ESLint shareable config for the Google JavaScript style guide (ES2015+ version)
$ npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-config-google
Once the
eslint-config-google package is installed, you can use it by specifying
extends section of your ESLint configuration.
{
"extends": "google",
"rules": {
// Additional, per-project rules...
}
}
google config with
eslint:recommended
There are several rules in the
eslint:recommended ruleset that Google style is not opinionated about that you might want to enforce in your project.
To use Google style in conjunction with ESLint's recommended rule set, extend them both, making sure to list
{
"extends": ["eslint:recommended", "google"],
"rules": {
// Additional, per-project rules...
}
}
To see how the
eslint:recommended, refer to the source code of
index.js, which lists every ESLint rule along with whether (and how) it is enforced by the
Apache-2 © Google