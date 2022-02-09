yarn add -D eslint-config-galex eslint npm install --save-dev eslint-config-galex eslint

Usage with create-react-app

As of January 2021 / due to CRA v5, currently no additional steps are required! 🎉

Beginning with eslint-config-galex v3.6.5 or newer, until this disclaimer is removed you need to install the following dependencies additionally:

"eslint-plugin-jest": "26.1.1"

Usage with Next.js

In your next.config.js , I heavily recommend setting eslint.ignoreDuringBuilds to true . Otherwise, you'll have to install eslint-config-next separately and won't benefit of this config and your customization on top.

Usage with Remix Run

Remix does not come with ESLint as (dev)dependency, so you'll need to install that additionally to the config itself.

Basic Setup

module .exports = { extends : 'galex' , }; { "extends" : "galex" }

I went through 30+ eslint-plugins so you don't have to.

Setting up ESLint can be easy.

Plug in someone's config or one of the many "industry standards" and be done with it. Eventually you learn that some of those practices maybe aren't the best idea. Too restrictive, treading into Prettier territory, conflicting with other rules, too opinionated or even outdated, you name it. What to do?

You begin adding // eslint-disable-next-line rulename-here . It works, but litters the code.

You begin disabling rules altogether. Maybe because you don't know better, or because the rule is actually bad for your situation. You begin to wonder.

You check npm and see there are 2.8k+ (August 2020) 4.1k+ (December 2021) eslint-plugin-* packages out there. And even worse - 10k+ eslint-config-* packages. Which to choose? You sort by popularity and see some familiar faces. Time to install!

A few hours into stitching all those popular linting rules together you notice some rules collide, some rules are outdated, some expect others to be disabled, but only circumstantially. Enough!

"Now is the time to finally read through all rulesets and decide which I want!" you scream out loud, "it can't be that many!" - but find yourself finishing the first repo after 6 hours.

Setting up ESLint properly wasn't that easy after all.

Couldn't this be easier?

What makes this different than all the other configs out there?

It's incrementally adoptable! Usually you pick a config at one point in time: when starting a fresh project, or at least early on. Migrating later on, especially when working in teams with lots of code movement, you'd run into merging conflicts real quick. Good news: you can use createConfig({ incrementalAdoption: true }) to downgrade all errors to warnings, and disable all warnings! This allows you to introduce the config at an arbitrary point in time, while still profiting of it from minute one and still allows you to continue. Most urgent issues won't break the build - the best of both worlds! Once you feel comfortable raising the reporting level, simply set incrementalAdoption to false or remove it from the arguments passed to createConfig .

All internals, literally everything, is re-exported. Don't like some decision? Rules too weak? Want to add custom rules? Everything is covered! This hopefully prevents the need of having to migrate between configs every once in a while which builds up frustration due to misconfiguration and the entire overhead related to that. Dependency injection, just for an eslint config! The following examples are not exhaustive - there's a lot more. Check out the source! const { createConfig } = require ( 'eslint-config-galex/src/createConfig' ); module .exports = createConfig(); module .exports = createConfig({ rules : myCustomRules }); module .exports = createConfig({ plugins : myCustomPluginArray }); module .exports = createConfig({ cwd : 'path/to/file' }); const { createTSOverride, } = require ( 'eslint-config-galex/src/overrides/typescript' ); const override = createTSOverride({ react : { hasReact : true , version : '17.0.0-rc.1' , isCreateReactApp : false , }, typescript : { hasTypeScript : true , version : '4.0.2' , }, rules : { }, }); const { files } = require ( 'eslint-config-galex/src/overrides/typescript' ); const { getTestingLibraryRules, } = require ( 'eslint-config-galex/src/overrides/jest' ); const testingLibRules = getTestingLibraryRules({ hasReact : boolean }); Learn more on customizing here.

This one is brand new with a heavy focus on code quality, best practices and tries to omit opinions. We're using a fork at work too, and it has exclusively detected overseen/undetected bugs and reasonable improvements. Feedback so far has been generally positive. The only rule that raised eyebrows was import/order because it leads to a huge git diff when applied on existing projects.

You may of course just use it as is!

Everything is dynamically included based on your package.json and when using TypeScript, your tsconfig.json . Rules are selectively applied based on file name patterns.

