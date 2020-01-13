openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

eslint-config-google

by google
0.14.0 (see all)

ESLint shareable config for the Google JavaScript style guide

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

415K

GitHub Stars

1.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

eslint-config-google Build Status

ESLint shareable config for the Google JavaScript style guide (ES2015+ version)

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-config-google

Usage

Once the eslint-config-google package is installed, you can use it by specifying google in the extends section of your ESLint configuration.

{
  "extends": "google",
  "rules": {
    // Additional, per-project rules...
  }
}

Using the google config with eslint:recommended

There are several rules in the eslint:recommended ruleset that Google style is not opinionated about that you might want to enforce in your project.

To use Google style in conjunction with ESLint's recommended rule set, extend them both, making sure to list google last:

{
  "extends": ["eslint:recommended", "google"],
  "rules": {
    // Additional, per-project rules...
  }
}

To see how the google config compares with eslint:recommended, refer to the source code of index.js, which lists every ESLint rule along with whether (and how) it is enforced by the google config.

License

Apache-2 © Google

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial