Ensure your source code adheres to the idiomatic js coding style by linting your code with ESLint. Hook ESLint into your editor and build pipeline for maximum effect.

📝 Note for upgrades from v2.x: this config no longer extends eslint:recommended . See Usage.

Idiomatic example:

const thing = 'Hello' , another = 'World' , total = count([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); function idiomatic ( arg ) { let out = 'Bye' ; if ( !arg ) { out = thing; } else if ( arg === thing ) { out = another; } return out; }

Install

npm install --save-dev eslint-config-idiomatic

Note:

use version ^3.0.0 for ESLint version ^3.x.x .

for ESLint version . use version ^2.0.0 for ESLint version ^2.x.x .

for ESLint version . use version ^1.0.0 for ESLint version ^1.x.x .

Usage

In your .eslintrc file:

{ "extends" : "idiomatic" }

To use with ESLint's recommended ruleset:

{ "extends" : [ "eslint:recommended" , "idiomatic" ] }

Note: eslint:recommended should be listed first.

Overrides

You can easily override rules in your own .eslintrc config. For example, to use 4 space indents instead of 2:

{ "extends" : "idiomatic" , "rules" : { "indent" : [ 2 , 4 ] } }

ES5

eslint-config-idiomatic is ES6+ by default. To use ES5, extend idiomatic/es5 in your .eslintrc :

{ "extends" : "idiomatic/es5" }

Slight differences

The rules enforces by this config may differ slightly from the idiomatic js styleguide. These are outlined below.

Strict Indent

This config restricts to 2 spaces soft indent and will error when indentation differs.

Single quotes

Idiomatic does not enforce a particular style for quotes, but recommends consistency across the project. This config enforces 'single' quotes, but to override to use "double" quotes in your project:

{ "extends" : "idiomatic" , "rules" : { "quotes" : [ 2 , "double" ] } }

Warn on missing function names

Names on functions are recommended as they will show in stack traces, which aids debugging immensely. eslint-config-idiomatic will only issue a warning instead of an error when a function name is omitted, which is useful for anonymous functions.

function foo ( ) { return 'bar' ; } var foo = function ( ) { return 'bar' ; }; let foo = () => 'bar' ;

Contributing