All rules are commented and link to their docs.

React

React Next.js

Next.js Remix Run

Remix Run TypeScript

TypeScript Node.js

Node.js jest

jest jest-dom

jest-dom @testing-library

@testing-library prettier

prettier storybook & storybook/testing-library

storybook & storybook/testing-library NestJS (with TypeScript)

What can you do?

Contribute! I've been searching for months to find only the best and in my opinion most relevant plugins. I'll happily add more if they match the following criteria:

actively maintained

follow best practices in their domain how can you find out? if a rule such as no-anonymous-default-exports is actively encouraged by the React core team, you should probably consider using it.

improve code quality (such as unicorn/prefer-array-flat-map )

only minor stylistic influence (such as import/newline-after-import )

If you want to add support, please follow the detection logic in index.js .

Customization

All rulesets and overrides are created through functions accepting an object matching this schema:

interface Project { hasJest: boolean ; hasJestDom: boolean ; hasNodeTypes: boolean ; hasTestingLibrary: boolean ; hasNest: boolean ; storybook: { hasStorybook: boolean ; hasStorybookTestingLibrary: boolean ; }; typescript: { hasTypeScript: boolean ; version: string ; config?: object; }; react: { hasReact: boolean ; isNext: boolean ; isRemix: boolean ; isPreact: boolean ; version: string ; isCreateReactApp: boolean ; }; rules?: object; }

Available main exports:

This list only mentions the exports most people will need. For an exhaustive list, check out the source.

Overrides

const { createTSOverride } = require('eslint-config-galex/src/overrides/typescript')

const { createReactOverride } = require('eslint-config-galex/src/overrides/react')

const { createJestOverride } = require('eslint-config-galex/src/overrides/jest')

const { createStorybookOverride } = require('eslint-config-galex/src/overrides/storybook')

Please note that the test override should always come last.

Rulesets

const { createEslintCoreRules } = require('eslint-config-galex/src/rulesets/eslint-core')

const { createImportRules } = require('eslint-config-galex/src/rulesets/import')

const { createNextJsRules } = require('eslint-config-galex/src/rulesets/next')

const { createPromiseRules } = require('eslint-config-galex/src/rulesets/promise')

const { createSonarjsRules } = require('eslint-config-galex/src/rulesets/sonarjs')

const { createUnicornRules } = require('eslint-config-galex/src/rulesets/unicorn')

List of included opinions

let inference work where possible: only strongly type exports (enforced via @typescript-eslint/explicit-module-boundary-types ) strongly type complex return types (currently not enforceable)

prefer using type over interface

JavaScript

null is not forbidden, as it conveys meaning. Enjoy debugging code which does not differentiate between intentional undefined and unintentional undefined .

prefer-const

curly : prefer if ( true ) { doSomething(); } over if ( true ) doSomething();

Tests

use new lines between test blocks & expect and non- expect -code stylistic choice that can't be enforced by prettier

use describe blocks considered best practice by eslint-plugin-jest

General

sort your imports (this does not work when using absolute imports, sadly)

don't write unecessary code (e.g. return undefined or if(condition === true) )

or ) new line after all imports

group imports at the top

Examples

Custom TypeScript override to disable a rule

const { createConfig } = require ( 'eslint-config-galex/src/createConfig' ); const { createTSOverride, } = require ( 'eslint-config-galex/src/overrides/typescript' ); const packageJson = require ( './package.json' ); const tsOverrideConfig = { react : { hasReact : true , }, rules : { '@typescript-eslint/ban-ts-comment' : 'off' , }, typescript : { hasTypeScript : true , version : packageJson.dependencies.typescript, }, }; const tsOverride = createTSOverride(tsOverrideConfig); module .exports = createConfig({ overrides : [tsOverride] });

Custom Jest override changing included files :

const { createConfig, getDependencies, } = require ( 'eslint-config-galex/src/createConfig' ); const { createJestOverride, } = require ( 'eslint-config-galex/src/overrides/jest' ); const customJestLikeOverride = createJestOverride({ ...getDependencies(), files : [ 'testUtils/*.ts?(x)' ], }); module .exports = createConfig({ overrides : [customJestLikeOverride], });

This project follows semver.