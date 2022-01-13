Official GoDaddy JavaScript styleguide. It includes
eslint packages for various use-cases and can be used as a standard in any new project.
eslint-config-godaddy: Base configuration for non-React, ES6 JavaScript applications
eslint-config-godaddy-react: Configuration for ES6 React JavaScript applications
eslint-config-godaddy-typescript: Configuration for ES6 TypeScript applications
eslint-config-godaddy-react-typescript: Configuration for ES6 React JavaScript applications
eslint-config-godaddy-flow: Configuration for ES6 React JavaScript applications using Flow
eslint-config-godaddy-react-flow: Configuration for ES6 React JavaScript applications using Flow
There are many useful features:
eslint. Many rules will fix themselves!
This styleguide is used by dozens of product teams at GoDaddy. Have a question or comment? Open an issue!
Install one of the provided packages depending on the kind of application you are developing:
# Default with ES6
npm i eslint-config-godaddy --save-dev
# OR (ES6 with React rules)
npm i eslint-config-godaddy-react --save-dev
# OR (legacy ES5 with React rules)
npm i eslint-config-godaddy-es5 --save-dev
# OR (ES6 with TypeScript rules)
npm i eslint-config-godaddy-typescript --save-dev
# OR (ES6 with React and TypeScript rules)
npm i eslint-config-godaddy-react-typescript --save-dev
# OR (ES6 with Flow rules)
npm i eslint-config-godaddy-flow --save-dev
# OR (ES6 with React and Flow rules)
npm i eslint-config-godaddy-react-flow --save-dev
There are two ways to use this styleguide depending on your own tooling preference: directly using pre-included binaries or running
eslint yourself with a custom
.eslintrc config.
These use exactly the configuration defined in the individual
eslint-config-godaddy* package with auto-fix enabled automatically.
{
"scripts": {
"lint": "eslint-godaddy files/ you/ want-to/ lint/"
}
}
.eslintrc.js and run
eslint yourself
module.exports = {
extends: 'godaddy',
rules: {
//
// Put any rules you wish to override here.
//
}
}
The
--fix option in
eslint is only available as a CLI option. Auto-fix will NOT be enabled unless you run
eslint --fix in your
package.json.
{
"scripts": {
"lint": "eslint --fix files/ you/ want-to/ lint/"
}
}
This section is a place for additional best practices that may be useful but are not strictly enforced by this styleguide. Have something to add here? Great! Submit a PR.
.eslintrc file at the root of your project:
{
"extends": "godaddy",
"rules": {
// Disable the 'max-params' rule
"max-params": 0
}
}
.eslintrc file in your
package.json
{
"scripts": {
"eslint": "eslint-godaddy -c .eslintrc lib/ test/",
}
}
You may wish to disable auto fix so when you run
eslint in ci it will error
if it catches anything unlinted.
{
"scripts": {
"eslint:ci": "eslint-godaddy --fix=false --max-warnings=0 lib/ test/",
}
}
Fork this repository and submit a pull request.
For a first time setup make sure to run from the root of the monorepo
npm install
From there the bootstrap script will setup the packages and hoist the node_modules
If you are lucky enough to get to publish a new version of a package you are in luck. This monorepo is setup to independently publish packages based on changes commited. Just make sure to run:
npm run publish
This runs
lerna publish under the hood and will run you through a cli driven experience to help you determine the next version. To learn more about it see lerna publish
Great. We'd love to talk about it. Fork this repository and submit a pull-request.
No problem. Reach out to us by opening an issue
