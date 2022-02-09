yarn add -D eslint-config-galex eslint
npm install --save-dev eslint-config-galex eslint
As of January 2021 / due to CRA v5, currently no additional steps are required! 🎉
Beginning with
eslint-config-galex
v3.6.5 or newer, until this disclaimer is removed you need to install the following dependencies additionally:
"eslint-plugin-jest": "26.1.1"
In your
next.config.js, I heavily recommend setting
eslint.ignoreDuringBuilds to
true. Otherwise, you'll have to install
eslint-config-next separately and won't benefit of this config and your customization on top.
Remix does not come with ESLint as (dev)dependency, so you'll need to install that additionally to the config itself.
// .eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
extends: 'galex',
};
// or .eslintrc
{
"extends": "galex"
}
Setting up ESLint can be easy.
Plug in someone's config or one of the many "industry standards" and be done with it. Eventually you learn that some of those practices maybe aren't the best idea. Too restrictive, treading into Prettier territory, conflicting with other rules, too opinionated or even outdated, you name it. What to do?
You begin adding
// eslint-disable-next-line rulename-here. It works, but
litters the code.
You begin disabling rules altogether. Maybe because you don't know better, or because the rule is actually bad for your situation. You begin to wonder.
You check npm and see there are
2.8k+ (August 2020) 4.1k+ (December 2021)
eslint-plugin-* packages
out there. And even worse - 10k+
eslint-config-* packages. Which to choose?
You sort by popularity and see some familiar faces. Time to install!
A few hours into stitching all those popular linting rules together you notice some rules collide, some rules are outdated, some expect others to be disabled, but only circumstantially. Enough!
"Now is the time to finally read through all rulesets and decide which I want!" you scream out loud, "it can't be that many!" - but find yourself finishing the first repo after 6 hours.
Setting up ESLint properly wasn't that easy after all.
Couldn't this be easier?
It's incrementally adoptable! Usually you pick a config at one point in time: when starting a fresh project, or at least early on. Migrating later on, especially when working in teams with lots of code movement, you'd run into merging conflicts real quick.
Good news: you can use
createConfig({ incrementalAdoption: true }) to
downgrade all errors to warnings, and disable all warnings!
This allows you to introduce the config at an arbitrary point in time, while still profiting of it from minute one and still allows you to continue. Most urgent issues won't break the build - the best of both worlds!
Once you feel comfortable raising the reporting level, simply set
incrementalAdoption to false or remove it from the arguments passed to
createConfig.
All internals, literally everything, is re-exported. Don't like some decision? Rules too weak? Want to add custom rules? Everything is covered!
This hopefully prevents the need of having to migrate between configs every once in a while which builds up frustration due to misconfiguration and the entire overhead related to that. Dependency injection, just for an eslint config!
The following examples are not exhaustive - there's a lot more. Check out the source!
// .eslintrc.js
// customize the config as-is:
const { createConfig } = require('eslint-config-galex/src/createConfig');
module.exports = createConfig();
// pass in your own rules
module.exports = createConfig({ rules: myCustomRules });
// or plugins
module.exports = createConfig({ plugins: myCustomPluginArray });
// package.json / tsconfig.json in other directories?
module.exports = createConfig({ cwd: 'path/to/file' });
// only use the TS override:
const {
createTSOverride,
} = require('eslint-config-galex/src/overrides/typescript');
// then compose with e.g. other overrides and createConfig
const override = createTSOverride({
react: {
hasReact: true,
// might also be a good idea to `require('./package.json') and reference
// `packageJson.dependencies.react`
version: '17.0.0-rc.1',
isCreateReactApp: false,
},
typescript: {
hasTypeScript: true,
version: '4.0.2',
},
rules: {
// typescript specific rules go here
},
});
// only use the glob pattern for TS files:
const { files } = require('eslint-config-galex/src/overrides/typescript');
// only use testing-library rules:
const {
getTestingLibraryRules,
} = require('eslint-config-galex/src/overrides/jest');
const testingLibRules = getTestingLibraryRules({ hasReact: boolean });
Learn more on customizing here.
This one is brand new with a heavy focus on code quality, best practices and tries to omit opinions. We're using a fork at work too, and it has exclusively detected overseen/undetected bugs and reasonable improvements.
Feedback so far has been generally positive. The only rule that raised eyebrows
was
import/order because it leads to a huge git diff when applied on existing
projects.
You may of course just use it as is!
Everything is dynamically included based on your
package.json and when using TypeScript, your
tsconfig.json.
Rules are selectively applied based on file name patterns.
All rules are commented and link to their docs.
