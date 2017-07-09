An ESLint shareable config for the idiomatic js coding style.
Ensure your source code adheres to the idiomatic js coding style by linting your code with ESLint. Hook ESLint into your editor and build pipeline for maximum effect.
📝 Note for upgrades from v2.x: this config no longer extends
eslint:recommended. See Usage.
Idiomatic example:
const thing = 'Hello',
another = 'World',
total = count([ 1, 2, 3]);
function idiomatic( arg ) {
let out = 'Bye';
if ( !arg ) {
out = thing;
} else if ( arg === thing ) {
out = another;
}
return out;
}
npm install --save-dev eslint-config-idiomatic
Note:
^3.0.0 for ESLint version
^3.x.x.
^2.0.0 for ESLint version
^2.x.x.
^1.0.0 for ESLint version
^1.x.x.
In your
.eslintrc file:
{
"extends": "idiomatic"
}
To use with ESLint's recommended ruleset:
{
"extends": [
"eslint:recommended",
"idiomatic"
]
}
Note:
eslint:recommended should be listed first.
You can easily override rules in your own
.eslintrc config. For example, to
use 4 space indents instead of 2:
{
"extends": "idiomatic",
"rules": {
"indent": [2, 4]
}
}
eslint-config-idiomatic is ES6+ by default. To use ES5, extend
idiomatic/es5
in your
.eslintrc:
{
"extends": "idiomatic/es5"
}
The rules enforces by this config may differ slightly from the idiomatic js styleguide. These are outlined below.
This config restricts to 2 spaces soft indent and will error when indentation differs.
Idiomatic does not enforce a particular style for quotes, but recommends
consistency across the project. This config enforces
'single' quotes, but to
override to use
"double" quotes in your project:
{
"extends": "idiomatic",
"rules": {
"quotes": [2, "double"]
}
}
Names on functions are recommended as they will show in stack traces, which aids
debugging immensely.
eslint-config-idiomatic will only issue a warning
instead of an error when a function name is omitted, which is useful for
anonymous functions.
// Good (named function):
function foo() {
return 'bar';
}
// Anonymous function (will issue warning):
var foo = function() {
return 'bar';
};
// ES6 arrow function preferred for Anonymous functions (no warn, requires ES6+):
let foo = () => 'bar';
Issues and PRs more than welcome. Please ensure you have tests for your PRs, and
that
npm test passes.