
  import/internal-regex: ^@scope/

SublimeLinter-eslint

SublimeLinter-eslint introduced a change to support .eslintignore files which altered the way file paths are passed to ESLint when linting during editing. This change sends a relative path instead of the absolute path to the file (as ESLint normally provides), which can make it impossible for this plugin to resolve dependencies on the filesystem.

This workaround should no longer be necessary with the release of ESLint 2.0, when .eslintignore will be updated to work more like a .gitignore, which should support proper ignoring of absolute paths via --stdin-filename.

In the meantime, see roadhump/SublimeLinter-eslint#58 for more details and discussion, but essentially, you may find you need to add the following SublimeLinter config to your Sublime project file:

{
    "folders":
    [
        {
            "path": "code"
        }
    ],
    "SublimeLinter":
    {
        "linters":
        {
            "eslint":
            {
                "chdir": "${project}/code"
            }
        }
    }
}

Note that ${project}/code matches the code provided at folders[0].path.

The purpose of the chdir setting, in this case, is to set the working directory from which ESLint is executed to be the same as the directory on which SublimeLinter-eslint bases the relative path it provides.

See the SublimeLinter docs on chdir for more information, in case this does not work with your project.

If you are not using .eslintignore, or don't have a Sublime project file, you can also do the following via a .sublimelinterrc file in some ancestor directory of your code:

{
  "linters": {
    "eslint": {
      "args": ["--stdin-filename", "@"]
    }
  }
}

I also found that I needed to set rc_search_limit to null, which removes the file hierarchy search limit when looking up the directory tree for .sublimelinterrc:

In Package Settings / SublimeLinter / User Settings:

{
  "user": {
    "rc_search_limit": null
  }
}

I believe this defaults to 3, so you may not need to alter it depending on your project folder max depth.