Contribute! I've been searching for months to find only the best and in my opinion most relevant plugins. I'll happily add more if they match the following criteria:
actively maintained
follow best practices in their domain
how can you find out? if a rule such as
no-anonymous-default-exports is
actively encouraged by the React core team,
you should probably consider using it.
improve code quality (such as
unicorn/prefer-array-flat-map)
only minor stylistic influence (such as
import/newline-after-import)
If you want to add support, please follow the detection logic in
index.js.
All rulesets and overrides are created through functions accepting an object matching this schema:
interface Project {
/**
* whether `jest` is present
*/
hasJest: boolean;
/**
* whether `@testing-library/jest-dom` is present
*/
hasJestDom: boolean;
/**
* whether `@types/node` is present
*/
hasNodeTypes: boolean;
/**
* whether any `@testing-library/<environment>` is present
*/
hasTestingLibrary: boolean;
/**
* whether `@nestjs/core` is present
*/
hasNest: boolean;
storybook: {
/**
* whether any `@storybook/` is present that is not `@storybook/testing-library`
*/
hasStorybook: boolean;
/**
* whether `@storybook/testing-library` is present
*/
hasStorybookTestingLibrary: boolean;
};
typescript: {
/**
* whether `typescript` is present
*/
hasTypeScript: boolean;
/**
* the installed version
*/
version: string;
/**
* your tsConfig; used to detect feature availability
*/
config?: object;
};
react: {
/**
* whether any flavour of react is present
*/
hasReact: boolean;
/**
* whether `next` is present
*/
isNext: boolean;
/**
* whether `@remix-run/react` is present
*/
isRemix: boolean;
/**
* whether `preact` is present
* currently without effect
*/
isPreact: boolean;
/**
* the installed version
*/
version: string;
/**
* whether the project was bootstrapped with create-react-app
*/
isCreateReactApp: boolean;
};
/**
* your custom rules on top
*/
rules?: object;
}
This list only mentions the exports most people will need. For an exhaustive list, check out the source.
const { createTSOverride } = require('eslint-config-galex/src/overrides/typescript')
const { createReactOverride } = require('eslint-config-galex/src/overrides/react')
const { createJestOverride } = require('eslint-config-galex/src/overrides/jest')
const { createStorybookOverride } = require('eslint-config-galex/src/overrides/storybook')
Please note that the test override should always come last.
const { createEslintCoreRules } = require('eslint-config-galex/src/rulesets/eslint-core')
const { createImportRules } = require('eslint-config-galex/src/rulesets/import')
const { createNextJsRules } = require('eslint-config-galex/src/rulesets/next')
const { createPromiseRules } = require('eslint-config-galex/src/rulesets/promise')
const { createSonarjsRules } = require('eslint-config-galex/src/rulesets/sonarjs')
const { createUnicornRules } = require('eslint-config-galex/src/rulesets/unicorn')
let inference work where possible:
only strongly type exports (enforced via
@typescript-eslint/explicit-module-boundary-types)
strongly type complex return types (currently not enforceable)
prefer using
type over
interface
null is not forbidden, as it conveys meaning. Enjoy debugging code which
does not differentiate between intentional
undefined and unintentional
undefined.
prefer-const
curly: prefer
if (true) {
doSomething();
}
over
if (true) doSomething();
use new lines between test blocks &
expect and non-
expect-code
stylistic choice that can't be enforced by prettier
use describe blocks
considered best practice by
eslint-plugin-jest
return undefined or
if(condition === true))
const { createConfig } = require('eslint-config-galex/src/createConfig');
const {
createTSOverride,
} = require('eslint-config-galex/src/overrides/typescript');
const packageJson = require('./package.json');
// since `createTSOverride` is entirely configurable, we need to inform it about its environment
const tsOverrideConfig = {
react: {
hasReact: true,
},
rules: {
'@typescript-eslint/ban-ts-comment': 'off',
},
typescript: {
hasTypeScript: true,
// sync with package.json should you upgrade TS
version: packageJson.dependencies.typescript,
},
};
// solely an override for TS
const tsOverride = createTSOverride(tsOverrideConfig);
// pass it into createConfig as array as it will be merged with the other overrides
module.exports = createConfig({ overrides: [tsOverride] });
files:
const {
createConfig,
getDependencies,
} = require('eslint-config-galex/src/createConfig');
const {
createJestOverride,
} = require('eslint-config-galex/src/overrides/jest');
/**
* override to enable jest globals for `/testUtils` folder
*/
const customJestLikeOverride = createJestOverride({
...getDependencies(),
files: ['testUtils/*.ts?(x)'],
});
module.exports = createConfig({
overrides: [customJestLikeOverride],
});
This project follows semver.